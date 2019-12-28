Biogen: Buyback Signal

Whether the FDA approves aducanumab for Alzheimer's disease, that will play a huge role in the stock gains next year.

When a large company announces a major stock buyback plan, the market focuses too much on the headline dollar amount. The real focus should automatically shift to the percentage of the outstanding shares expected to be repurchased in the buyback. In the case of the recent $5 billion buyback plan from Biogen (BIIB), the plan to reduce the share count by nearly 10% should grab the attention of investors.

Image Source: Biogen website

Huge Net Payout Yield

The announcement of a $5 billion buyback plan is even more noteworthy considering Biogen spent more than $5 billion on buybacks in the last year. The company got very aggressive with share buybacks in the June and September quarters when the stock traded below $240. The net payout yield that combines the net stock buyback yield and the dividend yield topped 12.0% at the peak and is currently at 9.4%.

Data by YCharts

With the market cap at $55 billion, Biogen would maintain the net payout yield at the 9.4% range by utilizing this buyback over the next year. The yield isn't one of the largest in the market, nor does the stock offer a dividend yield that usually provides more stability for the stock. The key here is watch for whether the biopharma company signals the stock as cheap and appealing at $300 now or whether management waits to repurchase shares on weakness similar to this year.

For Q2, Biogen bought 10.4 million shares at ~$231 for a total value of $2.4 billion. During Q3, the biopharma bought 3.1 million shares at $232 for a total value of $718 million.

As of Sept. 30, the company had ~$3.7 billion remaining under the share repurchase plan from March. In total, the company now has ~$8.7 billion in stock repurchase power for the quarter, and the company rushing out another buyback authorization suggests some aggressive buying took place in Q4.

Biogen ended the last quarter with a cash balance of $6.25 billion and debt of $5.95 billion. With the company generating Q3 operating cash flows of $1.7 billion, the biopharma has a lot of cash coming in the door each quarter for a stock with a market value of only $55 billion.

Beyond Capital Returns

While the pure net payout yield model suggests investors invest solely based on the yield signal and not any fundamentals, investors are wise to check under the hood. Understanding the business can help identify a scenario where the management team is becoming too aggressive with stock buybacks such as a situation where the fundamentals are degrading.

In the biopharma sector, several past major buybacks have failed to materialize the normal positive returns as the companies struggled to replace lost drug sales, causing investors to avoid the stock regardless of value perception. One prime example is Gilead Sciences (AGN) where aggressive buybacks in 2016 didn't help generate positive returns.

Data by YCharts

Biogen faces such a scenario due to the LOE on several drugs over the next few years. Analysts have EPS peaking in 2019 above $33 with a troubling target for EPS dipping below $30 a few years out.

The biopharma isn't likely going to see revenues grow under the current drug pipeline scenario unless their Alzheimer's drug does obtain FDA approval. Biogen has seen mixed results in two trials on aducanumab.

The stock bounced around violently in 2019 based on the initial failure of the first trial and the success of the second trial in October. Jefferies analyst Jared Holz placed the FDA approval rate at 60% with the possibility of the requirement for Biogen to complete a third trial.

Alzheimers has an estimated 5.8 million Americans living with the disease. With no drugs approved by the FDA that can reverse the mental decline of the disease, the public could easily pressure the approval of aducanumab due to the following believe from Biogen scientists after analyzing a larger date set:

...reduced clinical decline in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease.

An approval of the Alzheimer's drug would net Biogen billions in sales annually and help boost the expectations for flat to down revenue growth over the next few years. The biopharma has a revenue base of $14 billion currently so any simple math can see how a drug approval would boost the stock, especially when combined with the large stock buybacks.

Analysts don't exactly expect market beating results from biopharma stocks like Pfizer (PFE) and Merck & Co. (MRK), yet both of those stocks trade at much higher forward P/E ratios. Biogen only trades at 9x forward EPS estimates with Pfizer and Merck up at 15x.

Data by YCharts

The value of the Biogen stock buybacks appear invaluable based on these comparisons. The stock is cheap now and incredibly cheap back at $230 last year when the company engaged in massive stock buybacks. The approval of a drug for Alzheimers would make the current price near $300 appear very cheap as well.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Biogen is difficult to buy here after the big jump to above $300. Regardless, the stock is cheap and the biopharma continues to signal additional value even after the rally from the lows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.