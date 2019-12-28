The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Offers High-Yield Returns

Most fixed income investors believe one must take high-yield risk to earn high-yield returns. However, this year is proving that theory wrong as investment grade corporate debt has returned investors more than 17.3%, while high-yield bond investors have made 14%. What's interesting to me is how investment grade notes have far outperformed that of junk bond notes, even though the credit quality is supposed to be safer. When thinking about investing money into bond funds this coming year, investors need to re-think the old adage of having to take on more credit risk in order to earn more yield.

The Investment Objective

According to iShares, the Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds. The LQD is a passive ETF that owns roughly $34.9 billion in assets. LQD owns corporate debt issuances of AAA-rated debt through BBB-rated debt, with a 12-month trailing yield of 3.29%. This yield is 136 basis points higher than the 10-year treasury bond (IEF). With more than 2,000 different bond holdings, the LQD offers investors an easy and quick way to access investment grade corporate bonds. LQD has all kinds of liquidity with more than 2.6 million shares being exchanged everyday. Investors who purchase LQD do so in hope for consistent corporate bond interest and exposure to a diversified corporate debt portfolio without active portfolio management bias.

Top Holdings and Credit Quality

Most investors who purchase LQD want a passive approach to owning corporate debt while only paying 15 basis points in a management fee. However, investors still need to do their due diligence and examine the credit qualities of the fund and its top holdings. Lets take a look at the top 10 issuers of the ETF below:

Issuer Weight (%) JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (JPM) 2.99 BANK OF AMERICA CORP (BAC) 2.94 AT&T INC (T) 2.53 COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA) 2.27 WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (WFC) 2.10 CITIGROUP INC (C) 2.03 MORGAN STANLEY (MS) 2.02 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (GS) 2.02 APPLE INC (OTC:APPL) 2.01 VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC (VZ) 1.95

(Source: iShares)

When initially looking at the issuers, I wasn't shocked to see financials leading the way. However, seeing Comcast and Apple in the top issuers was a pleasant surprise, diversifying the holdings that are usually dominated by large cap banks. Now that we know the top issuers, we can take a look at the average credit quality of the funds issuances:

Type Fund AAA Rated 2.39 AA Rated 7.92 A Rated 39.87 BBB Rated 49.62 BB Rated 0.18 Cash and/or Derivatives 0.02

(Source: iShares)

Most of the debt owned by LQD is in the A-rated through BBB-rated areas. When trying to figure out what the default rate risk is for these type of notes, investors can visit a rating company website like Moodys.com. According to Moody's, the annual long-term default rate of BBB bonds (the lowest "investment grade") is about 0.3%. As you can see from the above table, it's highly unlikely that LQD will experience a large default problem caused by another financial crisis. With top issuers being JPMorgan and Apple, I'm not as concerned with credit quality as I am with the recent rapid price appreciation this year.

Investment Grade Corporate Debt Beating High-Yield On Risk-Adjusted Basis

I find investors in search of yield commonly believe they must own riskier securities in order to do so. This is simply not true, as investment grade debt has outperformed that of high yield by roughly 30 basis points per year and with a lower annual standard deviation.

Portfolio CAGR Stdev Best Year Worst Year Max. Drawdown US Mkt Correlation LQD 5.86% 7.64% 16.75% -3.79% -15.11% 0.28 HYG 5.58% 11.14% 28.57% -17.58% -29.81% 0.73

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Since 2008, LQD has posted a better risk-adjusted return when compared to the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). The biggest attribute here to LQD is that the fund only experienced a -3.79% loss in 2008 while HYG lost -17.58%. LQD only experiences a 7.64% annual standard deviation vs. HYG's 11.14% annual standard deviation. This is the main reason why investors should own investment grade corporate bonds over junk bonds. Returns are very close to each other, even though investment grade notes experience much less price volatility, and especially in times of market weakness.

Record Corporate Investment Grade Issuance and High Prices

The biggest risk I see here in LQD is the rapid price appreciation of investment grade notes and long-term bonds in general in 2019.

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

Investment grade notes have outperformed high-yield once again, and that of the Barclays Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) as well. According to the Finanical Times, corporate bond issuance hit new records this year as corporations looked to use cheap money for debt repayment and share buybacks. In September alone, investors bought up more than $140 billion of new corporate bonds, making for the biggest monthly volume to hit global markets on record, according to data from Dealogic. Bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that buy US investment-grade debt have seen inflows of $167 billion so far this year, already surpassing their inflows for the whole year of 2018, which totaled $102 billion. Investors should use this data as caution when buying a full position in LQD today, and wait for a slightly better entry price.

Looking Forward With LQD

The iShares LQD ETF is a great long-term fixed income holding for investors looking for high-yield returns. As we discussed above, investors do not have to purchase junk- rated bonds to earn a respectable fixed income return. LQD has done a fine job over the past decade managing price volatility and credit qualities. Investors should reevaluate their portfolio this coming year in determining what type of credit risk they are willing to take in achieving what type of yield. LQD continues to provide steady returns and manageable volatility. However, as more investors flock to investment grade notes over junk, the prices have appreciated at a rapid pace, leaving new investors who haven't purchased them at risk. In 2020, fixed income investors can wait for price pullbacks to snatch up shares of LQD. If you are thinking about purchasing junk bonds this year in order to earn high yield, you can do so by purchasing investment grade corporate debt with LQD. Take less credit quality risk and earn more with the iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice to your own financial situation.