Marker Therapeutics: Promising Tech, Needs Better Execution

Company Overview

Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) was formed in October 2017 with a merger of privately held company Marker Cell Therapy, Inc. and TapImmune. Marker is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and innovative peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor.

Marker has formed a strategic partnership with the Cell and Gene Therapy Center at Baylor College of Medicine (“BCM”) whom they have partnered with for several product candidates. Marker has also formed a Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”) with various prominent names including Malcom Brenner, founder of BCM and a prominent pioneer in immunotherapy, and James Alison, 2018 Nobel Laureate.

Technology Overview

Marker’s lead product is based on their proprietary Multi Tumor-Associated Antigen (“MultiTAA”) approach, which is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens (“TAA”) and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Marker believes that the MultiTAA T cell platform holds several advantages over current T cell therapy approaches. Cancers are heterogeneous in their expression of antigens, and tumors generally consist of individual cancer cells expressing different antigens, and each of these antigens can be present at a different level that can change over time. As such, therapies targeting only a single antigen are vulnerable to evolutionary escape mechanisms.

Even if the single antigen specific therapy can eliminate all tumor cells expressing the targeted antigen, the residual tumor cells that do not express that antigen may survive and expand. In addition, tumor cells may downregulate or mutate the targeted antigen, thus becoming immune to the T cell therapy. MultiTAA is designed to circumvent this by simultaneously attacking multiple tumor-expressed antigens, enabling more complete tumor targeting and minimizing the cancer’s chances of engaging escape mechanisms.

Marker believes that MultiTAA holds several advantages over current T cell therapies such as CAR T and TCR. Such benefits include no need for lymphodepletion before infusion and no requirement of genetic modification of T cells, which is costly and complex, and thus MultiTAA can be manufactured at a fraction of the cost of a gene-modified T cell product. MultiTAA has also seen a low incidence rate of adverse events with no cases of cytokine-release syndrome (“CRS”), which is frequently reported in CAR Ts, or serious adverse events. In May 2017, Juno Therapeutics had to abandon clinical trials of its lead program due to patients death. Figure 1 further illustrates the advantages of MultiTAA.

Figure 1 Advantages of MultiTAA (Source)

Beyond MultiTAA, Marker is also developing peptide-based immunotherapeutic vaccines that are designed to precisely target breast and ovarian cancer cells, in contrast to current standard therapies that target both cancer and normal cells.

Clinical Pipeline

Marker is advancing two types of MultiTAA products – Mixed Antigen Peptide Pool (“MAPP”), which is autologous, and Leukemia Antigen Peptide Pool (“LAPP”), which is allogeneic. Marker’s lead candidate is an upcoming Phase 2 trial LAPP program for post-transplant acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”), a disease area and patient population for which there are limited treatment options. Beyond that, Marker is developing several clinical trials, in partnership with BCM, for various disease indications. Figure 2 shows the full list of Marker’s clinical pipeline.

Figure 2 Marker Therapeutics’ Clinical Pipeline (Source)

MAPP platform has been reported to achieve significant clinical benefits in the trials conducted so far in BCM. For instance, in a phase 1 trial for Lymphoma, 6 patients out of population of 15 had a complete response (“CR”), with 3 having durable stable disease and 6 patients having transient disease stabilization. None of the CR patients have progress and duration of response (“DOR”) for the CR patients ranged from 5 months to over 5 years (ongoing). No serious and adverse events or CRS were observed in any of the patients.

Negative Catalyst

Despite the promise of MultiTAA, Marker’s progress has been plagued by several negative catalyst. In April 2019, Marker announced the delay of interim data updates on a phase 1 MultiTAA program for pancreatic cancer. The data was originally to be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) meeting by BCM. However, ASCO prohibits clinical outcome data from being presented at the meeting and BCM subsequently submitted an abstract without clinical data and the abstract was rejected by ASCO. Naturally, this led to a decline in the share’s price on that day.

While the fault can arguably not be attributed to Marker, this clearly points to a lack of clear communication between Marker and BCM, which is a point of concern considering that BCM is Marker’s key partner. Eventually, the clinical data was presented in July but share price again slumped as investors had apparently been expecting more significant data.

More significantly, Marker announced on 12 November 2019 during the Q3 earnings call that the FDA has placed a hold on Marker’s Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application for the phase 2 trial of its lead AML program. The FDA had requested additional information related to certain quality and technical specifications for two reagents supplied by third-party vendors that the company uses in its manufacturing process. Marker had submitted a written response on 28 October and expects a response from the FDA within 30 days and expects the trial in 2020.

In my opinion, there are two major flags regarding the hold on the IND. Firstly, there was a period of two weeks between the hold and the company’s disclosure. Secondly, to date, there have been no update on the response from the FDA, despite it being close to a month after the expected response from FDA. Even if the trial is ultimately cleared to proceed by the FDA, Marker’s gap in communications clearly needs a lot work.

Prospects

As of 30 September 2019, cash on hand was US$48.5M and management believes that the cash runway is enough to fund operations till at least the end of 2020. As of 31 December 2018, number of full-time employees were 11, which is curiously low for a clinical stage biotechnology company. There are also no plans yet to build a manufacturing facility. Instead, they will leverage on their relationship with BCM on licensing and joint-development and utilize BCM’s manufacturing facility. While this would mean less cash burn, the importance of manufacturing in cell therapies cannot be understated.

On the bright side, the MultiTAA platform is no doubt promising. Marker has also assembled a superstar SAB, which will be invaluable in guiding Marker to be successful. Notable biotech hedge fund, Baker Brothers, have also acquired a small stake in the company.

Conclusion

The MultiTAA has shown grown great promise in tackling the challenges associated with current generation of T cell therapies. Armed with a strong SAB as well as a strategic partnership with BCM, Marker has the potential to bring the MultiTAA platform to market.

However, recent incidences show that Marker clearly needs more work on execution and communication to investors. The fiasco with BCM on the ASCO clinical data incidence also brings into the question on how clear communications are between the 2 parties, which is a red flag considering the heavy reliance on BCM for Marker. The IND hold also brings into question the company’s investor relations.

This has clearly been reflected in the stock's price action, with price down over 60% from its 52-weeks high. While I’m of the opinion that they are currently trading at a relatively cheap market cap of approximately US$150M, I personally will not be taking up any position until more information related to the IND hold is revealed by Marker. I also look forward to more clinical data update in 2020.

Investing in a clinical stage biotechnology company is risky in general, individuals should do their own due diligence and consider their risk appetite and time horizon before taking up any position. I have covered other companies working on cell therapies and readers are welcome to review them and share their thoughts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.