Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of December 29

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, no companies on the Champions or Contenders list declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday December 30 (Ex-Div 12/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) 2/3 0.185 38.5 1.9% 52 Andersons Inc. (ANDE) 1/23 0.175 24.74 2.8% 17 Air Products & Chem. (APD) 2/10 1.16 235.49 2.0% 37 Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) 1/15 0.4811 51.5 3.7% 23 Essex Property Trust (ESS) 1/15 1.95 299.73 2.6% 25 Federal Realty Inv. Trust (FRT) 1/15 1.05 128.15 3.3% 52 John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JW.A) 1/16 0.34 48.43 2.8% 26 Realty Income Corp. (O) 1/15 0.2275 73.25 3.7% 26 Republic Services Inc. (RSG) 1/15 0.405 90.2 1.8% 17 Domtar Corp. (UFS) 1/15 0.455 38.42 4.7% 10

Tuesday December 31 (Ex-Div 1/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) 2/3 0.45 64.14 2.8% 10 Globe Life Inc (GL) 1/31 0.1725 105.86 0.7% 14 Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) 1/17 0.28 121.41 0.9% 19 Sysco Corp. (SYY) 1/24 0.45 85.74 2.1% 50 Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) 1/17 0.28 24.47 4.6% 25

Wednesday January 1

Markets closed for New Years

Thursday January 2 (Ex-Div 1/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 1/15 0.41 209.9 0.8% 12

Friday January 3 (Ex-Div 1/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 1/22 0.965 166.44 2.3% 29

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Aaron's Inc. (AAN) 1/6 0.04 0.3% Albemarle Corp. (ALB) 1/2 0.3675 2.0% Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) 12/31 0.79 1.2% Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) 12/31 0.515 4.4% Brown-Forman Class B (BF.B) 1/2 0.1743 1.0% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) 12/31 0.5025 4.0% Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) 1/3 0.54 1.8% C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) 12/31 0.51 2.6% Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) 1/6 0.405 1.7% Eversource Energy (ES) 12/31 0.535 2.5% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 12/31 0.9 3.4% FedEx Corp. (FDX) 1/2 0.65 1.7% Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) 1/2 0.7625 2.9% Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) 12/31 0.2125 2.5% Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) 12/31 0.2875 2.6% HP Inc. (HPQ) 1/2 0.1762 3.4% Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) 1/2 0.6185 7.8% Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) 1/3 1.03 3.0% Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) 12/31 0.7 1.8% Marriott International Inc. (MAR) 12/31 0.48 1.3% McKesson Corp. (MCK) 1/2 0.41 1.2% NewMarket Corp. (NEU) 1/2 1.9 1.6% New Jersey Resources (NJR) 1/2 0.3125 2.8% Nike Inc. (NKE) 1/2 0.245 1.0% NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) 12/31 0.575 3.2% Prosperity Bancshares (PB) 1/2 0.46 2.6% Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) 12/31 0.2725 2.0% PPL Corp. (PPL) 1/2 0.4125 4.6% RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) 12/31 0.34 0.7% Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) 12/31 0.255 0.9% Spire Inc. (SR) 1/3 0.6225 3.0% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) 12/31 0.27 2.6% Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO) 12/31 0.675 9.0% Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) 1/2 0.09 1.0% Travelers Companies (TRV) 12/31 0.82 2.4% United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 1/2 0.35 3.6% Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 12/31 0.685 2.4% UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) 1/2 0.31 1.8% Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) 1/3 0.28 1.0% Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) 1/2 0.24 3.6% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) 1/2 0.72 9.6% Walmart Inc. (WMT) 1/2 0.53 1.8%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, O, SYY, TCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.