The Noodles Turnaround Story

I’ve long been bearish on fast casual chain Noodles & Company (NDLS). The stock has been egregiously valued for most of the company’s life as a publicly-traded entity, despite massive shareholder wealth destruction that has already occurred. However, the situation is on the mend, and for the first time in a very long time, I think Noodles is worth a look on the long side. To be fair, I’m not overly bullish, and this is a turnaround situation that is fraught with potential risk. But the reward if it works is huge, so those interested in owning the stock may find value in it today.

Years of mediocrity, but green shoots emerge

Noodles has struggled in the past couple of years with revenue generation, and as a result, its profitability has suffered as well. The company set enormously ambitious store growth goals in the first couple of years after it went public – stating it wanted 2,500 stores over time – and with just under 20% of that goal complete even today, investors were enamored with something that was doomed before it began. However, Noodles has closed weak stores and is making good progress, trying to remedy the situation below.

Above we have Noodles’ revenue in millions of dollars for the past five years, as well as the year-over-year change associated with its top line. Store growth and comparable sales increases gave way to neither of those things in 2017 and 2018, leading to 2018’s revenue being almost exactly equal to 2015’s. That’s not great, but Noodles also did what it needed to do, which was slow down on ridiculously quick growth plans and close underperforming stores, while also improving its menu. Adding things like its Zoodles to the menu has seen its traffic improve markedly, and the revamp is performing quite well.

In the first three quarters of this year, Noodles has seen its revenue up 1% while comparable sales have risen in excess of 3%. The difference is due to store closures, but on the whole, Noodles has performed well this year with the worst stores having been closed.

Analysts have the full-year coming in at +2%, with much better growth in the next two years as comparable sales are expected to keep up the pace, along with some store growth potential. The outlook for the top line is much improved over prior quarters, particularly with continued strength through Q3 of this year.

Noodles saw its margins deteriorate significantly in the wake of its revenue disaster, particularly into 2016, as we can see below.

However, with the gradual reflation of revenue has come an improvement in margins. To be fair, Noodles is a very long way from having anything close to strong margins, but comparable sales gains in the area of 3% go a long way towards improving profitability. I expect we’ll continue to see fairly strong margin reflation in the next couple of years, given this year has seen restaurant-level margins improve 70bps on higher volumes and lower utility costs, both of which are due to better revenue production.

Unfortunately, Noodles’ struggles with profitability caused a cash crunch, and it solved the cash crunch with millions and millions of new shares, as we can see above. The share count rose from 28 million to 44 million in the span of three years, and is close to 45 million today. This is obviously highly unfavorable for investors given that Noodles now has to earn 50%+ more money today than it did at the end of 2016 just to produce the same EPS figure. This dilution should stop for the most part given the company has significantly slowed its formerly heavy capex spending, but Noodles still likes to issue shares for employee compensation. Still, that headwind should be relatively slight.

Earnings are (probably) on the way

The real difference between Noodles today and the Noodles of the past couple of years is that there is legitimate possibility of real earnings coming soon. Indeed, as we can see below, we should see a small measure of earnings this year, followed by steady growth afterwards.

Current consensus is for 17 cents per share this year, followed by another 7 cents next year, and a further 6 cents in 2021. Those are big numbers in percentage terms but keep in mind that Noodles is at the bottom in terms of profitability, so even slight moves upwards in its margins will produce outsized growth in earnings in percentage terms. With comparable sales improving thanks to the weakest stores in the system being closed, adding a few pennies annually to EPS sounds very reasonable to me. As I said, this is not the Noodles of a couple of years ago that is blindly following overly ambitious growth plans; this Noodles is being run by thoughtful people that saw the error of their former ways, and have done something about it.

With modest revenue growth and what could amount to meaningful margin reflation - should the trend from this year continue - Noodles looks poised to be a successful turnaround story. The stock isn’t cheap today, but turnaround stories never are. Buying today is a bet that the company’s turnaround continues, and based upon the evidence I see now, that looks increasingly more likely.

I’ve been a Noodles bear forever, so I’m changing my stance on the stock because the evidence has changed for the better. With the weaker stores gone, and the pursuit of endless expansion also delayed, Noodles looks well positioned, and I think those that want to own it should take a look.

This is not a low risk situation, however; the real possibility exists that the turnaround stalls and EPS follows suit. Turnaround stories are high risk/high reward, and that is what Noodles is today. In other words, while I’m certainly more favorable today than I have been, don’t mortgage your house to double down on Noodles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.