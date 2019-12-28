Baker Hughes Is A Sell For 2 Reasons

GE owns a sizeable stake in BKR. I expect GE to continue to sell down its stake, which could pressure the shares.

Source: Bloomberg

Baker Hughes (BKR) reports quarterly earnings January 22nd. Analysts expect revenue of $6.48 billion and EPS of $0.31. The revenue estimate implies double-digit growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

More Stagnation In North America?

I have been bearish on the global economy for years. I have specifically avoided cyclical names like Baker Hughes. OPEC supply cuts have buoyed oil prices and spurred E&P. Things may have changed in Q4 2018 when shale oil plays began to suffer budget exhaustion, hurting E&P in the oil patch. In Q3 2019, Baker Hughes reported revenue of $5.9 billion, down 2% Q/Q.

North America land drilling has been the hottest market for oil services firms, and it remains in focus. Halliburton's (HAL) revenue from North America fell by double digits. Schlumberger's (SLB) revenue in the region grew 2%, not via land drilling activity, but by offshore sales.

Baker Hughes's short cycle businesses are comprised of Oilfield Services and Digital Solutions. The company generated combined $4.0 billion in revenue from these segments, up 2% sequentially. They represented over 65% of Baker Hughes's total revenue, so their performance will likely have an out-sized impact on the company's total results.

The U.S. rig count has been stagnant to declining for most of the year. Active drilling rigs in the U.S. fell by 8 last week, suggesting headwinds still exist in the oil patch. November industrial production rose, yet it has been stagnant for much of 2019; until it shows consistent traction it could be a bad sign for the economy and North America E&P.

Turbomachinery revenue was $1.2 billion, down by double digits. Baker Hughes sold its high-speed reciprocating compressor business and natural gas solutions business; the sale may have had a negative impact on Turbomachinery's top line growth. Oilfield Equipment revenue grew in the mid-single-digit percentage range on rising volume in subsea production systems and services. Brent oil is in the $68 range. Unless Brent oil remains in the $65 to $70 range for a lengthy period, it could be difficult for Oilfield Equipment revenue to maintain consistent growth.

Margins Ticked Up

Gross profit was $1.1 billion, up 4% Q/Q. Gross margin was 19%, up 100 basis points versus Q2. SG&A expense was $679 million, down 3% Q/Q. SG&A as a percentage of revenue was about 12%, down about 20 basis points versus that of Q2. The fallout was that EBITDA of $778 million grew 8% Q/Q. EBITDA margin was 13%, up 120 basis points versus that of Q2. The increase in gross margin and decrease in SG&A expenses drove EBITDA growth. Cost containment efforts in the face of a falling rig count was a smart move, in my opinion.

Halliburton recently laid off 800 employees at one of its facilities in Oklahoma. Halliburton appears to be battening down the hatches, and Baker Hughes could follow suit. Baker Hughes's EBITDA margin pales in comparison to competitors of its size; Q3 EBITDA margin for Halliburton and Schlumberger was 17% and 21%, respectively. Baker Hughes has a long way to go before it can achieve margins on par with Halliburton and Schlumberger, if at all. That said, I expect the company to cut into operating expenses going forward.

GE Will Continue To Bail Out Of BKR

Baker Hughes was formed after General Electric (GE) combined its oil and gas operations with Baker Hughes Incorporated. The combination allowed the former Baker Hughes to gain a bigger presence in North America and expand into the subsea equipment segment. In September, GE sold shares in Baker Hughes for around $2.7 billion; GE no longer holds a majority of the voting power of BKR. The sale will allow GE to pare its debt load. At Q3 2019, GE had total borrowings of over $93 billion. Nonetheless, GE's road to junk status appears inevitable.

GE has been hiving off assets in order to pare its debt load and protect its investment grade credit rating. The $21 billion sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher (DHR) is still pending. I understand its ownership stake in BKR is now below 40% and GE considers BKR non-core. I expect GE to continue to sell down its stake in BKR, assuming market conditions are conducive. This could create selling pressure in the stock. In addition to its stagnant top-line growth, selling pressure from GE bailing out of BKR appears to be a real risk.

Conclusion

BKR trades at over 10x trailing 12 months EBITDA, which I consider quite robust for a cyclical name. The robust valuation and the potential GE overhang make BKR a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.