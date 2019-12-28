Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of December 29

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) 1/3 1/16 0.13 0.15 15.38% 2.41% 7 Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) 1/8 1/21 0.045 0.05 11.11% 2.45% 6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday December 30 (Ex-Div 12/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) 1/31 0.16 18.65 3.4% 9 CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 1/10 0.5 64.79 3.1% 7 CubeSmart (CUBE) 1/15 0.33 31.42 4.2% 9 Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) 1/15 0.28 69.75 1.6% 7 Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 1/15 0.13 17.51 3.0% 5 Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) 1/9 0.315 30.11 4.2% 8 Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) 1/16 0.12 38.73 1.2% 7 Independence Holding Company (IHC) 1/16 0.2 42.33 0.9% 6 Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) 1/16 0.37 90.3 1.5% 7 ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) 1/10 0.175 37.74 1.9% 7 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 1/15 0.885 92.45 3.8% 8 Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) 1/23 0.23 80.48 1.1% 6 State Street Corp. (STT) 1/16 0.52 80.12 2.6% 9 Ventas Inc. (VTR) 1/13 0.7925 57.83 5.5% 9 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) 1/10 0.51 54.03 3.8% 9

Tuesday December 31 (Ex-Div 1/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Express Company (AXP) 2/10 0.43 125.19 1.4% 8 Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 1/22 0.35 47.77 2.9% 9 CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) 1/17 0.18 21.53 3.3% 7 Morningstar Inc. (MORN) 1/31 0.3 152.02 0.8% 9 NetApp Inc. (NTAP) 1/22 0.48 61.43 3.1% 7 Owens Corning Inc. (OC) 1/17 0.24 65.21 1.5% 6

Wednesday January 1

Markets closed for New Years

Thursday January 2 (Ex-Div 1/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brixmor Property Group (BRX) 1/15 0.285 21.5 5.4% 7 Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) 1/16 0.15 24.85 2.4% 6 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 1/31 0.9 139.14 2.6% 9

Friday January 3 (Ex-Div 1/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Dollar General Corp. (DG) 1/21 0.32 156.65 0.8% 5 First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) 1/17 0.3 30.27 4.0% 6 Preferred Bank (PFBC) 1/21 0.3 59.82 2.0% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) 1/3 0.585 3.4% Ameren Corp. (AEE) 12/31 0.495 2.6% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) 12/31 0.7 3.3% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) 1/2 0.21 4.7% Air Lease Corp. (AL) 1/6 0.15 1.2% Allstate Corp. (ALL) 1/2 0.5 1.8% Broadcom Limited (AVGO) 12/31 3.25 4.1% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 12/31 0.16 1.1% Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) 12/31 0.33 7.3% BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 1/2 0.185 2.4% Carolina Financial Corp. (CARO) 1/3 0.1 0.9% Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 12/31 1.2 3.4% Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) 1/3 0.581 0.4% CenterState Bank Corp. (CSFL) 12/31 0.11 1.7% Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 12/31 0.275 2.3% Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) 12/31 0.17 1.4% Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) 1/3 0.66 3.3% FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) 12/31 0.48 3.3% First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) 1/2 0.12 1.4% First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) 1/2 0.14 3.4% Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) 1/2 0.25 3.1% Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) 1/6 0.22 4.2% Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) 12/31 0.33 2.9% First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) 12/31 0.16 1.0% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 12/31 0.068 6.0% GATX Corp. (GATX) 12/31 0.46 2.2% Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) 1/2 0.15 4.0% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) 12/31 0.21 0.7% Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 12/31 0.275 1.2% Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) 12/31 0.53 1.6% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 1/2 0.22 4.0% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 12/31 0.0446 4.2% Methanex Corp. (MEOH) 12/31 0.36 3.7% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 12/31 0.33 4.0% NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) 12/31 0.3125 2.9% Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) 12/31 0.47 3.2% Prologis Inc. (PLD) 12/31 0.53 2.4% Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) 12/31 0.19 0.8% Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 1/3 0.5 3.1% Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) 1/6 0.78 2.3% Regions Financial Corp. (RF) 1/2 0.155 3.6% Service Corp International (SCI) 12/31 0.18 1.6% Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) 1/6 0.16 2.4% Synovus Financial (SNV) 1/2 0.3 3.1% SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 12/31 0.19 5.3% United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) 1/6 0.18 2.3% Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) 1/6 0.54 1.7% WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) 1/2 0.31 3.3% Western Union Company (WU) 12/31 0.2 2.9%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

