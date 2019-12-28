WTI Weekly: Price Discovery Higher Continues To 61.97s Through The Holiday Shortened Week

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery lower, barring failure of 61.40s as resistance. This expectation did not play out as last Friday’s support held early week. Buying interest emerged, 60.59s/60.89s, in Monday and Tuesday’s auctions before price discovery higher developed following Wednesday’s holiday. The market traded through key resistance, 61.40s, to 61.97s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 61.72s.

22-27 December 2019

This week’s auction saw balance development, 60.10s-60.77s, in Monday’s auction following last Friday’s aggressive long liquidation to 60.02s. Buying interest emerged, 60.59s, ahead of Monday’s NY close. Price discovery higher began early in Tuesday’s trade as buying interest emerged, 60.89s, into Tuesday’s NY close. Price discovery higher continued upon Tuesday’s Globex re-open, achieving a stopping point, 61.54s, ahead of the Wednesday’s holiday.

Minor price discovery lower developed early in Thursday’s trade to 61.07s. Structural buy excess developed, 61.07s-61.20s, before price discovery higher continued, achieving a stopping point, 61.83s, ahead of Thursday’s NY close. Minor price discovery higher developed early in Friday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 61.97s. Selling interest emerged into Friday’s London auction developing balance, 61.97s-61.24s, through the EIA release (-5.4 million vs. -1.7 million expected) ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 61.72s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery lower barring failure of 61.40s as resistance. This probability path did not play out as price discovery higher developed through 61.40s to 61.97s before structural selling interest emerged, halting the buy-side sequence. This week’s rotation (187 ticks) traded below the average weekly range expectancy (387 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week’s key resistance, 61.80s-62s, will be key. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key resistance will target key supply clusters overhead, 62.60s-63.95s/65.50s-66.60s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key cluster will target key demand clusters below, 58.75s-58.10s/55.50s-55s, respectively. Near-term bias shifts buy-side, barring failure of 61.06s as support. The broader contextual question is what the next directional phase will bring following the current developing balance, 63.38s-50.52s. The larger context remains neutral between 63.38s and 50.56s. Next week’s auction behavior is likely to be muted due to the New Year’s holiday.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. MM short posture then trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into late July where the current price low was formed. This week’s report is delayed due to the Christmas holiday, but the most current data shows MM net long posture (+272k contracts), the highest level since May 2019. MM long:short ratio, MM net long as % of open interest, and MM net long posture are all closer to levels seen at recent resistance areas as the market approached 61.50s this week. This development continues as WTI now trades within the typical seasonal low-price period (November-December). This divergence implies a broader neutral posture through the holiday season.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.