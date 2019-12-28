Weekly Economic Vital Signs - The Wealth Effect's Effect

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

New Homes Sales

Slow and steady improvement for new homes continues, as sales in November came in at an annualized rate of 719,000, which was up 1.3% from a downwardly revised 710,000 in October. This places new home sales up 16.9% over the past year. Sales prices have risen to the point that they are probably starting to crimp sales. The median price of a new home is up 7.2% over the past year to $330,800.

The continued improvement in new homes sales suggests that the economy is not at risk of recession at any point in the immediate future. The decline in mortgage rates by 110 basis points since peaking in November 2018 has been another important factor propelling sales. Sales in all of 2019 are on pace to exceed sales in 2018 by 10%.

Durable Goods Orders

Ugly! It was thought that the October report had reversed prior weakness, but the 0.6% increase was revised down to just 0.2%, and the number ex-transportation was revised down from 0.6% to 0.3%.

Worse yet, November’s expected 1.5% increase was a decline of 2%! When we exclude orders for transportation equipment, orders were flat. Most importantly, orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, otherwise known as capital spending, rose just 0.1%. The shipment of these goods used to compute GDP was down 0.3% from October and is now down four of the past five months. If there is no change in December, shipments will be down 0.2% in Q4 versus the average for Q3.

Conclusion

The economic data in aggregate suggests that we continue to see the economy grow, but at a gradually slowing rate. What is slowing growth and continues to be its greatest headwind is the surging amount of debt at the government, corporate and consumer levels. Debt is boosting growth today, but at the expense of tomorrow, which no one seems to be concerned about. I don’t expect this to change in 2020. The decline in interest rates has made the existing debt manageable, but that won’t last forever.

In an effort to prolong the longest expansion on record, the Fed cut interest rates three times this year to what is now a range of 1.50-1.75%. It is also expanding its balance sheet in what looks to be a new quantitative easing program that it says will last well into the first half of 2020. Yet this has not resulted in a pick up in the rate of economic growth. Corporate revenues continue to decline, and there was no growth in corporate earnings or capital spending in 2019.

The federal government will spend more than $1 trillion than it receives in tax revenues in the coming year with no plan to address this imbalance. Our economy would not be growing at all if not for this deficit spending.

The consumer remains the only bright spot, but the rate of job creation is slowing and the peak in the rate of real-wage growth was more than a year ago. We are becoming increasingly reliant on declining borrowing costs to sustain a 2% rate of overall economic growth.

Where the Fed has been successful is in boosting the value of financial assets. The wealth effect is firing on all cylinders at the moment with out-sized returns for stocks, bonds and commodities in 2019. What I can’t quantify is the percentage of our economic growth (2%) that is derived from this wealth effect. We know that the majority of the benefit goes to the wealthiest American households (top 10%), but it is impossible to determine how that translates into additional spending on goods and services. It does have an impact, but it is a fraction of the impact it would have if the benefit went to the bottom 90%.

Yet we also know that the bottom 90% feel more financially secure, even if they are not, when they see how well the stock market is performing. This gives everyone the confidence to spend more, even if it requires borrowing to do so.

My greatest concern for the year ahead is that the Fed has fueled a surge in financial markets that is now so far divorced from economic fundamentals that an inevitable reversion to the mean will reverse this wealth effect. The subsequent collapse in confidence will come at a time when our debt-laden economy is barely growing. The Fed will have minimal firepower to address the next downturn with monetary stimulus. The federal government will be equally impotent considering it just implemented a massive tax cut and faces $1 trillion deficits.

