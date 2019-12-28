NG Weekly: Price Discovery Lower Early Week To Key Support Where Buying Interest Emerged

Price discovery higher in Thursday’s trade to 2.29s where selling interest emerged, driving price lower to 2.16s into Friday’s auction where buy excess developed into the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher barring 2.23s failing as support. This probability path did not play out as price discovery lower developed early week, achieving a stopping point, 2.18s, where buying interest emerged into Tuesday’s NY close. Price discovery higher developed to 2.29s in Thursday’s trade where selling interest emerged, driving price lower to 2.16s where buy excess developed and sellers trapped ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.23s.

22-27 December 2019:

This week’s auction saw aggressive price discovery lower upon Sunday’s Globex re-open as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed in Monday’s trade to 2.19s following the NY close. Minor buy excess formed there, halting the sell-side sequence as balance developed, 2.19s-2.23s, near key support into early Tuesday’s trade. Minor price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.18s. Sellers trapped there, halting the sell-side sequence into Tuesday’s NY close. Price discovery higher developed to 2.24s upon Globex re-open ahead of Wednesday’s holiday.

Buy-side continuation developed in Thursday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.29s, where selling interest emerged into Thursday’s NY close. Price discovery lower developed as Thursday’s late sellers held the auction, driving price aggressively lower early in Friday’s trade. The market achieved the weekly stopping point low, 2.16s, where structural buy excess formed, 2.16s-2.20s, halting the sell-side sequence. Balance developed, 2.16s-2.42s, through the EIA release (-161 bcf vs. -148 bcf expected), before a re-test of the weekly low developed where sellers trapped, 2.18s/2.19s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.23s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did not develop as aggressive price discovery lower developed early week to 2.18s, testing key support. Balance developed, 2.18s-2.29s, before structural buy excess formed near key support into week’s end.

Focus into next week centers upon market response to key supply, 2.25s-2.29s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.31s-2.34s/2.50s-2.55s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 2.19s-2.16s/2.10s-2.02s, respectively. The sell-side sequence from 2.90s likely terminated within key demand in early December. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path, near-term, is buy-side, barring 2.16s failing as support. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture from mid-June-September 2019 reflected signs of potential structural low formation as the market traded to this major demand area. Next week’s auction behavior is likely to be muted due to the New Year’s holiday.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-November (-201k contracts). This development implied that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows resulting in the initial rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week’s data is delayed due to the Christmas holiday, but the most recent report shows MM net posture continues to increase (-237k contracts) in the last month, at/near the August low (-235k contracts). The MM long:short ratio and MM net long position as % of open interest remain at levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September 2019. This development is likely now underway.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.