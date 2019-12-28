XOP: Dawn Is Coming For Oil & Gas E&P ETF
S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) crumbled to near all-time lows as the industry continues to struggle with ongoing fundamental headwinds.
XOP / Natural Gas price ratio is consolidating near decade-low along with Baker Hughes rig count.
XOP's dividend payout rose for 3 consecutive quarters as majority of holdings reported positive revenue growth.
With valuations at bargain levels and negative fundamentals largely priced in, we anticipate a major bottom forming in XOP.
2019 has been yet another challenging year for oil & gas companies, with S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) down -9% year-to-date and an astonishing -70% from its peak in 2014, which is a stark contrast to major equity indices breaking to ever higher highs. From a long-term perspective, XOP is now teetering around the all-time low made in 2009:
Falling natural gas prices (UNG) amid rising inventories has certainly been weighing on XOP. Crude oil (USO) recently breaking above $60 has done little to dampen the negative sentiment neither, as the supply overhang is expected to continue due to the "seemingly relentless growth in American oil production from the shale patch".
Boom, Bust, Consolidation
While the fundamental picture remains bleak, we pose the question: has the oil & gas E&P industry hit rock bottom? Looking at the XOP/NG ratio, a relative valuation measure of XOP per unit of natural gas, one observation is that after launching to all-time highs in early 2010s, the ratio has been stuck in a persistent downtrend and plunged through a long-term average this year:
That said, after testing the lower bound of a wide horizontal range formed in the last decade, it has seemingly found support and is consolidating near the long-term average. The Baker Hughes total rig count, a business barometer of drilling industry, is likewise in the midst of a consolidation after bottoming out in 2016.
In our opinion, we are at the tail end of a boom and bust cycle during which a major bottom is being formed in the oil & gas industry after a consolidation phase. In fact, earnings may have actually bottomed out with companies adapting to lower prices. As Zacks points outs:
Over the past few years, energy producers worked tirelessly to cut costs to a bare minimum and look for innovative ways to churn out more oil and gas. And they managed to do just that by improving drilling techniques and extracting favorable terms from the beleaguered service producers. Moreover, driven by operational efficiencies, most E&P operators have been able to reduce unit costs and live within their cash flows. All of these factors, together with production growth and capital discipline have resulted in healthy free cash flows. With cash generation expected to remain robust even at relatively low oil prices, there is strong potential for greater return of capital to shareholders through dividend growth and stock buybacks.
Stabilizing Earnings Picture
Indeed, XOP's dividend growth has turned positive for the past 3 quarters after 14 straight quarters in the red:
A turnaround in earnings growth even in the face of challenging macro conditions could be the catalyst of a sustainable bottom and renewed up-trend in XOP. Drilling into the financial metrics of the underlying top 40 holdings, which account for almost 90% of XOP's exposure:
|Symbol
|Name
|% Weight
|Revenue Growth
|Return on Equity
|Price/Book
|Total Debt to Equity
|Dividend Yield (FWD)
|APA
|Apache Corp
|2.8%
|-13.07%
|-9.00%
|1.58
|1.02
|3.77%
|WPX
|WPX Energy Inc Class A
|2.7%
|18.21%
|17.06%
|1.21
|0.49
|-
|CHK
|Chesapeake Energy Corp
|2.7%
|-1.02%
|54.09%
|0.60
|1.98
|-
|WLL
|Whiting Petroleum Corp
|2.6%
|-23.25%
|2.68%
|0.15
|0.70
|-
|EQT
|EQT Corp
|2.6%
|11.91%
|-4.74%
|0.25
|0.48
|1.10%
|CPE
|Callon Petroleum Co
|2.5%
|19.95%
|10.41%
|0.45
|0.49
|-
|RRC
|Range Resources Corp
|2.5%
|-1.00%
|-33.59%
|0.29
|0.77
|1.65%
|DVN
|Devon Energy Corp
|2.5%
|17.59%
|16.46%
|1.55
|0.70
|1.37%
|EOG
|EOG Resources Inc
|2.5%
|5.02%
|15.08%
|2.30
|0.29
|1.38%
|COG
|Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Class A
|2.4%
|15.17%
|37.57%
|3.24
|0.57
|2.27%
|XEC
|Cimarex Energy Co
|2.4%
|2.83%
|14.07%
|1.35
|0.57
|1.53%
|CXO
|Concho Resources Inc
|2.4%
|14.90%
|7.16%
|0.92
|0.24
|0.58%
|NBL
|Noble Energy Inc
|2.4%
|-6.02%
|-9.70%
|1.29
|0.77
|1.98%
|PE
|Parsley Energy Inc A
|2.4%
|12.37%
|4.87%
|0.90
|0.36
|0.65%
|PXD
|Pioneer Natural Resources Co
|2.4%
|3.26%
|6.19%
|2.11
|0.22
|0.58%
|HES
|Hess Corp
|2.4%
|1.78%
|-0.22%
|2.29
|0.73
|1.49%
|PBF
|PBF Energy Inc Class A
|2.4%
|-10.68%
|-1.13%
|1.27
|0.68
|3.75%
|MRO
|Marathon Oil Corp
|2.4%
|-16.08%
|7.32%
|0.89
|0.47
|1.47%
|MUR
|Murphy Oil Corp
|2.4%
|73.55%
|10.78%
|0.74
|0.56
|3.76%
|OXY
|Occidental Petroleum Corp
|2.3%
|14.01%
|3.95%
|1.35
|1.24
|7.96%
|FANG
|Diamondback Energy Inc
|2.3%
|84.93%
|9.97%
|1.02
|0.31
|0.84%
|SWN
|Southwestern Energy Co
|2.3%
|-0.80%
|40.75%
|0.41
|0.78
|-
|MPC
|Marathon Petroleum Corp
|2.3%
|46.71%
|13.16%
|1.17
|0.72
|3.49%
|HFC
|HollyFrontier Corp
|2.3%
|0.49%
|14.57%
|1.38
|0.45
|2.70%
|COP
|ConocoPhillips
|2.3%
|-0.98%
|24.93%
|2.02
|0.45
|2.60%
|CLR
|Continental Resources Inc
|2.3%
|-1.71%
|12.13%
|1.94
|0.81
|0.58%
|CVX
|Chevron Corp
|2.3%
|-4.86%
|8.50%
|1.46
|0.24
|3.96%
|VLO
|Valero Energy Corp
|2.3%
|-4.84%
|11.12%
|1.85
|0.50
|3.79%
|XOM
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|2.3%
|-5.64%
|7.74%
|1.56
|0.27
|4.97%
|PSX
|Phillips 66
|2.2%
|-1.34%
|18.47%
|2.02
|0.49
|3.18%
|DK
|Delek US Holdings Inc
|2.0%
|-7.36%
|22.69%
|1.51
|1.19
|3.31%
|PDCE
|PDC Energy Inc
|2.0%
|6.82%
|6.09%
|0.69
|0.55
|-
|MTDR
|Matador Resources Co
|2.0%
|11.33%
|12.84%
|1.14
|0.85
|-
|OAS
|Oasis Petroleum Inc
|1.9%
|1.52%
|5.31%
|0.26
|0.73
|-
|SM
|SM Energy Co
|1.8%
|-3.15%
|8.26%
|0.43
|0.98
|0.91%
|CNX
|CNX Resources Corp
|1.6%
|10.66%
|7.82%
|0.37
|0.54
|-
|AR
|Antero Resources Corp
|1.6%
|14.66%
|2.58%
|0.12
|0.93
|-
|KOS
|Kosmos Energy Ltd
|1.5%
|75.99%
|18.13%
|2.50
|2.39
|3.26%
|QEP
|QEP Resources Inc
|1.3%
|-33.64%
|-20.06%
|0.38
|0.77
|1.83%
|CDEV
|Centennial Resource Development Inc
|1.2%
|9.08%
|1.22%
|0.38
|0.31
|-
|Top 40 Holdings
|89.0%
|8.21%
|9.77%
|1.21
|0.68
|1.80%
Source: Seeking Alpha
In addition to a solid revenue growth of 8% and forward dividend yield of 1.8% collectively, here are key observations:
- 56% of above holdings reported positive revenue growth while over 80% remain profitable with a positive ROE.
- Aside from APA, CHK, DK and KOS which account for only 13%, the total debt to equity is under 1 for rest of the holdings, suggesting most are not in imminent danger of a default.
- The distressed names (about 30% weight) such as CHK and RRC are trading well under P/B ratio of 1, as their adverse situations are arguably priced in based on their deeply discounted valuation.
- More than 70% have a positive forward dividend yield, a sign that most companies project enough free cash flows to pay shareholders.
As such, there are good reasons to believe that the earnings picture is on the mend as companies cope with challenging fundamentals. While bankruptcies and defaults are inevitable as the industry continues to consolidate, likewise mergers and acquisitions will increase as well heading into 2020. Per Forbes:
As with the rig count stabilizing, we have already seen this begin to take place during December, with several sizable transactions being announced, including WPX Energy’s announcement of its $2.5 billion purchase of Felix Energy, a large operator in the prolific Delaware Basin region of the Greater Permian Basin. The service sector of the oil and gas business has also seen a series of mergers and acquisitions in recent weeks. Expect this level of activity to carry over into the new year.
In overall, with relatively healthy companies picking up the slack in generating positive growth and shareholder return while distressed ones already trading at deeply discounted levels, XOP looks poised for a substantial rebound as the oil & gas industry works towards stabilization. Furthermore, the fact that no holding's weight exceeds 3% points to XOP's diversified nature and hence its ability to withstand idiosyncratic risks, such as continued distress in few of the holdings. To conclude, we believe XOP would be a pleasant surprise in terms of potential upside, and a great opportunity for bargain hunters and contrarian investors.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.