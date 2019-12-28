Murphy USA Needs A Breather

Image source

Convenience store chain Murphy USA (MUSA) has been on quite the run this year. Shares began 2019 at just over $75 and are ending it near $120. The gain is thanks to much-improved fundamentals – particularly on its fuel business – and investors are clearly enamored. However, as we’ve seen with Murphy in the past, tailwinds like this one tend to be transitory, and as a result, I think shares have been bid up too much today. I believe Murphy is fairly valued at best, and perhaps a bit expensive at worst, but either way, investors should take profits and wait for a pullback.

Volatility abounds

One thing Murphy has always done is produce wildly different revenue totals from year to year. The primary cause of this is its fuel business, which tends to be extremely volatile for anyone. Indeed, this is why chains like Costco (COST) and Kroger (KR), among others, report sales “ex-fuel” in most cases. Given that this is a primary channel of revenue for Murphy, it makes sense we’d see huge swings from year to year based upon volumes and pricing, and that is exactly what we can see below.

Above we have revenue in millions of dollars, as well as the year-over-year change associated with the company’s top line. Revenue has seen enormous changes in past years based upon the two factors I mentioned – volume and pricing – and this year is no different. After a -29% showing in 2015, followed by a 10% decline in 2016, revenue was up 13% two years ago and 15% last year. This year, however, revenue is slated to be fractionally lower than 2018.

So far this year, Murphy has managed to boost its merchandise revenue by a very strong 7.7%, driven by strong comparable sales and a larger store base. Fuel volumes are also up more than 5% so far this year as the company’s store base has grown and demand from drivers is robust. Murphy depends upon drivers stopping in for fuel and also grabbing food/drinks/etc. out of its stores, and the formula is working.

However, I think it is worth noting that while Murphy has seen nice organic revenue growth lately – particularly in its retail business – analysts are expecting some robust moves higher in the next few years. Indeed, expectations are for nearly 10% next year, followed by 5% and 7% moves, respectively, in the following two years. History has shown us Murphy is capable of these types of moves, but history has also shown us that a move down in fuel prices can send all of this out the window. While I agree that Murphy has performed well recently, I’m simply cautioning that this company is subject to big swings in revenue in both directions, so forecasting sustained upward revenue movement seems risky to me.

In addition to some cautiousness I believe is warranted on the revenue front, Murphy’s margins have suffered a bit of late. Below, we have the company’s gross margins, SG&A costs, and operating margins depicted as percentages of revenue.

As expected, Murphy’s margins are very low. That’s not necessarily a problem given how much of its revenue it derives from fuel, which obviously operates on razor-thin markups. However, there are high expectations for Murphy, and while this year has been strong, again, I caution that Murphy doesn’t really have a great deal of control over that part of its business.

So far this year, Murphy’s fuel contribution margin is up from 14.9 cents per gallon – or CPG – to 15.8 CPG over the same period last year. The ~5% gain in volumes and higher margins sent fuel contribution dollars soaring in Q3, so Murphy is flying high. However, I’ll just reiterate that margins tend to be very volatile, so I hesitate to extrapolate these gains out into the stratosphere.

Revenue growth and margin expansion are two levers a company can pull to boost earnings-per-share, but there is a third one: share repurchases. Murphy has been quite good on this front, spending heavily in recent years to reduce the float, and it has unequivocally worked. Below, we have the company’s spending on share repurchases in millions of dollars for the past five years.

Murphy spent just under a billion dollars in this five-year period buying back its own stock, with all of it being done at prices much lower than today. In other words, Murphy repurchased at the right times, and not only did it reduce the float, it did so very cheaply. This is how a buyback is supposed to function, and we can see the strong results below.

The company’s share count has declined on a weighted average diluted basis from 46 million in 2014 to 33 million last year. Today, the share count is down to 30.8 million, so the party hasn’t stopped by any means. Indeed, the company has borrowed money this year to accelerate its share repurchases, so it appears we’re in for at least another high-single-digit reduction in the float for 2019 when all is said and done. This, to my eye, is the key EPS driver for Murphy looking forward, not volatile revenue or margins, which move unpredictably.

Rosy expectations

I want to make it clear that I think Murphy is performing very well today, and deserves a lot of credit. The company’s stores are producing lots of merchandise sales and its fuel margins are expanding. However, I also want to make it clear that Murphy derives more than half of its contribution dollars from fuel, which we know will vary in terms of volumes, and to a much greater degree, pricing. In other words, even if the retail business continues to perform very well, it isn’t large enough to make up for weakness in the fuel business. While fuel prices have been relatively steady in recent months, that won’t always be the case, and margins will almost certainly suffer as a result.

Analysts apparently aren’t quite as afraid of this as I am, as we can see consensus estimates below for the next few years.

Projections for this year are for a minor decline in EPS, followed by meaningful gains in the next three years. I have hopefully made it clear revenue and margins are volatile for Murphy, making forecasting quite difficult. However, even the outstanding buyback program will struggle to make an impact into next year given the price of the stock is so much higher than it was. When Murphy could buy shares for $60, $70 or even $80, the company’s repurchase money went a long way. At $120, not so much.

Given this, I think 22 times forward earnings is far too much to pay for this stock. Even if rosy analyst expectations are proven correct, we are looking at ~8% annual EPS growth, but you must pay 22 times earnings for that growth. That’s too steep and, to my eye, Murphy shares are pricing in a lot of margin growth that may or may not happen.

The current price is a bet that strong fuel margins will continue to get stronger, and that is simply not a bet I’m willing to make. I think Murphy should trade in the 16 to 18 times earnings range, which is a far cry from where we are today. Thus, investors should take profits and wait for a sizable pullback before buying back in.

