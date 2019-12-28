XLF Weekly: Pullback From All-Time Highs Stalls As Balance Develops

Balance developed ahead of the Christmas holiday before price discovery higher ensued to 30.91s into the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 29.35s as support. This primary expectation did not play out as minor price discovery lower developed in Monday’s auction to 30.57s near key support. Buying interest emerged there, halting the sell-side sequence before price discovery higher developed after Wednesday’s holiday to 30.91s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 30.77s.

23-27 December 2019:

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower, achieving the stopping point low, 30.57s, in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late sellers held the auction. Buying interest emerged, 30.58s-30.65s, halting the sell-side sequence near key support. Balance developed, 30.57s-30.69s, through Tuesday’s auction before buying interest emerged, 30.66s, into Tuesday’s close ahead of Wednesday’s holiday.

Tuesday’s late buyers held the auction, as a gap higher open developed in Thursday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 30.85s. Balance developed, 30.85s-30.76s, into Thursday’s close. A buy-side breakout developed early in Friday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 30.91s. Sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 30.77s.

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery lower to 30.57s where buying interest emerged, halting the sell-side sequence as balance developed into Wednesday’s holiday. Price discovery higher developed to 30.91s ahead of Friday’s close. Within the broader context, balance developed near all-time highs following the buy-side breakout above prior key intermediate resistance, 28.70s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to the key trade cluster, 30.85s-30.76s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower back through this area will result in price discovery higher to key supply above, 31s-31.05s/new all time-highs, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this area will target key demand clusters below, 30.35s-30.10s/29.60s-29.35s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery higher. The larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is buy-side above barring failure of 29.35s as support. Next week’s auction may see reduced trade and range amplitude due to the New Year’s holiday.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index sees the upward trend stall in the bullish extreme area. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are seeing increasing bullish breadth, from lower levels. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. As the broad market and financials’ breadth is bullish, potential for price discovery higher continues. Breadth and sentiment can remain extreme for prolonged periods, and thus, financials remain bullish until market structure and breadth both confirm a potential for reversal.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

