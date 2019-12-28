Intelsat - Possible Short Squeeze In The Making

Some information was released on Christmas Eve which REALLY surprised me, and so I wanted to highlight it for the readers.

The NYSE released short interest statistics on December 24 and here is what we learned about Intelsat (I).

Exhibit 1





You can see from Exhibit 1 that short interest was relatively stable at around 23% of the float for about 6 months. But then in early November the Intelsat crash occurred. If you are new to the stock and want to understand why Intelsat crashed and why I think it is now extremely cheap, check out my December 16th article here.

Given Intelsat fell 79.5% in 10 trading days last month I really expected the short interest to fall dramatically as well, now that the stock price has stabilized. But in fact, it did the opposite, skyrocketing more than 75% in the past month. Short interest now accounts for an astounding 40.6% of the entire company float. So, while very few had the foresight to short the stock when it traded in the $26s, it appears everyone wants to short it now that it is trading in the $6s. This seems like a classic case of every body following the herd, a behavior which rarely turns out to be profitable.

But now, possessing bullish fundamentals which I outlined in my previous article, a nice technical set up with an extended base, and a huge short interest position, I believe Intelsat is ripe for a powerful upside break. The combination of a short squeeze along with momentum chasing algorithmic funds (which have always played a big role in this stock) initiating new longs, has the potential to lead to an explosive move.

Exhibit 2

Source: Investing.com

In Exhibit 2 you can see the daily chart has formed a lovely narrow channel base extending for more than one month.

Zooming in a bit closer, have a look at the 1 hour chart.

Exhibit 3

Source: Investing.com

Exhibit 3 shows a very attractive layout with the price breaking down to a 3½ week low of 5.85 on December 16, washing out all of the weak longs. The next day it confirmed that low, and then proceeded to leap as much as 22% in the following two days on huge volume and breaking to a 3½ week high. For the past 3 trading sessions it has traded quietly, holding these gains.

The most interesting thing about Exhibit 3 is that we are only a very short distance from the huge technical level of 7.44. I have placed purple lines on the chart showing the important technical support and resistance levels. Standing in the way of a clean breakout is a minor resistance at 7.05 (4.6% higher), and a medium resistance at 7.27 (7.8% higher), leading up to the final major resistance of 7.44 which is only 10.3% above the current price. Historically Intelsat is quite capable of rising 10% in a day and just last week we saw it up more than 20% in two days, so this target is easily attainable.

Should that 7.44 technical level be broken, you can see from Exhibit 2, that the next level of resistance is all the way up at 11.20, more than 50% above this breakout point. Having a technical vacuum of this magnitude is likely to strike fear, if not horror, into the hearts of those who are currently shorting 41% of the company's free float.

In summary, those who are short should close their positions now while there is still some technical resistance operating in your favor. Technical based traders may want to open new longs here in anticipation of a potential breakout and short squeeze.

Disclosure: I am/we are long I. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.