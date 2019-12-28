IPO Update: Molecular Data Readies Plan For U.S. IPO

MKD has grown its marketplace significantly but the firm's revenue growth is decelerating and it is producing significant operating and net losses, so I'll pass on the IPO.

The firm operates an online marketplace for the chemical industry in China.

Molecular Data has filed proposed terms for its $69 million U.S. IPO.

Molecular Data (MKD) has filed to raise $69 million in an IPO of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares, per an amended F-1/A registration statement.

The company operates an online marketplace for the chemicals industry in China.

MKD has done well to grow its gross merchandise value [GMV] marketplace, but the chemical industry’s slowing forecast growth combined with the firm’s slowing growth and negative operating & net results lead me pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Shanghai, China-based MKD was founded to develop an online marketplace to enable chemical industry market participants to list, buy, sell, and arrange for transportation and warehousing of industrial chemicals.

Management is headed by Founder and Chairman Dr. Dongliang Chang, who has extensive industry experience and previously published over 30 articles, has received 11 patents and obtained his biology doctorate from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in 2004.

The firm provides a range of e-commerce capabilities from within its website and service, as shown in the graphic below:

MKD has received at least approximately $75 million from investors including Cool Emotion International, Trustbridge, Max Smart, Greatest Investments, Vangoo, Sinovation Ventures and TR Grand Fund.

Customer/User Acquisition

The company provides its services through its marketplace as well as through a direct sales model where it acquires chemicals and resells them on its marketplace.

For its financial solutions, the firm partners with banks and non-bank providers to provide financing options for users.

The group has also developed warehousing and logistics solutions and service provider relationships in order to facilitate buyer and seller transactions on its platform.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 0.9% 2018 1.1% 2017 1.5%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, dropped to a still very high 33.1x in the most recent nine-month period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 33.1 2018 44.9

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 report by McKinsey & Company, the market for chemicals in China reach $1.5 trillion in 2017, representing almost 40% of the worldwide chemical industry.

However, the Chinese chemical market has slowed and is projected to grow below China's GDP growth levels for the foreseeable future, as the chart below shows:

The main drivers for this expected growth are an industrial policy, Made in China 2025, that is serving to prioritize high-tech industries such as aerospace, electronics, electric vehicles and batteries as well as increased consumer demand for specialty chemical products.

Management says its business model is unique and that its offerings cover the entire value chain in the chemical industry.

However, the firm has direct competitors, such as www.1688.com and others as well as chemical retail firms and traditional chemical distribution companies.

Financial Performance

MKD’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue, but at a decelerating rate of growth

Growing gross profit, also decelerating; reduced gross margin

Fluctuating operating losses

Uneven cash use in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 1,279,382,000 43.0% 2018 $ 1,266,598,000 105.0% 2017 $ 617,927,500 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 9,185,000 34.5% 2018 $ 11,216,000 51.8% 2017 $ 7,387,353 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 0.72% 2018 0.89% 2017 1.20% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (18,695,000) -1.5% 2018 $ (32,988,000) -2.6% 2017 $ (13,408,971) -2.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (18,640,000) 2018 $ (35,625,000) 2017 $ (15,853,971) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (4,675,000) 2018 $ (18,836,000) 2017 $ (27,456,324)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, MKD had $10.6 million in cash and $76.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($15.8 million).

IPO Details

MKD intends to raise $69 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 11.5 million its ADSs representing underlying Class A shares at a midpoint price of $6.00 per ADS.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and the Class B shareholder, MOLBASE, will be entitled to ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Parent firm MOLBASE will retain a controlling interest after the IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 35%, to invest in logistics and warehousing capabilities; approximately 20%, to enhance our technology and retain qualified personnel; approximately 30%, to make strategic acquisition and cross-border investment; and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes, including general marketing and administrative purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is no available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are AMTD, Fosun Hani, Boustead Securities, Tiger Brokers, Guotai Junan International.

Commentary

MKD is seeking U.S. public investment capital to fund its continued expansion plans.

The firm hopes to expand its service offerings to provide a full suite of services to a larger portion of its customer base.

While MKD has grown topline revenue markedly, it is still producing operating and net losses, indicating its operating margin assuming even higher revenue would be extremely thin.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping, a positive sign that the firm is becoming more efficient as topline revenue grows.

The market opportunity for chemicals trading is a significant concern as it appears to be slowing sharply and estimated to grow at a lower rate than the overall economy, which is itself slowing down.

Management is asking investors to pay an EV / Revenue multiple of 0.41x on revenue that is decelerating.

Additionally, while MKD is nearing operational cash flow breakeven, its operating and net results are still showing significant losses.

While the firm has grown its gross merchandise value [GMV] enviably over the past few years, its net results so far are not very enticing.

Given the Chinese chemical industry’s slowing growth forecast, the firm’s slowing GMV growth and negative operating and net results, my I'll be watching this IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: December 30, 2019.

