Flexion: Sweet Clarity

Out with the old. In with the new. That's the way of the world. It's never fun to play a game with one hand tied behind your back. Such was the problem for Flexion Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:FLXN) ZILRETTA.

As of market close 12/26/19, the tie that bound ZILRETTA is no more. This article will review the situation with a particular view towards Flexion's investment merit going forward.

Flexion's initial FDA approval came with a catch

Flexion first entered the ranks of pharmas with an FDA approved therapy (in Flexion's case, its ZILRETTA knee injection for osteoarthritic (OA) knee pain) on 10/6/17. Frabjous Day! Callooh Callay! But wait...as noted in the title of my first Flexion article, "Flexion: Ready To Rumble (Almost)," there was a catch to this approval.

I'll bet that most reading this article either have suffered OA knee pain or know someone who has or have learned to tune out someone who has. If you haven't or don't, count yourself lucky. It is awful, and the long range cure for it, knee replacement surgery, is not easy. It is expensive in terms of dollars, anxiety and recovery time.

Most OA knee pain sufferers put it off for as long as they can, electing an interim fix of periodic knee injections. ZILRETTA has positioned itself as the premier knee injection option. Its initial FDA label (rev'd 10/2017) had the following nasty notation:

That's a big problem; ZILRETTA provides significant fast-acting relief from OA knee pain; however, it only lasts for limited period. Repeat use is the name of the game.

December 26, 2019, FDA approval of Flexion's sNDA cured the problem

Flexion has been working diligently to get this single use language removed. The second lead entry on its pipeline has been ZILRETTA for OA knee pain repeat administration. Back in 2017, I assessed the situation as follows:

There is no reason to expect that ZILRETTA will not receive its label expansion to permit repeat use without undue delay. However, Flexion has given us no guidance as to exactly when we may expect it. This leaves the matter wide open to conjecture. With complete results from its [repeat administration] study [NCT03046446] due in Q3 2018, I venture that the company will receive an FDA decision sometime in Q4 2018 or early 2019. I see that as depriving Flexion of its CEO/Co-founder's goal of a world-class launch for ZILRETTA.

I under-calculated the approval date; however, here we are at the twilight of Q4 2019 and Flexion has indeed received the vast bulk of its desired label as announced in ZILRETTA's 12/26/19 press release. The new label will include a grab bag of goodies including:

Removal of language which stated that ZILRETTA was "not intended for repeat administration." The updated label states that the "efficacy and safety of repeat administration of ZILRETTA have not been demonstrated."

Inclusion of a study description and safety data from the single-arm, open-label Phase 3 repeat administration trial.

Removal of a misleading statement describing a single secondary exploratory endpoint in the original Phase 3 pivotal trial which compared ZILRETTA to immediate release triamcinolone acetonide crystalline suspension.

Inclusion of nonclinical toxicology data from previously submitted single and repeat administration studies in non-diseased animals.

The FDA being the FDA it removed "not intended for repeat administration" but added a bit of a zinger in its new language that the efficacy and safety of repeat administration of ZILRETTA have not been demonstrated.

During its approval CC on 12/27/19, Flexion discussed the new label at length. It concluded that it gave it substantially everything that it needed. Previously the "not intended for repeat use language" had hamstrung its sales reps. Now with it removed, it can point to the data supporting repeat administration.

Flexion has been chomping at the bit to provide final label changes to its marketers. During its Q3 2019 earnings call, CEO Clayman pounced on a question asking how long it would take before Flexion saw a benefit from the anticipated label changes should they materialize. He enthused that:

...a broad and deep cross-functional team focused on ... a variety of different outcomes. And I'm confident that we will see new marketing materials within hours ...[the day] ... after we get the finalized language from the agency.

When I googled ZILRETTA FDA label on 12/27/19, it took me to the 10/2017 label. Accordingly, I am unsure as to exactly how the revised label will lay out. For the time being, I am accepting CEO Clayman's assurance that the label modifications will substantially resolve the repeat administration issue.

Flexion should realize significant increased ZILRETTA revenues from this point forward

During Flexion's Q3 2019 earnings CC, CFO Arkowitz reviewed a series of slides providing granular metrics on various aspects of ZILRETTA's growing sales. I found slide 5 below to be the most helpful:

This slide shows not only how the volume of ZILRETTA sales continues to grow, but also that largest accounts are growing the fastest. I consider this growth remarkable given its label language around repeated administration. With that handicap removed, there is every reason for ZILRETTA to continue on its trajectory of expanding growth and in time meet its more aggressive peak sales estimates.

CEO Clayman has been and continues to be quite conservative when considering the impact of a label revision. He notes how the information will get filtered out through marketing materials to physicians' practices and then gradually to individual practitioners and their patients.

As he put it in Flexion's Q3 2019 earnings CC, it will not take place like the turning of a light switch. Nonetheless it should contribute to a steepening of ZILRETTA's ongoing established revenue growth rate.

In keeping with its biotech peers Flexion's finances are tight; its future appears solid now with this clarity on the future of ZILRETTA

Flexion operates at a significant ongoing loss. The following excerpt from its Q3 2019 10-Q statement of operations shows that increasing product revenues are shaving its overall losses from 2018 to 2019 despite significantly increasing expenses.

Flexion reported (p. 7) cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $175.8 million as of 9/30/19. With cash flow of ~$110 million used (p. 23) during the first nine months of 2019, it maintains a reasonable liquidity profile that should be enhanced by the prospect of increasing growth in ZILRETTA revenues .

Conclusion

Flexion's late Christmas present from the FDA should provide just the oomph its ZILRETTA revenues need to keep on their escalating growth track. These escalating revenues should in their turn provide Flexion with the ballast it needs to keep its share price afloat.

Now that Flexion has dropped its SHIP (shoulder knee injection) study, ZILRETTA's performance in the knee is critical to Flexion's near to midterm success. I am looking forward to guidance during the next few quarters to help assess what type of peak sales ZILRETTA's knee franchise might be able to muster.

With its modest market cap of $0.7 billion Flexion has plenty of potential value with ZILRETTA knee revenues. If it were to show solid potential of generating $0.5 billion in peak sales as BTIG analyst Tim Chiang anticipates by 2025, then it could easily double in value.

Flexion's tepid share price response to its new approval properly reflects the modest prospects that are on its current horizon. Should management work its way to additional revenue opportunities, as for example working foreign licensing for ZILRETTA, this would obviously expand its appeal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares of FLXN within the next 72 hours.