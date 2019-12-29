Cheniere Energy: Bad Moon On The Rise

We think there is significant downside to shares over the short term and investors should consider taking profits.

Cheniere's revenue and profits are primarily dependent on international buyers looking to shift away from coal for electricity generation. Short-term questions swirl around that thesis presently.

Low gas prices have resulted from importers filling up supplies over the summer and a weak start to the heating cycle in Asia.

Cheniere Energy is the market leader in shipping LNG around the world. In Q-3, it missed earnings projections, and the stock peaked.

Introduction

I first discussed Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) back in 2017 as it hit the high $40s and advised waiting for a pullback to get it. As you can see, it had made a fairly torrid run from the mid-$20s in early 2016, and it had a lot of capex to lay out to realize its projections.

Boy, was I wrong! It just kept going and going, reaching a peak of $70.60/share in July of this year. Buoyed by fat, long-term contracts that European and Asian markets seemed anxious to execute with them.

I could go on, but you get my drift. As the company built out facilities and planned new trains, customers came calling look to tie-up gas supply at the favorable rates available in the U.S.

However, no company is an "island", and the fact Cheniere is a fee-for-service tolling-type entity doesn't insulate it from the larger fact - there is simply too much gas on the market currently. There's a gas train coming into the station at full speed. There could be a "Bad Moon on the Rise."

The bright spots represent gas being flared in the Permian and Bakken. Obviously this pic is a bit dated. Your key takeaway would be, it's only gotten worse since this was snapped a few hundred miles up.

We suggest that if you've been along for the ride in LNG the past few years that you consider taking your profits and sitting on the sidelines for the next few months. I honestly think this stock could round trip to the $20s before it's all over.

John Fogerty was probably not referring to the 2019-2025 LNG market when he wrote these lyrics:

Bad Moon on the Rise

In this article, we will discuss why I think Cheniere's stock could be subject to extreme volatility over the next few months, more to the downside than the upside.

As an example of the dislocation in the stock price right now, investors are currently paying 99 X earnings for Cheniere. They pay slightly less than that for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) at 90 X EPS. AMZN has delivered about 30% growth this year, while LNG has delivered a loss of ~15%. Just saying!

The investment thesis for Cheniere is getting a little frayed

The principal thesis for owning Cheniere was that it was going to take cheap gas from the shale plays and cryo-compress it into liquid form and ship it off to Asia, Europe and Latin America. With its Gulf Coast facilities, Cheniere was well positioned to do this. And contracts came as shown above.

Recently though things have started to slow down. What's up?

The U.S. gas glut has gone global. In fact things have gone so well we have filled up every pot and teakettle in Europe and Asia. So much so that China, one of the principal buyers of U.S. LNG, has started reselling it to other countries at rock-bottom prices.

In a recent tender put out by Pakistan, PetroChina was the low bidder for the second time. The Bloomberg article went on to say:

Chinese companies stocked up on LNG for the heating season, but warmer temperatures have curbed demand at the same time supply is ramping up at new projects. Prices in North Asia are more than 40% lower than they were a year ago, and none of China's major buyers are currently seeking prompt deliveries for the winter, according to traders surveyed by Bloomberg.

Even more vexing potentially has been instances of a buyer cancelling a loading under take or pay contracts. This is the first instance I could find of this and it wasn't a Cheniere loading, but it is certainly worth noting.

A recent article in World Oil even suggests that the U.S. could be in Saudi Arabia's position with regards to gas - Swing producer. What this could lead to is curtailments to ease bottlenecks in production and shore up prices.

Capping LNG production is an extreme measure, but the idea is gaining traction as new terminals from the U.S. to Australia unleash exports faster than demand can catch up. Gas for near-term delivery in Asia has lost half its value in the past 14 months, with the Dutch benchmark nearly matching that decline. A mild winter would make the glut even worse -- bad news for U.S. suppliers like Cheniere Energy Inc. and Sempra Energy.

Take or pay vs. force majeure

There is some comfort in the length and language in Cheniere's SPAs. 20 years plus durations, fixed prices with "handling" fees and "take or pay" provisions that insulate it from many aspects of the oil and gas market.

A take or pay contract sounds like a pretty good deal for both sides of the transaction, and Cheniere claims it is insulated from commodity price fluctuations by these covenants in its contracts. But what if one side or other of the transaction is simply unable to execute?

Suppose, in Cheniere's case, gas supply should fall short of what it has contractually agreed to deliver? The gas just isn't there, and Cheniere would have no choice but to declare force majeure on this contract. The inverse is true as well. If the buyer has no place to put the contracted amount of LNG, they are faced with a similar conundrum and could eventually seek relief under this clause.

If any customer fails to perform its obligations under its TUA or SPA, our business, contracts, financial condition, operating results, cash flow, liquidity and prospects could be materially and adversely affected, even if we were ultimately successful in seeking damages from that customer or its guarantor for a breach of the TUA or SPA. Each of the SPAs contains various termination rights allowing our customers to terminate their SPAs, including, without limitation: (1) upon the occurrence of certain events of force majeure; (2) if we fail to make available specified scheduled cargo quantities; and (3) delays in the commencement of commercial operations. SPL or CCL, as applicable, may not be able to replace these SPAs on desirable terms, or at all, if they are terminated.

Now, I am just highlighting this as an outside, very unlikely risk. I know of no cases of any buyers taking this step to abrogate a contract. My only point here is that it could happen and Cheniere's revenue stream would suffer as a result.

Activity such as I noted above with PetroChina reselling LNG it had purchased from a U.S. source can't go on forever. Nor will companies like Pavilion keep buying LNG they can't find a buyer for. At some point, the music will stop, and it's going be a scramble to find a chair.

Longer-term Competition: LNG projects on the rise globally

Honestly, you would think LNG plants were a consumer good...like, fried chicken, and not multi-billion-dollar investments that take years to build. Soon if the graphics below are even close to reality, there will be more LNG plants than fried chicken outlets (being whimsical here).

Competition: On the rise domestically

FERC

FERC

If you do the arithmetic from the IGU LNG liquefaction graphic for 2025, where it estimates that there are 845 MTPA arriving, and the 450ish MTPA forecast of demand for 2025 in the Rystad graphic below, you can easily see that if these estimates are even close to being accurate, there's a Bad Moon on the rise for someone.

In summary, there is a lot of competition arriving globally and domestically in the next few years. The first mover advantage that Cheniere has had to this point will diminish over time. EPS compression will follow.

China is sending mixed messages

In places that aren't West Virginia, coal is not "king" anymore, it's not even cool. In another head-fake to western climate watchers, China recently announced that it is adding about 220 GW of new coal capacity in the next few years.

This is an abrupt about face from a few short years ago where it announced it would be limiting dependence on coal, and cancelled 100 new coal power plants. Environmental types danced in the streets. There was joy and merriment in Mudville.

As usual (why can't we figure this stuff out, they do it every time????) the Chinese did the exact opposite of what they committed to in that pronouncement and added 43 GW of coal capacity over the next two years.

And this isn't just something that's going on under the table:

In a departure from earlier speeches, Premier Li Keqiang, last month urged the coal industry to play a role in securing the country's energy supply. Weeks earlier top officials said they would relax air quality controls this winter, perhaps to buoy important but dirty drivers of economic activity, such as steel mills and construction. And at least 40 new coal mines have been approved this year. (Can you imagine 40 new coal mines being approved anywhere else in a decade, let alone a single year.)

I'm not here to debate the climate effects of coal. My point in bringing this up is to illustrate the biggest buyer of our LNG is covering all it bases when it comes to energy.

Q-3 Report out

Cheniere missed on the top and bottom line in Q-3 for a net loss of -$318 mm. Revenues were $2.2 bn vs. $1.82 bn for the same quarter in 2018, which while higher missed analysts' expectations.

Higher operating costs and expenses for more trains in operation, increased interest expense losses from derivatives, and lower LNG margins due to lower LNG prices were the primary reasons for these losses.

In 2020, the company expects consolidated adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to be $3.8-$4.1 billion.

While the company's debt is impressive at $33.2 bn, it seems manageable with an assets to liabilities ratio of 2.2. It should be noted that Cheniere is in a capital intensive business, and growth will always be associated with high capex.

Cheniere's enterprise value is $46.4 billion, giving the company an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.6, with the current TTTM EBITDA of $2.5 bn. About twice the minimum desirable ratio of 10 for stocks and flashing a warning sign for many investors.

Analysts are optimistic for Cheniere's eventual stock price upward mobility, giving it a one-year target price of $81.48 per share. Over the past year, the price has ranged from $55.09 to $70.60/share. From today's price that would imply growth potential of about 20%. Fairly optimistic I would say, given the lackluster performance this year.

The mean analyst rating is 1.8 or a "buy" and tilting toward "strong buy" from the flock of analysts who follow it.

There is a dislocation between the company's book value, -$3.53 per share and its sky-high EPS multiple. The market has priced in considerable optimism about where it think the company's prospects may end up.

Your takeaway

I am in no way suggesting that this market won't recover and shipments of U.S. LNG head to points east. You can see that projections from Rystad and others predict a shortage of the stuff by 2025.

What I am saying is that for the time being, I think one-trick ponies like Cheniere could see some wide swings in the stock prices over the next few months.

Long term, next 2-5 years, we need to reevaluate the thesis for Cheniere. New supply seems to be coming online daily. For Europe, soon it will have cheap Russian gas, as an example from the Nord Stream II pipeline.

Those pesky Russians are also looking to take our Asian markets.

The point here is that the easy money may have been made in this stock. We are going to need to tread carefully from here forward. For now I am satisfied with my positions in dividend payers like Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and BP (NYSE:BP) to track the LNG market. Both are players in this space on a global scale, and that's as much exposure as I want now.

For reference I've written extensive articles on each of these companies as regards their prowess and ambitions in LNG.

Both Shell and BP have dividend yields in the 6 plus percent range currently. Both suffer the slings and arrows impacting the energy market these days, and you need to pick your entry points in each, but each pays you handsomely for the risk you undertake.

LNG pays no dividends.

