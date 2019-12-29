Incyte Corporation: Wait And Watch

While the potential rewards are high, prudent investors might be best to adopt a "wait and watch" approach for the present.

At the same time, that high EPS growth is yet to be realized, and there is potential risk of significant contraction of Incyte's P/E multiple.

Investment Thesis

Incyte (INCY) provides the potential for very high returns, based on analysts' EPS estimates and a high P/E multiple. There are also significant downside risks if EPS growth estimates are not met and P/E multiple contracts to more in line with peers. The really high EPS growth rates are projected for 2021 to 2023. That provides opportunity to "wait and watch" to see if the more modest EPS estimates for 2020 are being met or exceeded and if the P/E multiple remains at elevated level.

About Incyte

At Incyte, our therapeutic focus spans Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Since we began our drug discovery and development activities in early 2002, Incyte has grown into a global biopharmaceutical company with over 1,400 employees, including more than 600 world-class scientists who are leading the field of biopharmaceutical research. - Source: Company web-site

Incyte provides comprehensive details of its portfolio of approved and in development drug entities, together with targeted indications on its website. Below is a snapshot of the detail with just one line of drug detail shown. Full details by drug and indication can be found here.

Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Incyte's shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Incyte: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Incyte were negative for four of nine different investors. Returns for those four ranged from negative 3.6% to negative 14.0%. For another three investors, returns were poor at 0.4%, 2.9% and 3.9%. For the two remaining investors, G and H, the returns were 20.3% and 39.0%, respectively. Investors G and H were the most recent to invest, so their returns are not over an extended period. The reason for their strong returns is they bought at the time of dips in the share price during 2018. If the share price stays around current levels or grows slowly, their rate of return will reduce due to the effect of duration. The rates of return in table 1 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Dec. 27, 2019. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow, and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Qualitative Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Premium Quant Ratings

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of Incyte providing an overall quant rating of "Neutral" for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Incyte as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I usually incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates (in this instance I have excluded Zacks Research data for Incyte as it appears to be based on a mix of GAAP and non-GAAP EPS). As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Incyte. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS consensus estimates indicate expectations of high growth rates through end of 2023. It should be understood, in quantifying the short-form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing my own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc. for a given company, I can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2 and 3 above. Table 2 below shows my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, I use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in Incyte at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return as follows -

Based on analysts' Consensus estimates ~22% to 27% per year for exits at end of years FY 2021 to FY 2023 and ~15% for FY 2020.

Based on analysts' High estimates ~33% to 39% per year for exits at end of years FY 2021 to FY 2023 and ~41% for FY 2020.

Based on analysts' Low estimates ~5% to 7% per year for exits at end of years FY 2022 and FY 2023 and negative returns for FY 2020 and 2021.

These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' estimates per Fig. 2 above and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 34.13. The P/E ratio of 34.13 is based on Incyte's current P/E ratio (share price $88.39 divided by Q3-2019 adjusted non-GAAP TTM EPS of $2.59). This is 10.92 higher than the Healthcare sector non-GAAP TTM median P/E of 23.21 (see here).

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2023, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Dividend - Incyte does not pay a dividend.

Rate of Return ("IRR") - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at end of or during Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by ~7% by end of Q4.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to FY2023 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment, and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4 - Incyte Versus S&P 500 Index - 1 Year To Date

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 is trading today ~3,240, well above a year ago. Incyte shares are also trading well above the level back then, but with significantly greater volatility than the S&P 500. Incyte shares traded below $75 as recently as October and there could be opportunities to buy in any dip below current levels.

Timing Stocks Vs. Timing The Market

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices. Let's try targeting an entry price of ~$80 per share for Incyte (~9% below current price) to see the potential effect on returns.

TABLE 3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 3 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2 above, except for a lower share price of $80.43 at entry. The share price has been below $80 as recently as October this year. At the lower share buy price, potential returns increase to a range of:

Consensus case 24% to 30%;

high case 40% to over 50%; and

low case 5% to 10% for 2022 and 2023, but still negative returns for FY 2020 and 2021.

Rate Of Return Projections At Sustained Lower P/E Ratio

Table 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

The assumptions in Table 4 are the same as for Table 3, with a targeted buy price of $80.43 (9% below current share price) but with a sustained reduction in the projected P/E ratio to 23.21 (Healthcare median P/E) throughout FY 2020 to 2023. Potential returns in the 15% to 30% range are indicated for the consensus and high cases, for an investor buying and holding out to end of 2022 or 2023. There is, however, potential downside if the low case were to eventuate.

Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low - Stress Test

Table 5 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on Table 5:

A range of estimates included - In Table 5 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 5 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus, High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $88.39 (P/E ratio 34.13) and the P/E ratio progressively contracting to a P/E of 15.57 by end of FY2021. The P/E of 15.57 is based on Regeneron's (REGN) current TTM adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio (see here).

The scenario is for buying at the current price of $88.39 (P/E ratio 34.13) and the P/E ratio progressively contracting to a P/E of 15.57 by end of FY2021. The P/E of 15.57 is based on Regeneron's (REGN) current TTM adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio (see here). Potential returns in the 5% to 7% range are indicated for the consensus case and 15% to 18% for the high case, for an investor buying and holding out to end of 2021, 2022 or 2023. There is, however, significant potential downside if the low case were to eventuate.

The current high P/E ratio naturally impacts adversely on results of stress testing of Incyte for P/E multiple contraction.

Limitations Of This Short-Form Analysis

The short-form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for Incyte going out four years. Having said that, there are a considerable number of analysts (see Fig. 2 above) providing estimates for Incyte, so the consensus estimates are broadly based. For small-cap stocks of interest, but with limited analyst coverage, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that's likely in the case of reasonably well-covered stocks such as Incyte.

Summary And Conclusions

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, Incyte is a "wait and watch" at present. Based on Table 1 above, shareholders have achieved generally poor returns over the last four to five years. Buying at the current share price of $88.39 per Table 2 above has the potential to provide high future yearly returns of 20% to 30%, provided the current P/E ratio of 34.13 does not contract significantly and analysts' consensus estimates are met. I believe it is better to observe Incyte over a longer period to see if 2020 earnings growth estimates of 13% are being met and the P/E ratio level is maintained. If both those factors are confirmed, there should be opportunity for an entry during 2020 to take advantage of the estimated higher EPS growth estimates of 30% per year and above for 2021 to 2023.

