V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For January 2020

330 stocks out of over 7,800 stocks comprise this population across the US stock exchanges, representing less than 5% of stocks, but over 57.6% of total US exchange market cap.

These stocks are intended for long-term gains, and while five selections are generated monthly, they may deliver strong results for the year ahead.

This article marks the start of the new Growth & Dividend stock selections for 2020 leveraging MDA breakout models that have beaten the S&P 500 since inception.

V&M Breakouts: 5 Top Growth & Dividend Stocks For January 2020

Introduction

The Top Dividend Growth stock model expands on my doctoral research analysis on multiple discriminant analysis (MDA) adding new complexities with these top picks. Research shows that the highest frequency of large price breakout moves are found among small-cap stocks with low trading volumes offering no dividends and delivering higher-than-average risk levels. The challenge with the Top Dividend Growth model is to deliver a combination toward optimal total return with characteristics that typically reduce the frequency and size of price breakouts, but deliver more reliable growth factors for higher profitability longer term.

These stocks have a minimum $10 billion market cap, $2/share price, 500k average daily volume and at least a 2% dividend yield. The population of this unique segment is approximately 330 stocks out of over 7,800 stocks across the US stock exchanges. While these stocks represent less than 5% of available stocks, their market cap exceeds $19 trillion out of the approximately $33 trillion (57.6%) of the US stock exchanges. Efforts are made to optimize total returns on the key MDA price growth factors (fundamental, technical, sentiment) for the best results under these large-cap constraints with high priorities for dividend growth and dividend yield.

Top Growth & Dividend Stocks For January 2020

The two sample stocks for January from the portfolio selected for subscribers are NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL). The factors shown are not necessarily the selection variables used in the MDA analysis with dividend considerations for growth and strong total returns, but should demonstrate the total return potential for these stocks.

NetEase, Inc.

(FinViz)

NetEase from a technical perspective continues in a very positive price channel with bullish stair-step pattern from August consistent with the RSI breakout signal. This pattern is consistent with a stock delivering on quarterly earnings expectations and building strength toward new 52/week highs.

(StockRover)

The most recent EPS surprise of 481% combined with very strong value, growth, and quality scores shows a good setup for excellent price appreciation. While the estimated consensus price target is currently $324.78 with a 6% projected gain, the likely continuation of price growth on strong fundamentals is much higher from here in my estimation. All-time highs around $360/share are achievable in the coming year as sales and earnings growth continue at above-average levels.

(StockRover)

The relative sales, EPS growth, and EBITDA growth to the industry and the broader S&P 500 have delivered excellent results with strong momentum for continuation into 2020. Much of the current earnings surprise has not fully materialized in the price value that this company continues to deliver.

Compared to Peers

NetEase delivers very high four-star and higher ratings compared to its competition along with a substantial dividend yield of 5.4%, well above industry and S&P 500 averages.

(StockRover)

This company provides the advantage of MDA breakout characteristics of a strong technology sector stock combined with stable growth and substantial dividends not available from its peers.

NetEase maintains a low debt/equity ratio with a healthy quick ratio and close to zero short float to drag down price appreciation. The 12% payout ratio provides a good yield with plenty of opportunity for dividend payouts to increase in the future. While the momentum factor looks relatively low to its peers, this represents an MDA breakout opportunity on variables that show strong increasing investor sentiment and high net inflows building.

(StockRover)

The price growth, fundamental EPS surprise, and dividend yield of NetEase provide a very attractive combination for total return for 2020. A new all-time high of $360/share appears achievable under the conditions and variables examined for this model's selection criteria.

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

(FinViz)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. from a technical perspective shows a very distinct head/shoulders bullish bottom pattern over the past two years. The price has not only surpassed the technical collar on this pattern, but is now clearing price resistance to all-time highs.

(StockRover)

The most recent EPS results matched expectations and RCL continues with "Strong Buy" rating from analysts and upgrades to "Outperform" as recently as October. The growth score is the highest with quality and sentiment close behind. The value score remains above average, but it is the strong momentum and positive sentiment that are most likely to carry this stock higher into 2020. While the estimated consensus price target is currently $143.92 with a 7.4% projected gain, the likely continuation of price growth on strong fundamentals is much higher from here in my estimation. All-time highs around $160/share are achievable as sales and earnings growth continue well-above average levels.

Compared to Peers

NetEase delivers very high four-star and higher ratings compared to its competition along with a substantial dividend yield of 2.3% well above industry and S&P 500 averages.

(StockRover)

This company provides the advantage of MDA breakout characteristics of a strong momentum and high positive sentiment investment combined with stable growth and substantial dividends much higher than its peers.

(StockRover)

Royal Caribbean shows high current sales growth and strong EBITDA growth with total rankings well above the industry and S&P 500 averages. The EPS growth is still very substantial but slightly below comparable averages.

Royal Caribbean maintains low debt/equity and a low short float of 2.36% along with key MDA factors for strong momentum price growth and potential for breakout conditions in the coming year. This combined with the highest dividend yield among its peers and a healthy payout ratio with seven years of consecutive dividend growth support a very attractive total return opportunity into 2020.

(StockRover)

The MDA factors combine with strong dividend yield, growth, and payout strength to make Royal Caribbean a good investment opportunity into 2020 with strong potential to reach or exceed a price around $160/share.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights. The Celebrity Cruises brand offers itineraries to destinations, such as Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, India, New Zealand, the Panama Canal, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 2 to 19 nights. The Azamara Club Cruises brand offers cruise itineraries ranging from 4 to 21 nights to destinations, including Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Northern and Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Cuba, and South America. The Silversea Cruises brand provides itineraries to destinations, including the Galapagos Islands, Antarctica, and the Arctic.

Conclusion

These stocks begin a live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research applied to large cap, strong dividend growth stocks. These monthly top Growth & Dividend stocks are intended to deliver excellent total returns leveraging key factors in the MDA breakout models in the small-cap weekly breakout selections.

These selections will be tracked on the V&M Dashboard Spreadsheet for members and further enhancements will continue to optimize for dividend yield, price growth, and higher breakout frequency variables throughout the year.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

If you are looking for a great community to apply proven financial models with picks ranging from short term breakouts to long term value and forensic selections, please consider joining our 400+ outstanding members at Value & Momentum Breakouts Subscribe now and learn many new models and techniques for short and long term trading success.

Members receive active trading alerts and live stock picks well ahead of published articles.

Now into our 4th year, this rapidly growing service has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 every single year!



See what members are saying now - Click HERE





Disclosure: I am/we are long FNGU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.