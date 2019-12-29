Norfolk Southern Could Face More Headwinds

The agricultural sector could perk up, but falling rail traffic could create headwinds for other product segments.

Source: Barron's

Norfolk Southern (NSC) reports quarterly earnings January 23rd. Analysts expect revenue of $2.74 billion and EPS of $2.36. The revenue estimate implies a 6% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Falling Rail Traffic

U.S. rail traffic has faced headwinds for much of the year. For the first 50 weeks of 2019, combined U.S. rail traffic (carloads and intermodal units) fell 4.8% Y/Y. This likely explains why Norfolk Southern's revenue is expected to fall. In Q3 2019, the company reported revenue of $2.84 billion, down 4% Y/Y. Total rail traffic fell 6% Y/Y, while average selling price ("ASP") increased 2%.

Only two of the company's seven product categories generated positive growth in revenue. Revenue from Coal fell by double digits on a 15% decline in volume and 2% rise in ASP. Coal was hurt again by competition from low natural gas prices and additional capacity in the renewable energy space. Intermodal fell in the mid-single-digit percentage range on a 5% decline in volume amid flat growth in ASP. About 25% of Norfolk Southern's revenue was derived from Intermodal; if its decline continues, then it could have an out-sized impact on total results.

Agriculture was a bright spot with a 2% revenue increase. Volume fell 3%, yet Norfolk Southern hiked prices 5%. Volume was hurt by headwinds in ethanol and corn, offset by price hikes for soybeans. China is suspending tariffs on certain U.S. goods, which should spur global trade. Reports suggest China is already starting to import certain agricultural products. Agriculture was 14% of total Q3 revenue and could be a catalyst by the first half of 2020.

Volume fell for each of Norfolk Southern's key product categories except for Automotive, which reported 1% growth in rail traffic.

Coal volume fell by double digits as competition from alternative energy heated up. Coal was 12% of total carloads. Intermodal was over 50% of total carloads and its volume also declined. Intermodal could face headwinds in line with total rail traffic. Agricultural volume should rise going forward, but can it offset the decline in other product categories? Will industrial production and consumer spending suddenly spike due to thawing trade tensions? I highly doubt it.

Railroads have feasted on price hikes this year. Norfolk Southern hiked prices 2% during the quarter, less than the 5% hike in Q2.

Price hikes were broad-based; every segment enjoyed price increases except Intermodal whose ASP was flat. Agriculture saw a 5% price increase and I expect its pricing power to improve now that China has resumed imports. If price hikes run their course, then Norfolk Southern may have to rely solely on rising rail traffic to drive revenue growth. That could be ominous.

Efficiency Gains Helped

CSX (CSX) made deep cuts to operating expenses in 2017. U.S. competitors have begun to follow suit. In Q3, Norfolk Southern reported an operating ratio of 64.9%, a 50 basis point improvement versus the year earlier period. The company cut compensation and benefits expense by 6% Y/Y to $682 million. Management reduced headcount and overtime costs; I expect more headcount reductions going forward.

Purchased services and rent was $423 million, down 6% Y/Y due to a decline in transportation costs, increased network velocity, and reduction in short-term locomotive resource costs. Fuel costs fell 18% due to lower volume and lower fuel prices, and was a major catalyst for efficiency gains.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $1.3 billion fell only 1%, less than the 4% decline in revenue. Compensation and benefits expense and purchased services were 60% of total operating expenses. I look for management to aggressively cut into these costs in order to protect margins. The question remains, "At what level of cost cuts does Norfolk Southern damage employee morale or customer service?"

Valuation Is Robust

NSC has an enterprise value of $62 billion and trades at 12x run-rate EBITDA (first nine months EBITDA annualized). The stock has benefited from the incessant melt up in broader financial markets, fueled by thawing trade tensions with China. Investors should remain disciplined in their investment choices. I believe 12x EBITDA is too robust for a cyclical name that appears to be operating amid a peak economy.

Conclusion

NSC is up over 30% Y/Y. The valuation is too robust. Sell NSC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.