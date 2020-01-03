Behind The Idea: KKR - Double-Digit Growth And Huge Underearning Suggest At Least A Double In 5 Years

Valuing the asset manager at US$28 per share and the adjusted book value at US$13 per share, it offers a 40% upside with very limited downside.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Jorge Robles: KKR is very well-known in the investment community since it is one of the top alternative asset managers in the world. It currently manages more than around US$200 bn. It usually attracts media attention mainly because of large acquisitions closed for its funds. However, I would say few investors dedicated enough time to look at KKR as a business, that is, from the business operating perspective. Paradoxically, it is a very simple business model and a very profitable one. Alternative asset managers help pensions, endowments and other large institutional investors to deploy capital in illiquid opportunities such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate and credit with the goal of generating attractive long-term returns. KKR raises a fund from institutional investors “LPs” to invest the capital raised and then charges a management fee, typically ~1%, and a performance fee. In addition, in the specific case of KKR, invest alongside its partners with its own balance sheet. When investments mature, KKR divests to distribute returns to LPs. If KKR delivered enough good returns, they will earn performance fees and that track record will allow them to raise a larger fund and so on.

Typically, when I share my views on KKR with other investors I get the following pushbacks:

“Asset managers are like law firms in the sense that all profits are generated and kept by their employees. There is a clear conflict of interest between management and shareholders”. This argument is flawed for several reasons. First, top asset managers have very high and stable bottom line margins, above 40% in the case of KKR. That is because there are only two operating expenses, compensation (~40% of revenues) and general and administrative expenses (~10% of revenues). Second, employees get largely paid with stock options and performance fees. Thus, employees are very well-aligned with shareholders. And finally, in the case of KKR, insiders own 40% of the business.

“The business will perform very bad in a downturn given the leveraged nature of the private equity investments”: Nothing is farther from reality in my opinion. This narrative fails to understand the stickiness of management fees are locked-up for eight-plus years, so at least will remain flat. Moreover, KKR is not a “private equity shop” anymore. It is very well-diversified. KKR has US$60 bn in credit and US$40 bn in hedge fund strategies out of ~US$200 bn in AUM, both of which are strategies that should protect capital on a relative basis in a drawdown. In addition, KKR holds US$60 bn in dry powder, that is, in a downturn they will have 30% of its AUM to deploy at depressed valuations. Finally, KKR earns transaction fees. Those will increase in a downturn since KKR would put to work US$60 bn which comes with deals to get executed. Actually, KKR's business will improve in a downturn.

“Private equity valuations are at all-time highs. It is not possible to make good returns at these valuations”: Again, this narrative is flawed. Not only because it assumes that KKR's AUM is only invested in private equity strategies but because it assumes KKR participates in the average crowded competitive private equity deals. This is not the case. KKR's private equity deals are complex. Complexity comes in the form of dealing with different jurisdictions, complicated capital structures and transactions, complex business models, etc. How many private equity firms can compete with KKR in a US$60 bn deal to buyout Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA)? Not many.

Finally, it's worth noting that KKR moved its legal structure from a Partnership to a C-corp back in 2018. Thus, in case investing in a partnership was a hurdle, now it is not.

But what makes the investment thesis compelling is the valuation. The current share price implies paying 15x for management fees. There are very few businesses with eight-plus years of revenue visibility and growing at 15%. I leave to the readers which multiple to attach to that business. But for me, 15x is clearly undervalued. At these valuations, the downside is very limited. This is what I like about the thesis.

SA: Conventional wisdom says switching costs are effectively zero in the investment management industry – can you discuss why this may not be the case for PE firms and especially those with top quartile funds?

JR: Before answering, let me do a disclaimer. Agreeing or not whether KKR has switching costs or not is not an important part of the thesis. Although I would say switching costs are not as clear in this business as in other businesses, one could argue that KKR has some degree of switching costs. KKR benefits from the “agent blind decision model.” If you are a pension fund employee in charge of private equity allocation, you have two choices, you can give the allocation to an unknown firm, in which case you will get fired if it does poorly or you can give the allocation to one of the top private equity players and if it does poorly, your results will look like everyone else’s. In addition, to be seen as the “safety and wise” capital allocation decision, top firms have some kind of stickiness in terms of paperwork and relationship.

SA: How do the incentives at KKR compare to other PE firms in terms of insider ownership and compensation? Are certain types of incentives more meaningful than others?

JR: As I said, incentives are very well-aligned in the case of KKR. There is a triple incentive if you will. First, co-founders of the firm, Henry Kravis and George Roberts own ~35%. Other insiders own 5%. Second, employees get largely paid in stock options. And third, employees are very well-motivated to deliver good returns in the funds since most of them are actually invested in the funds and because a high percentage of their total comp comes from carry, that is, performance fees.

SA: Can you discuss how investors may be missing the shift in KKR’s business model and therefore undervaluing it?

JR: There are two factors that are key to answer this question:

1) Since 2016, KKR decided to grow its balance sheet. That was a strategic decision. Having a larger balance sheet has several benefits that together allow KKR to grow fees and AUM faster. First, if you want to seed new strategies, you need to do it through your balance sheet. Second, if you want to partner with a strategic player in a new strategy, you need to do it through your balance sheet. Third, investing in your own funds guarantees alignment with your LPs. Finally, you have the ability to opportunistically size up compelling investments.

2) In 2008, KKR started to develop what is called KCM or “capital markets” which is basically KKR providing capital markets services to its portfolio companies and to third parties. Those are debt and equity arrangements for companies seeking financing and syndication fees. These services, which have traditionally been provided by investment banks. This segment has grown very fast and is currently a ~US$700 mn business or 35% of revenues.

If you add up the balance sheet and the capital markets business, you have a model that increases its economics in each transaction compared to the traditional model. In an ideal transaction, KKR would get management fees, performance fees, return on its investment through the balance sheet and fees from syndicating the deal. Not only that. This model allows KKR to get access to larger deals while maintaining control of the transaction and the company’s board.

One additional point that investors could be missing is the early-stage nature of most of KKR's strategies, which makes the financials look way worse than the underlying economic reality. It has to do with how the business works. It takes up to 5 years to raise the first fund. After you invest the capital, you have to wait for those investments to season. Depending on the fund, it takes over 3 to 7 years to season. The underlying income lagging the process is the carry and the performance fees. The inflection point is around year 10. Until that date, the fund specific strategy is underearning. The point is that most of KKR’s strategies other than private equity have not reached that inflection point. Actually, 18 strategies out of 22 are less than 10 years old, thus, below the inflection point. The private equity strategy is about 37% of the AUM and non-PE 63%. Over 90% of carry has been coming from private equity, meaning that KKR is underearning as a firm meaningfully. Guidance from management is that performance income should reach ~US$2 bn in the near future compared to current US$1.2 bn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KKR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.