Wall Street Brunch

Notable earnings reports: Nio (NIO) is finally confirmed to report earnings on December 30. Nio's management team will also host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM Eastern time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time) on that date. Nio cruises into its earnings date with shares up more than 40% over the last 90 days to $2.50, but still trading far below the post-IPO high of $10.64. "NIO's balance sheet implies serious liquidity risk," observes Sanford Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu ahead of the print. "The key will be whether they are able to announce major new financing," he adds. Also in the earnings confessional next week, Resources Connection (RECN) on January 2, as well as both Lamb Weston (LW) and Landec (LNDC) on January 3.

Go deeper: See Seeking Alpha's complete list of earnings reporters.

Energizing stuff: Coca-Cola (KO) Energy is expected to launch in the U.S. as early as late next week. The new energy drink will be available in Coke Energy, Zero Sugar, Cherry and Zero Sugar Cherry flavors. The development will be of interest to Monster Beverage (MNST), a company that Coca-Cola currently holds an 18.74% stake in, as well as PepsiCo (PEP) and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP). Coca-Cola Energy will reportedly contain naturally sourced caffeine (114 mg per 12-ounce serving), guarana extracts and B vitamins.

IPO watch: No new U.S. pricings are during the last few days of the year or the first couple of the new year. The analyst quiet period expires on LMP Automotive (LMPX) on December 31. Shares of LMP Automotive are up over 300% from where the IPO first debuted. LMP traded as high as $44.00 after the IPO of the online automotive platform was priced at $5.00 per share.

Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

Projected dividend changes: CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to $0.30 from $0.2875, Alamo Group (ALG) to $0.13 from $0.12, Bank OZK (OZK) to $0.26 from $0.25, Watsco (WSO) to $1.75 from $1.60.

Go deeper: Read the latest dividend analysis.

M&A tidbits: The closing date of the $220M Entegra Financial (ENFC)-First Citizens Bancshares (FCNCA) merger arrives on December 31. The $113M ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)-Bancorp of New Jersey (BKJ) is also expected to close on January 2. Shareholders of Fitbit (FIT) are scheduled to vote on the merger with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) at a virtual special shareholder meeting scheduled for January 3. The tender offer on the Medicines Co. (MDCO)-Novartis (NVS) deal expires on January 3.

U.S. auto sales: TrueCar forecasts sales will edge 0.2% higher in December on an adjusted basis to 1,567,254 units. "For December, we're seeing an uptick in consumer sentiment and some softening in recession uncertainty which all bode well for the industry. Higher incentives this month are helping lift total auto sales versus a year ago," notes TrueCar Chief Economist Oliver Strauss. TrueCar forecast by automaker - General Motors (GM) -1.6% to 280K, Ford (F) +5.1% to 222K, Toyota (TM) +2.1% to 217K, Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) -0.9% to 187K, Honda (HMC) +4.2% to 155K, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -21.1% to 112K, Hyundai(OTCPK:HYMLF) +8.2% to 68K, Volkswagen/Audi (OTCPK:VWAGY) +2.5% to 59K, Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) +8.1% to 49K, Tesla (TSLA) -8.0% to 18K. Separately, research firm Edmunds estimates 17,145,333 new vehicles will be sold in total in 2019 to mark the fifth year in a row that new vehicle sales will top 17M. "The fact that new car sales have stayed this strong for this long really defies the odds, especially given that high interest rates and record prices squeezed buyers this year," says Edmunds' Jeremy Acevedo. "But if 2019 taught us anything, it's that you can't underestimate the power of a strong economy," he adds.

San Diego International Auto Show: The calendar move by the Detroit Auto Show from January to June raises the profile of the San Diego International Auto Show next week. The all-new Ford (F) Mustang Mach-E will be one of the new models making a splashy appearance at the event. Also, look for new models from Acura, Aston Martin, Cadillac, Ferrari, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Jeep, Karma, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan, Ram, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen. The auto show also features a special Electric Vehicle Day on January 2.

Macau numbers: Macau gross gaming revenue numbers for December are due out during the first couple of days in January. Analysts expect a GGR drop of between 10% to 16% amid ongoing challenges in the VIP segment. The month also featured a visit by President Xi Jinping to Macau amid the anniversary celebration of the Macau handover from Portugal, which was seen holding back visits from gamblers. Watch for volatility swings on Wynn Resorts (WYNN), MGM Resorts (MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) and Studio City International (MSC) after the numbers are released.

Shanghai surprise: Tesla (TSLA) is expected to begin early deliveries of Model 3 vehicles built at its Shanghai factory next week. The first batch of Model 3s are set to go to employees. Model 3s built in China are included on the list of vehicles qualifying for an exemption from a 10% purchase tax in China. Shares of Tesla are up 78% over the last 90 days.

Longs and shorts: The Santa Clause rally over the last week has pushed indexes to record highs and left investors looking for sectors that aren't overbought. The S&P 500 Index is up 31.8% YTD with just two days of trading left, with returns strong across sectors (Basic Materials +34%,Consumer Cyclicals +42%, Consumer Non-Cyclicals +29%, Energy +17%, Financials +33%, Healthcare +33%, Industrials +43%, Technology +61%, Telecommunication Services +10%, Utilities +26%).Even with stock market indexes at all-time highs, the bear camp has its favorite targets. Stocks with a very high level of short interest heading into the new year include GameStop (GME), McDermott International (MDR), Peloton Interactive (PTON), National Beverage (FIZZ), Shoe Carnival (SCVL), Match Group (MTCH), AMC Entertainment (AMC), GreenSky (GSKY), Tilray (TLRY) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT).

Annual meetings: Ideanomics (IDEX) on December 30 and Stratasys (SSYS) on December 31.

Box office: Holdovers are expected to post strong weekend box office numbers, with Disney's (DIS) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker forecast to haul in another $98M across more than 4K theaters, Sony's (SNE) Jumanji: The Next Level seen bringing in $38M and Frozen II anticipated to churn up another $19M. Heading into the final weekend of the year, the U.S. box office is down 5.8% from last year's tally.

Barron's mentions: The publication expects the rally in Applied Materials (AMAT) to continue in 2020. Even after an 87% run this year, Applied Materials is 12% cheaper than the S&P 500 relative to earnings forecasts. Meanwhile, investors are warned to view the crowded pipeline to treat nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis with skepticism. The list of companies looking to tackle NASH includes Novartis (NVS), Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Eli Lilly (LLY) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY). Finally, the CEO change at Boeing (BA) isn't enough to push out a recommendation to buy shares. Engineers, regulators and passengers all have to sign off on the MAX fix before the revenue stream is revving again.

Sources: CNBC, Reuters, Bloomberg, The Verge, The Hollywood Reporter

Sources: CNBC, Nasdaq, EDGAR, PC Gamer, Bloomberg