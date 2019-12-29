The 57 Dividend Aristocrats Ranked By Quality Score

High-quality Dividend Aristocrats trading at or below fair value are suitable for further research and possible investment.

I use the DVK quality scoring system to rank Dividend Aristocrats. There are 39 Dividend Kings in the highest-quality category with quality scores in the 20-25 range.

Dividend Aristocrats are S&P 500 stocks that have increased their dividend payouts for 25 consecutive years or more.

In this companion article to one ranking the Dividend Kings, I rank the 57 Dividend Aristocrats. These are S&P 500 stocks that have increased their dividend payouts for 25 consecutive years or more.

The article includes tables listing key metrics, quality indicators, and fair value estimates of each stock. Each table also includes the so-called Chowder Number, a metric that favors stocks likely to produce annualized returns of at least 8%.

The Dividend Aristocrats

The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index is a list of companies in the S&P 500 that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. The list is maintained by Standards & Poor's and updated each January.

To be eligible for inclusion, a stock must have increased their dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, must currently be part of the S&P 500 index, and must have a minimum market capitalization of $3 billion. Should a company reduce its dividend or be dropped from the S&P 500 index, the stock is automatically dropped from the list of Dividend Aristocrats as well.

The Dividend Aristocrats are high-quality stocks of companies with strong and durable competitive advantages. On top of that, these companies have the desire and ability to pay shareholders increasingly higher dividends year after year.

The Dividend Aristocrats have historically outperformed the S&P 500 by about 1% per year and have exhibited somewhat lower volatility. Please see this report for more details on the Dividend Aristocrats.

Assessing Quality And Ranking Stocks

I use the DVK Quality Scoring System to assess the quality of stocks and to rank them. First introduced by SA author David Van Knapp, the system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum of 25 points:

Modified version of David Van Knapp's quality scoring system.

My modifications include assigning points to companies that don't have an S&P Credit Rating but carry low or no debt. To rank stocks, I break ties by considering a stock's Dividend Safety Score, S&P Credit Rating, and dividend yield, in order.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

In each table below, I present quality indicators and quality scores along with key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors. These including years of consecutive dividend increases (Yrs), the dividend Yield for a recent Price, and the 5-year compound annual dividend growth rate (5-Yr DGR).

Additionally, I provide a fair value estimate (Fair Val.) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. The last column shows the discount (Disc.) or premium (Prem.) of the recent price to my fair value estimate.

To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates and price targets from several sources, including Morningstar and Finbox.io. Additionally, I estimate fair value using the 5-year average dividend yield of each stock using data from Simply Safe Dividends.

With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

Finally, I'm also including the Chowder Number (CDN), a popular metric for screening dividend growth stocks for possible investment. Named for the SA author Chowder, the metric favors dividend growth stocks likely to produce annualized returns of 8%. Essentially, you add the current dividend yield and the five-year annual dividend growth rate to obtain the CDN.

Dividend Aristocrats with Perfect Quality Scores

The top-ranked Dividend Aristocrats with perfect quality scores are JNJ, PG, and ADP:

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 1 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Healthcare 2 Procter & Gamble (PG) Consumer Staples 3 Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Information Technology

Stocks I own are highlighted in the Ticker column in the first table.

The CDN column is color-coded to indicate the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of 8%. Green indicates suitable candidates likely to deliver annualized returns of 8%, yellow indicates possible candidates, which are less likely to deliver annualized returns of 8%, while red indicates stocks that are unlikely to deliver annualized returns of 8%.

Stocks that are trading below my fair value estimates are colored green in the Price column.

The second table shows the Sector of each stock.

I own all three of these stocks in my DivGro portfolio. These are great stocks and the market values them highly, but only JNJ is trading below fair value. My ADP holding is quite small at only 0.18% of portfolio value. I'm hoping to increase my ADP position, but only if the price drops to below $150 per share.

Dividend Aristocrats with a Quality Score of 24

The stocks in the second group missed a perfect score on only one of the quality indicators.

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 4 Medtronic (MDT) Healthcare 5 General Dynamics (GD) Industrials 6 PepsiCo (PEP) Consumer Staples 7 Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Consumer Staples 8 Chevron (CVX) Energy 9 Walmart (WMT) Consumer Staples 10 3M (MMM) Industrials

I own all but two of these stocks, CL and WMT.

I used to own WMT but closed my position in January 2019. The stock's 5-year dividend growth rate has declined to below 3% per year and the low dividend yield just does not provide enough compensation for such a low dividend growth rate. Notice WMT's low CDN.

CL is trading just above fair value. Unfortunately, the stock's CDN is only 7, which makes it unsuitable for dividend growth investors looking for annualized returns of at least 8%. I'm not interested in opening a position at this time.

At only 0.30% of portfolio value, PEP is another small position in my portfolio. I wouldn't mind adding to my position, but only if PEP drops to below $120 per share.

MDT and GD are trading at favorable valuations, and both are smaller than average positions in my portfolio. I'd be interested in MDT below $103 per share. As for GD, although it is trading at a discount of about 11%, I'd like to see an even larger discount due to the stock's CDN of 13, perhaps below $170 per share.

MMM is trading at about fair value, and given its high CDN of 20, it looks like an attractive candidate. My position in MMM above-average size, so I'm not really looking to add more shares at this time.

CVX also is trading below fair value, but its low CDN gives me pause.

Dividend Aristocrats with a Quality Score of 23

The next group of stocks missed out on top scores in up to two quality indicators.

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 11 Franklin Resources (BEN) Financials 12 Ecolab (ECL) Materials 13 United Technologies (UTX) Industrials 14 Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Materials 15 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrials 16 Coca-Cola (KO) Consumer Staples 17 Emerson Electric (EMR) Industrials 18 Exxon Mobil (XOM) Energy

I own four of these stocks, APD, ITW, KO, and XOM. Only XOM is trading below fair value, but my position is already an above-average one. ITW has a high CDN, but the stock is trading at a premium valuation. I'd be interested in adding shares to my position, but only if the stock drops to below $150 per share, about 17% below its current share price.

I'd love to add to my APD position, but only below a share price of $210.

UTX and EMR have very low CDN's, so I'm not interested in these stocks at this time. ECL is trading well above my fair value estimate, so I would only consider opening a position if the stock trades below $165 per share.

BEN looks interesting with a discount of 21% and an impressive 5-year dividend growth rate of about 19%. However, the last time I looked at BEN, the stock's prospects did not impress me. Since 2014, BEN's assets under management have steadily declined, resulting in a decline in operating income of about 50%. Furthermore, the company is facing powerful headwinds due to a secular trend away from higher cost (and usually underperforming) active funds.

Dividend Aristocrats with a Quality Score of 22

This group of stocks fell short in up to three quality indicators.

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 19 W.W. Grainger (GWW) Industrials 20 Chubb (CB) Financials 21 Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Consumer Staples 22 Roper Technologies (ROP) Industrials 23 Caterpillar (CAT) Industrials 24 PPG Industries (PPG) Materials 25 Becton Dickinson (BDX) Healthcare 26 Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Consumer Staples 27 McDonald's (MCD) Consumer Discretionary

I own only two of these stocks, CB and MCD. Only CB is trading below fair value, and while my position in CB is smaller than average, the stock's CDN is not as high as I would like it to be. If CB were to trade below $150 per share, I'd consider adding shares.

With the exception of CAT and possibly ROP, none of the other stocks really interest me.

CAT is discounted, though I'd like to see a larger discount given its CDN of 10. Below $140 per share would pique my interest.

While ROP's yield is very low, the stock has an impressive DGR or 20%. It was one of my top-ranked stocks for December:

An investment in ROP in January 2009 would have returned 21.4% annually (including dividends), while the S&P 500 returned 13.5% over the same time frame.

The FASTGraphs chart confirms that ROP is trading at a premium valuation. I think a share price below $320 would be interesting.

Dividend Aristocrats with a Quality Score of 21

The next group of stocks missed on up to four quality indicators.

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 28 Aflac (AFL) Financials 29 T. Rowe Price (TROW) Financials 30 Lowe's (LOW) Consumer Discretionary 31 Sysco (SYY) Consumer Staples 32 Dover (DOV) Industrials 33 McCormick (MKC) Consumer Staples 34 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Healthcare 35 AT&T (T) Communication Services

I own four of these stocks, AFL, TROW, LOW, and T. All four happen to be trading at favorable valuations, though AFL and especially T have low CDNs. T is one of my largest holdings, so I'm not interested in adding any shares at this time.

AFL, on the other hand, is a relatively small position that I wouldn't mind doubling in size. However, given its CDN of 10, I'd want to see a share price below $50 I'd consider adding shares of AFL. By the way, AFL is one of my home run stocks, a designation I give to any stock in my portfolio that crosses the 100% mark in total returns. It has performed very well in my portfolio!

As for TROW and LOW, I think they're both great candidates at these levels. My TROW and LOW positions are already outsized, so I'm not going to add shares at this time. But I think they're both worth a look!

ABT looks interesting even though it's trading at a premium valuation, though I'd be more interested below $75 per share.

SYY, DOV, and MKC do not interest me at this time.

Dividend Aristocrats with a Quality Score of 20

The last group of stocks in the highest-quality category falls short on up to five quality indicators.

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 36 Hormel Foods (HRL) Consumer Staples 37 Cintas (CTAS) Industrials 38 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Industrials 39 Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Materials

I own two of the stocks in this group, HRL, and SWK. I would love to double my HRL position, but the stock is trading well above my fair value estimate. I'd be interested below $37 per share, but that seems a long way off from HRL's current share price above $45 per share.

As for SWK, the stock is not discount and has a low CDN, so perhaps it is time to reconsider my continued investment in this stock. I'll take a look to see if I can find a suitable replacement.

Neither CTAS nor SHW seems interesting at this time. Their yields are just not compelling enough, though I might be swayed by CTAS's dividend growth rate of 22%, provided the share price drops below $220 per share.

Dividend Aristocrats with Quality Scores below 20

The final group of stocks has quality scores below 20:

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector 40 Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Consumer Staples 41 Clorox (CLX) Consumer Staples 42 Linde (LIN) Materials 43 Consolidated Edison (ED) Utilities 44 VF (VFC) Consumer Discretionary 45 S&P Global (SPGI) Financials 46 Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Consumer Staples 47 Pentair (PNR) Industrials 48 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Real Estate 49 Cardinal Health (CAH) Healthcare 50 Genuine Parts (GPC) Consumer Discretionary 51 Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Financials 52 AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 53 Leggett & Platt (LEG) Consumer Discretionary 54 Nucor (NUE) Materials 55 A.O. Smith (AOS) Industrials 56 Target (TGT) Consumer Discretionary 57 People's United Financial (PBCT) Financials

I own only three of these stocks, WBA, ADM, and ABBV. All three are above average size positions, so I'm not really interested in adding shares at this time.

Of the remaining positions, CAH and AOS look compelling, with high CDNs and favorable valuations. Of the two, I'd favor CAH because of its superior yield and slightly higher quality score. AOS would be attractive below $43 per share.

There are more than enough candidates with higher quality scores, so I'm not interested in any of the other stocks in this group.

Concluding Remarks

In my view, the DVK Quality Scoring System does a remarkable job identifying high-quality stocks. The system is quite stringent and stocks scoring 15-25 points would be considered high-quality stocks by many investors. All but three of the Dividend Aristocrats have quality scores in this range.

Of the 57 Dividend Aristocrats, no fewer than 39 have quality scores in the 20-25 range. These truly are high-quality stocks!

I hope this article will give dividend growth investors a good starting point for stock selection and further research, especially as we enter 2020. I've highlighted some stocks I find worthy of further consideration, especially those trading below fair value. As always, though, I encourage you to do your own due diligence before investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, PG, ADP, MDT, GD, PEP, CVX, MMM, APD, ITW, KO, XOM, CB, MCD, AFL, TROW, LOW, T, HRL, SWK, WBA, ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.