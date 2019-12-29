TerraForm Power Is A Buy For Dividend Growth Investors, But Caution Is Warranted

The starting yield is 5.3%, but dividend growth investors could achieve an 8.6% yield on cost in ten years.

More progress has yet to be made, with a high payout ratio and a heavy debt load.

Since becoming sponsored by Brookfield in October 2017, TERP has shown significant improvement in operational performance and financial strength.

Investment Thesis

TerraForm Power (TERP) is a renewable power company that owns wind and solar assets in North America, Europe, and, to a lesser degree, South America. It boasts around $9 billion of power-generating assets and slightly over 4,000 megawatts ("MW") of capacity. Incorporating its most recent acquisition (which will be addressed below), the majority of TERP's power generation now comes from solar at 55%, while the remainder (45%) is derived from wind.

Image Source

TERP is currently trying to walk a tight rope of growing revenue organically and through acquisitions while cutting costs and strengthening its balance sheet so as to lower cost of capital. It's a difficult balancing act, but TERP has a lot going for it.

For one, since October 2017, the company is sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), which is probably the best publicly traded real asset manager on the planet. Already, since then, TERP's balance sheet has strengthened considerably.

For another thing, with the public awareness and nonstop conversation about climate change (or global warming) that seems to dominate Western media, it's doubtful that renewable power and the companies that own renewable assets are going to go out style with the investment community anytime soon. That ensures at least some continual support for the stock prices of publicly traded renewable power companies. Moreover, it also means that many, many more renewable power assets are likely to be developed, which will expand the number of growth opportunities for market players like TERP.

Management targets a 5-8% dividend growth rate at least through 2022 but is actively pursuing growth opportunities that should hopefully extend the dividend growth well beyond that. Based on TERP's current 5.3% yield, ten years of dividend growth on the lowest end of the guided range would result in a yield-on-cost (YoC) of 8.63%. Even being more conservative and assuming a 4.5% dividend growth rate, the 10-year YoC would come to 8.23%.

I find this best-estimate projection attractive enough to view TERP as a BUY for dividend growth investors at the current price of $15.20, but caution is warranted. I will explain why below.

The Business

Most of TERP's assets are located in the United States, with the next largest weightings in Southwest Europe and Canada. Some assets are located in South America, but management has stated that it is targeting growth opportunities in North America and Europe.

Source: December Presentation

TERP's wind assets have a weighted average remaining fixed-rate contract life of 11 years (with 60% having at least 10 years remaining), and 100% of counterparties are investment-grade rated. The company's utility-scale solar assets enjoy a weighted average remaining contract term of 17 years, and 80% of counterparties are investment-grade.

Among distributed generation assets, the remaining term is 15 years, and 73% of counterparties are investment-grade. And, finally, TERP's Spanish regulated assets have an average remaining term of 13 years with 100% investment-grade counterparties.

Overall, TERP's weighted average contract life sits at 13 years, and 93% of offtakers are investment-grade.

Source: December Presentation

As of the end of October, 2019, 61.5% of TERP is owned by Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), and the company is sponsored by BAM.

What I like about Brookfield generally is the bent toward value investment. With each of its limited partnerships, Brookfield seeks to buy out-of-favor or mismanaged assets at relatively high yields, raise their market value through capital or operational improvements, sell appreciated assets at lower yields, and recycle that capital back into more value investments. Rinse and repeat.

TERP is in the midst of outsourcing the operations of its wind and solar assets in North America and Europe -- and in the process saving $5 million per year.

Management targets a 5-8% dividend growth rate through at least 2022. That is assuming no further acquisitions. But TERP is actively hunting for accretive acquisitions.

This past summer, after giving the dividend growth guidance until 2022, it acquired 320 MW of distributed generation assets from AltaGas for $720 million. These "distributed generation" assets are solar panels attached to or on top of commercial buildings, rather than clustered into "farms" like utility-scale solar operations (hence the "distributed" part). The power generated from these assets is sold to residences and businesses under long-term, fixed-rate contracts (~14 years), which stabilizes TERP's cash flows.

TERP's distributed generation now makes up 18.5% of its total MW capacity, and this percentage is likely to grow as management seeks out more of these opportunities.

Where Are We Now?

TERP completed a $300 million equity issuance in October (of which $250 million was sold to the public and $50 million to Brookfield), which shareholders naturally disliked, for two reasons. First, as with all large equity issuances, it upset the balance of supply and demand for shares, which sent the stock price lower after having risen for months.

Data by YCharts

Second, shareholders disliked the equity issuance because management had stated just earlier this year that they would not need to issue either equity or debt to fund growth for the foreseeable future. If I had been a shareholder during this October, I would have been annoyed as well. The dilution comes at a time when TERP is already struggling to translated its growth plans into rising cash flow.

Cash available for distribution, for instance, only rose 4.3% YoY in Q3, from $46 million to $48 million. Now, these results were not primarily due to dilution, says management, but rather to lower generation primarily from lower-than-average Hawaiian wind and Texas wind farms undergoing required maintenance. Management says that its previous sponsor, SunEdison, underinvested in keeping TERP's wind assets up-to-date, and it will take time to rectify that. But, importantly, the capex to upgrade its wind turbines comes with performance guarantees from the equipment providers (mainly General Electric (GE)), which insulates it from sustained lower-than-average power generation.

However, I also see the equity issuance as an opportunistic way to raise funds. TERP's average cost of debt sits at around 4.9%, and the equity was issued at $16.77 per share, or a yield of 4.8%. TERP's dividend yield has been lower than its average cost of debt for only about three months this year. Although it is useful to note that the cost of debt continues to fall, with its 10-year note offering in Q3 priced at a 4.75% coupon.

Compare this with the total returns of 9-11% expected from its acquisition opportunities.

The company now enjoys $1.2 billion of liquidity with which to pursue its "robust pipeline" of growth opportunities, mainly in Europe, as well as organic growth primarily through wind turbine repowerings. What's more, following in Brookfield's standard model of capital recycling, TERP plans to sell non-core assets and / or minority stakes in appreciated assets in order to facilitate deleveraging.

It also has plenty of time to worry about rolling over debt at more attractive rates, as it has no notes (or debt at all, currently) due until 2023. Most of the company's debt is non-recourse, with 90% of that at fixed or swapped interest rates.

Source: December Presentation

Over the last year and a half, largely through the assistance and sponsorship of Brookfield, TERP has been able to massively expand its EBITDA while keeping debt growth subdued.

Data by YCharts

If this pattern continues, TERP's leverage ratio will continue falling from the current high single-digit (~8.8x) leverage ratio to management's target of 4-5x.

And what about the dividend? Management has signaled that they will take action on it in the next quarter or two, meaning that the 5-8% growth is about to begin.

Cash available for distribution ("CAFD") in the first nine months of 2019 came in at $0.66 per share, which is 13.8% higher than the same period of 2018's $0.58 per share. That means that the payout ratio based on CAFD has been 91.5% so far this year. Assuming improvement in North American wind generation as well as a full-quarter of revenues from the distributed generation acquisition, Q4 CAFD should come in significantly higher than that of Q3.

It's difficult to say, however, how much effect the equity dilution will have on per-share growth. Surely the per-share metric will be blunted compared to the total metric, but I doubt management would approve an equity issuance large enough to eliminate per-share CAFD growth.

In any case, it seems prudent to project long-term dividend growth to fall on the lower end of the guided range. As stated above, even an average dividend growth slightly lower than the low end of the range would still, if sustained for ten years, result in an 8%+ yield-on-cost. In today's ultra-low rate environment, that's an attractive proposition.

Conclusion

There are definitely reasons to be cautious about TERP. A payout ratio above 90%, a leverage ratio above 8x, and the continual need to raise capital for maintenance and growth opportunities should certainly give investors pause. It gives me pause.

But if one steps back and thinks big picture, a few more points become clear. For one, as a company, TERP is financially on the right track. Its sponsorship by Brookfield may not be a silver bullet, but it sets it on the path toward a stronger balance sheet and an investment-grade credit rating. It has already earned one credit upgrade.

What's more, TERP is an incumbent player in a long-term trend that I believe is just getting started. There will be ample new renewable energy developments being added to the market for decades to come. TERP's experience, asset positioning, and association with Brookfield should collectively act as a powerful tailwind as far as the eye can see.

And even the 91.5% payout ratio is better than the ~100% ratio of a year and a half ago. Also, today's 8.8x leverage ratio is lower than the double-digit ratio of early 2018. Excluding Q3, which should prove an anomaly, growth in earnings and cash flow should continue in the years to come, and this will improve both the payout and leverage ratios.

The starting yield of 5.3% is attractive, and the long-term prospects of a much higher yield-on-cost are even more so. Oh, and the company is structured as a corporation rather than a publicly traded partnership, meaning that investors receive a 1099 rather than a K-1 form come tax season and that the dividend is qualified. That's certainly a plus.

TERP is a BUY for dividend growth investors willing to take on slightly higher than average risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TERP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.