Marriott: Expect More Than Expected In 2020

NEW YORK (December 28) We first recommended Marriott (MAR) at $66 in February of 2016. Since then, the stock has appreciated more than 130% and returned investors a total 143%. The trajectory continues as of this writing.

It is, today, a global leader in the hospitality sector with a variety brands across all lanes of that market, access to which are all ensconced in the BonVoy brand and App. We expect superior performance from Marriott in 2020, as regional economies around the world now appear to be improving from estimates made earlier in 2019, when the effects of the late 2018 Fed tightening made gloomier prospects more likely. Marriott is a veritable cash cow; wringing out best-of-class RevPAR, with a high RevPAR index in most important markets as well as savings from economies of scale in the now completed Starwood merger.

Looking Forward

A RevPAR boost

RevPAR is a dependent variable of GDP, according to most analysts. We tend to take the correlation at face value, (That is, to quote a memorable line from John Ford’s The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.” Thus, if the market believes it is so, it then the market will act upon it beliefs, right or wrong.

But GDP can vary widely by as much as 100 bps or more based on things seemingly unrelated to hotel room rentals, like inventory builds and draw downs, exports (which boost GDP) and imports (which reduce it.)

Intuitively, it seems far more likely that there is a closer correlation between consumer confidence- which is itself a dependent variable of GDP- and RevPAR.

We tested that hypothesis, for this century so far, using annual average US data for RevPAR, GDP, and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment. We have determined that RevPAR so far this century (excluding 2019) since the financial crisis is far more closely correlated to Consumer Sentiment (with a Pearson Coefficient of r=+0.20) that of GDP (for which the correlation is only r=+0.10).

The correlation becomes far more pronounced in the years 2007 to 2018, after the financial crisis, when the Pearson Coefficient jumps to r=+0.91 between Consumer Confidence and RevPAR. Shown graphically for this century, through 2018 (note the close alignment of yellow RevPAR and blue Michigan Consumer Sentiment lines after the financial crisis):

Source: The Stuyesant Square Consultancy from FRED and Cushman & Wakefied RevPAR data

Consumer confidence has been escalating sharply since August. We expect that to continue, thus we think Marriott's expectation as to US RevPAR for 2020 to exceed expectations (they expect it go down from 2019 estimate of 2%) is mistaken. We think US RevPAR growth will beat Marriott’s forward earnings estimate and print at 2% to 2.5% for 2020. Based on higher RevPAR, we think incentive fees should at low double digits, 3 or 4 points above management's current expectations of high single digits.

Strength in China

In China, where Marriott branded hotels are far superior to both local and global competitors, Marriott’s partnership with Alibaba, China’s “Amazon” has helped boost RevPAR and Marriott’s brand awareness for China’s growing international travel market.

Decreased Marketing Spend

2019 has been the first full year for BonVoy, the highly successful app integrated the Marriott, Ritz-Carlton and Starwood brands loyalty program that came from Marriott’s in-house marketing team. The extensive ad spend to market the app and educate consumers will likely be reduced in 2020, after a rough start that coincided with the departure of Marriott’s CMO who reportedly brought BonVoy into being.

Guest Facing Innovation

Marriott is expanding the BonVoy platform to integrate other conveniences, making it a “must have” for frequent travelers. First, it is hosting restaurants not otherwise affiliated with Marriott at an “Eat Around Town” initiative. Other initiatives are reported to be plans to provide ETA’s for airport shuttles and a “virtual concierge” reservation platform for things like theater and theme park rides. This also integrates into Marriot’s existing “Bon Voy ‘Moments’” platform.This continues Marriott’s long history of prioritizing guest-facing technology, so much so that Marriott made Forbes’ list of 25 most innovative companies.

Brand Renovation and Creation

Marriott has purchased the W Hotel at New York’s Union Square Park. It will be the flagship to renovate the somewhat stale thirty year-old W brand; then, sold to a franchisee with a management contract. A similar flagship brand build out is underway at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix.Marriott has also created several limited service hotels: Element, Aloft, and Moxy to appeal to a to a younger, hipper, urban demographic with new service models (e.g., “Check-in” at the Moxy hotels is at the bar.)

Risks

None of this is to say Marriott is without risk in its 2020 prospects. Marriott is facing a £100 million fine from the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office for the Starwood data breach. (The ICO is acting on behalf of the EU; however, it is unclear what will happen to the fine and ruling after Brexit is completed.)

Hong Kong, where Marriott has 12 hotels of various brand names, is unlikely to see the turmoil currently rankling its economy subside in 2020. And China’s own economy continues to be weak, and may grow weaker still if China risks a US trade deal by putting its political objectives – such as its attempts to assert sovereignty over the Spratly Islands and the China Seas – over its economic well-being.

Marriott franchisees also have the same kind of troubles as most other businesses and real estate developers: a complex legal and regulatory environment for real estate development, a shortage of skilled construction professionals, and higher wage demands, both from labor shortages and higher minimum wage laws coming into play on January 1.

Summary

We continue to believe, as we did in our first “buy” recommendation on Marriott, that it will play an important role in the delivery of services that make up an ever-increasing element of Google, Amazon, and Alibaba revenues. Whether that will come about through an association (as now exists with Alibaba) or whether it occurs through one of those companies buying an equity stake or takeover remains to be seen. We expect Marriott to move to the $200 range – an increase of around 33% -- before the end of 2020. For younger (i.e., under 40) retirement plan investors, we suggest accumulation in a §401(K) or other tax deferred investment account as a long-term "best of class" investment in the hospitality sector.

Note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in a downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change). If you like our perspective, please consider following us by clicking the "Follow" link above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management only as of today, December 28, 2019, and will not be revised for events after this document was submitted to Seeking Alpha editors for publication. Statements herein do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers.