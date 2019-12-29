Nordson: Sentiment Update After FY 2019 Results

The stock is still quite expensive, given substantial deviation from a 5-year EV/EBITDA average and the sector median.

2020 will likely be the year of tepid sales growth due to softness in the electronics end-market.

I have been covering Nordson Corporation (NDSN) since September 2019. To rewind, a few months ago, I had a neutral sentiment on the stock due to a number of reasons:

the stock had a lofty 16.5x EV/EBITDA that substantially deviated from the Industrials sector median and historical average,

consistent insider selling since March 2019 looked worrisome,

uncertainty regarding global economic expansion amid the trade war and concerns that customers in Nordson's key end-markets would curtail capital budgets postponing buying new machinery and equipment, and, thus, its revenue would inevitably contract and put pressure on margins, and valuation would be depressed.

However, despite my cautious sentiment, this year, Nordson has easily trounced the S&P 500 (SPY) thanks to exceptionally strong price performance in autumn. The stock also outperformed the S&P MidCap 400 (MDY) and iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ). I partly attribute this vigorous rally to investor confidence bolstered by the progress in the U.S.-China trade talks. However, these factors encouraged the overall market bullishness, while Nordson's investors were even more greedy.

At the same time, insider trading has been sending mixed and puzzling messages. I struggle to interpret the trend; this year, insiders have been bailing out of long positions hurriedly, but the share price in October-December surged. Well, I am not entirely confident about what conclusions to make here.

Meanwhile, on December 11, the company presented its Q4 and FY 2019 results and also shared guidance for the 2020 fiscal year. Q4 EPS was in-line with analysts' forecasts.

I suppose now it is worth scrutinizing the figures to decide if my rating should be revised higher or lower or remain unchanged.

FY 2019 at a glance

In FY 2019, all Nordson's reporting segments experienced revenue decline. Some suffered more; some were impacted less.

More specifically:

The Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment's revenue contracted by 0.4%. The Advanced Technology Systems segment's revenue decreased by 5.1%. The Industrial Coatings Systems segment, which has the lowest contribution to the top line, showed revenue 1% lower than in 2018. The decrease was primarily caused by unfavorable currency effects. In sum, total sales dropped 2.7% because of lower volume (a 0.7% impact) and foreign exchange headwinds (2% impact).

As total sales crept lower, SG&A expenses dropped 3.4%, partly because of currency adjustments, partly due to a reduction in base business costs. I appreciate this step; it means Nordson has the flexibility to recalibrate expenses to secure margins and shareholder profit (and dividend).

Cash flow, however, dwindeled, and working capital was the main culprit. An increase in accounts receivable and inventory, a decrease in accrued liabilities, prepaid expenses, and taxes payable combined led to sizeable outflows; as a consequence, annual net CFFO dropped 24% but remained above the 2017 level. Inorganic free cash flow computed as the difference between net operating cash flow and cash used in investing activities was, thankfully, positive and amounted to $306.6 million. As capex was the lowest in the three fiscal years, organic FCF (net CFFO after investments in PP&E) was also positive and equaled $318.6 million. So, Nordson's dividend payments of $82.1 million were safely covered.

Nordson anticipates its FY 2020 organic sales volume to increase 1-3%, while a 2-6% GAAP diluted EPS growth also seems achievable. As Nordson's President and CEO Sundaram Nagarajan said,

We are taking a conservative approach to our outlook for fiscal 2020, as we are not yet seeing any significant improvements in the macroeconomic environment.

As he clarified, consumer non-durable and medical end-markets (which are recession-proof, by the way) remain resilient, and the demand instills confidence low-single-digit growth in 2020 might be achieved. At the same time, there were no signs of improvement in "order activity for electronics end markets," so this will likely hinder the corporation from delivering more rapid organic sales growth.

A look under the hood

Nordson's ROE is 22%. Is it a 'Buy' signal? Well, it is far more complex.

The company has an exceptional net margin of 15.3%, which undoubtedly helps it to generate an industry-leading return on equity. However, it also has a weighty debt. While I appreciate the company's successful efforts to reduce leverage, I would not say a Debt/Equity ratio of 78.7% is ideal; surely, given copious cash flow, financial position is not in jeopardy, but I would not say P/E and ROE represent the company's profitability precisely, as they are distorted due to a high share of borrowings in the capital structure. Hence, a few adjustments are required to ameliorate the analysis. First and foremost, we should replace equity by total capital and net income by net CFFO and compute Cash Return on Total Capital.

I have created two charts to illustrate if Nordson's sales growth correlates with a higher return on capital and how its cash return on both shareholder and bondholder funds compares to accounting profit-based ROE.

Author's creation. CROTC and ROE were calculated using raw data from Seeking Alpha

The first chart shows that regarding revenue and cash returns, FY 2019 was not perfect; while sales were close to the highest level of the decade, fiscal 2018 results were far better. Apart from that, as net operating cash flow was quite bleak, Cash ROTC dropped to the lowest level since FY 2011 and equaled 13.7%.

Author's creation. CROTC and ROE were calculated using raw data from Seeking Alpha

The second chart points to the fact that there is a substantial spread between CROTC and ROE. In the 2010s, Nordson has been delivering a virtually stellar return on shareholder equity, but its cash return on total capital was far weaker.

Valuation

When I covered Nordson in September, the stock was trading at around 16.5x EV/EBITDA. Since then, the multiple has crept higher and now equals ~17.8x. This figure is significantly above a 5-year average, which was approximately 14.8x. Besides, the multiple is atypical for the Industrials sector; the sector median is more than 50% lower. Other relevant metrics like EV/Sales and EV/EBIT are also approaching abnormal levels; for instance, EV/EBIT is more than 24% higher than a five-year average. In sum, as of December 27, Nordson had a poor Value score.

Moreover, its 'C-' Growth Grade is also barely stellar, because of tepid revenue growth in 2020 and sales contraction in 2019. Value and Growth are quite often antithetical, but in this case, both grades are imperfect. It is tough to justify a 17.9x EV/EBITDA and with around 1-3% FY 2020 sales growth.

Yet, the company's capital efficiency is worth meriting, as its Profitability Grade is 'B+' due to sector-leading margins and returns both on equity and total capital. Yet, that only partly explains lofty EV/EBITDA multiple.

Now let's take a quick look at the valuation of a few peers that were mentioned in the Form 10-K.

Albany International (AIN), AMETEK (AME), Actuant Corporation (EPAC), Barnes Group (B).

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha

Though Nordson is valued in-line with them, I reckon a 17.8x multiple is too high and poses downside risks.

Final thoughts

While FY 2020 revenue is anticipated to grow at a glacial pace, I reckon there are no fundamental reasons to upgrade the stock's rating. At the same time, I struggle to find factors that can push NDSN substantially lower. To conclude, my sentiment remains neutral for now.

