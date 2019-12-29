Grain Prices Should Continue To Edge Higher Driven By Buying Momentum, Seasonality, And Export Data

Weather pattern mild and wet over the next week; colder temperatures possible in 10-15 days.

Export sales mostly in line with trade expectations, though on the lower end for corn and soybeans; 54% of beans purchased by China.

Investment Thesis

Grain prices should continue their momentum upwards with seasonality weighing and a lack of any bearish headwinds.

Grain prices finish mixed on Friday with wheat trading higher over 1.5%

On Friday, the U.S. March corn futures were seen up 0.26% to $3.9000, with the U.S. January soybean futures seen down 0.87% to $9.2988 and the U.S. March wheat futures seen higher 1.53% to $5.5738. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) was seen higher on Friday, unchanged 0.27% ($0.04) to $14.88, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.44% ($0.07) to $15.69, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) higher 1.04% ($0.06) to $5.82.

Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for corn over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month January futures contract for soybeans over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for wheat over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

On Friday, the March Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 8.4 cents to $5.574, with March Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 10 cents to $4.804. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) March contract was up $0.062 to $5.534.

Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

No surprises with export sales with all grains falling within the trade range; corn and soybeans on the weaker end of the range however

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending December 19, Friday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending December 19, 2019, came in at 715,000 metric tons. This came within traders' expected range of 200,000-900,000 metric tons. The 715,000 metric tons was down 18% from the prior week but up 29% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 wheat crop last week were from the Philippines (147k), Taiwan (105k), and unknown destinations (104k).

The 2019/20 corn export sales for the week ending December 19, 2019, of 624,800 metric tons exported came in within, though on the lower end of, traders' expectation range of 500,000-1,200,000 metric tons. The 624,800 metric tons was down 63% from the prior week and 37% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 corn crop last week were from Mexico (216k), Japan (169k), and Columbia (120k).

The 2019/20 soybeans export sales for the week ending December 19, 2019, of 736,200 metric tons exported came within, though on the lower end of, the traders' expected range of 700,000-1,500,000 metric tons. The 736,200 metric tons were down 49% from the prior week and down 39% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 soybean crop last week were from China (400k).

Weather pattern to continue mild/warmer than normal over the next week or so before potentially turning colder; developing storm system to bump up precipitation levels over the next 5 days

Over the next 7 to 10 days, mild/warmer than normal temperatures will encompass a vast majority of Canada and the Lower 48 as upper level troughing/very cold temperatures dominate Alaska. Cold temperatures look to seep southeastward from Alaska and the Arctic Ocean into Canada and the Lower 48 in the 10-15 day time frame. Most of the cold changes will occur over the western half of Canada and the western/northern U.S.

Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (December 28-January 2) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (January 3-8) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

As far as precipitation, an intensifying low pressure/storm system will eject and lift northeastward from the a parent upper level trough over the Southwest U.S. This will bring wintry weather from the Southwest U.S. into the central/northern Plains into the Upper Midwest while bringing rain and thunderstorms to the southern U.S. into the Midwest, Ohio Valley and eventually the eastern U.S. through early next week. Rain will transition over to snow across the Great Lakes into the Northeast U.S. early next week. Over the next 7 days, this will be the biggest precipitation maker and will ultimately result in a wetter than normal pattern across the eastern half of the country.

Figure 7 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Friday evening to next Friday evening) across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 8 is a map from the 18z GEFS depicting a wetter-than-normal pattern over the eastern half of the country over the next week (December 27-January 3).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

Grain prices should continue to push higher with seasonality, upward momentum, better trade news, inspection, and export data weighing.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.