H&R: A Lagging REIT That Shows Promise For 2020

We give you our reasons as to why this is most likely to outperform in 2020.

Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian dollars

While the US stock market had a rather dizzying 2019, the TSX lagged rather substantially. A key aspect in the lag was the underperformance of energy shares which heavily dominate the TSX.

Data by YCharts

Within our Canadian portfolio, we felt the drag from energy names as well. But one area where we had significant outperformers, was in the REIT space. Below we can see the top performers in Canada in the REIT sector. That change represents the price change only. Adding in dividends you can see that some Canadian REITs packed quite the punch for 2019.

Source: Reit Report

While we basked in the phenomenal performance of the winners, we were forced to prune most of our holdings (highlighted above) down to minimal levels as we are starting to see rather compelling values elsewhere. This has got our Canadian REIT holdings from over 45% at the beginning of the year to under 10%. When you combine those numbers with the percentage appreciation we have seen, you can tell we have been selling, and selling hard.

One area that we have added

While Canadian REITs have done well, we do have some rather notable laggards.

Source: Reit Report

H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF) is one that has barely managed to stay flat. While it does sport a rather hefty yield, its underperformance does present an opportunity in our view.

The company

H&R is one of the largest Canadian REITs with a $7 billion market capitalization.

Source: H&R REIT

It is diversified across all areas of real estate with offices forming more than 40% of its asset value.

Source: H&R REIT

Geographically, the US portfolio makes up 40% of its asset base and it has a major presence in Ontario and Alberta.

Source: H&R REIT

The recent performance

H&R shareholders have had to be satisfied with the dividends as price appreciation has been non-existent for close to a decade. The REIT trades at the same price today as it did in early 2011.

Data by YCharts

The dividends themselves have been steady but there has only been one slight increase in the last five years. Side note, if you set the scale right, you can make anything look impressive.

Data by YCharts

Why the lag?

Canadian REITs follow IFRS and avoid the nonsensical book values that come as a result of US GAAP treatments. The price to book value ratios are hence a very good measure of relative value.

As we can see below, some of the drag has come from a valuation compression as the diversified REITs relentlessly trade below their own measurements of net asset values or NAVs.

Data by YCharts

In contrast to the diversified REITs, the pure office REITs like Allied Properties REIT (OTCPK:APYRF) and Dream Office REIT (OTC:DRETF) command a substantial premium. H&R has also been repositioning and deleveraging over the past few years and hence same property NOI growth has not translated into any funds from operations (FFO) growth.

Encana is moving to US

The company also suffers from perception problems as its large Alberta office presence is often mistaken for a big risk. We have seen some other REITs like Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) actively trying to divest Alberta office space. Even Cominar REIT (OTCPK:CMLEF) and Dream Office REIT unloaded their Calgary office space like it was poison ivy. But H&R still derives a quarter of its office segment NOI from Alberta. This makes investors queasy as Alberta office vacancies in Calgary are near 25%. This perception was made worse when Encana (ECA) announced that it was moving its headquarters to US and changing its name to that incoherent word jumble shown below.

ECA is H&R's largest tenant and investors are worried as to whether what this might mean for H&R's most expensive building.

Source: H&R REIT

Our view of the ECA move

While we are exceptionally bullish on the oil space, we cannot find anything remotely positive to say about ECA. It has shown about the worst foresight of any large company in Canada and methodically destroyed value. First, it split from Cenovus Energy (CVE) right near when Natural Gas prices were peaking and removed its oil exposure. Then, right at the peak of the 2014 oil price regime, it decided to go back into oil. We think it moving its headquarters out of Canada will likely mark an important turning point as well.

Data by YCharts

But regardless of what it does, it is not getting out of its lease with H&R. ECA can shift its headquarters but the office space will only be vacated if ECA goes under, something we do not foresee despite some horrendous decision making by the company.

Source: H&R REIT

H&R is also looking to sell a 50% stake in the 5 Ave, Centre Street location building that houses ECA.

Source: Wikipedia

That sale should help it fund its expansion into residential space where it is creating far more significant value.

Source: H&R REIT

Why we think we will see outperformance from this name

The stock currently trades at close to 12X 2020 FFO and as a starter we think that is cheap for such a high quality name. The company has a strong balance sheet and its deleveraging efforts have certainly caught our eye.

With interest rates so low, we think institutional interest in H&R's properties could be significant in 2020. In 2019 we lost three of our holdings, Pattern Energy Group (PEGI), Dream Global REIT (OTC:DUNDF) and Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF), because institutions saw the underlying value as we did. Insiders own 6% of the shares so they would be highly motivated to sell in the $26-$28 range, That would be a slight premium to the current NAV and likely acceptable to shareholders. The company has also started buying back shares as it does believe the NAV discount is rather unwarranted. If a buyout does not materialize, we think share buybacks will accelerate in 2020.

Conclusion

H&R can be thought of as a very long term bond. This long term bond does have a much better yield and a much higher margin of safety than you can get today with government bonds. H&R's FFO yield of over 8% represents a massive premium over the 10 year Government of Canada bond yield of 1.62%. We think this will be snapped up by institutional investors. Investors can get a well covered 6.5% yield while they wait for that to materialize.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha - 20% Off Till year-end! HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +3800 members. We have a Canadian ideas room as well as one specifically for Option trades. Our Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRUFF, NPRUF, ARESF, CVE, SU, CNQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.



Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: BUY

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.