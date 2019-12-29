USD/CHF: Upside Still In Favor

While levels of between 0.9660 and 0.9716 are already in sight, a greater risk would be USD/CHF breaking out of its trading range (since October 2018) below 0.9660. However, the bias does otherwise remain positive, for now, with strong upside potential from the current price of 0.9742 to over 1.0129 (in line with the prevailing trading range).

However, should equities or other risk assets (such as oil or other risk-on commodities) suffer significant price declines in the short or medium term, USD/CHF could see marked downside volatility.

Provided that global equities do not crash (in particular U.S. equities, as we discuss USD/CHF), positive risk sentiment in combination with positive short-term interest rate spreads should support USD/CHF upside.

In my previous article on the USD/CHF currency pair, which is the U.S. dollar expressed in terms of the Swiss franc, I noted that upside will be favored going forward. I did, however, note that we should ideally look for prices under the 0.9770 mark before considering potential long positions. The USD/CHF has now fallen below this level, down to about 0.9742. Further near-term downside risk remains; however, the downside is now likely to be limited.

The daily candlestick chart below illustrates the recent (bearish) price action, while the level of 0.9716 is given attention by the horizontal red line; this might be targeted in the near term.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

The 0.9716 level was the approximate low during the trading day of January 10, 2019; this can be seen on the chart above. The USD/CHF pair is effectively trading at levels close to the bottom of its longer-term trading range.

Using a fixed-range volume profile tool (using the period from October 1, 2018 to present), we can see the most traded prices for this particular time period. The chart below is an updated version of the first chart, which plots trading volumes using a histogram (shown on the left side of the chart). The bolder red line in the center tells us that the most traded price during this period was roughly 0.9935.

While markets can gravitate to levels that were thinly traded to generate liquidity (outside typical trading areas), generally speaking, we tend to see prices turn back towards more popular levels. Over time, especially in the currency markets where currencies are difficult to 'value' intrinsically, thicker trading levels (such as around 0.9935 for USD/CHF since October 2018, as mentioned) can perhaps be viewed as the market's prevailing perception of a currency pair's 'fair value'.

Trading ranges therefore provide us with an idea of the currency market's estimation of a currency pair's fair value over a certain period of time. Since there is too much noise in the markets in the short term (with different types of traders swapping currencies for different purposes), longer-term trading ranges and trends are more useful for getting an idea of a pair's fair value.

It is also logical to presume that the fair value of a currency is unlikely to change significantly without important changes in the fundamental backdrop. After the loss of the Swiss franc peg in January 2015 (after a surprise move by the Swiss National Bank, or SNB), the USD/CHF pair is free-floating and therefore while the SNB (and the U.S. Federal Reserve, for that matter) might still intervene in the markets, generally the market will move USD/CHF without much friction.

Where will USD/CHF move next? The same factors apply to USD/CHF as they apply to other currency pairs: inflation, interest rates, public debts, political stability and economic data/performance, trade, and current accounts. While many associate moves in currencies with randomness and/or speculators, speculators (such as day traders) rarely produce enough liquidity to move currency markets, as the market is simply too big. Over time, relative fundamental factors (such as those listed above, including interest rates) should steer a currency (or currency pair, comparing two currencies) higher or lower.

The USD/CHF pair should, in theory, continue to climb. The reason is because the interest rate differential is high, relative to other currency pairs. The table below shows the comparable short-term rates of the Federal Reserve (at around +1.75%) and the Swiss National Bank (at around -0.75%). As the U.S. has one of the highest central bank rates in the world, and the SNB has one of the lowest, you might think that the only direction USD/CHF could travel is upward (as the carrying value is positive).

However, prices move in both directions, over almost all time frames. A currency pair could not continue to climb forever, unlike a company stock, because naturally this would produce economic instability. Currencies are not like other financial assets like equities, which can often be valued based on sales, profits and cash flows. Currencies are primarily mediums of exchange. If one currency rises too far, central banks (and even private markets) typically intervene. Both political and economic actors can step in to create a healthier equilibrium price.

To speculate, however, is to judge where that future equilibrium resides, although one must also consider where other speculators believe the future equilibrium will reside, and so on. For the USD/CHF pair, it is important to note that while the interest rate differential supports upside in the long term, any demand for safe-haven currencies could push the pair down. This is because the Swiss franc is viewed as a safe haven, given both its political stability and long-term current account surplus (two important factors of those listed earlier).

The chart below from Trading Economics shows Switzerland's current account (which is primarily a measure of a country's net trade in goods and services) in blue, since 2010, with the United States's current account shown by the dotted black line. The Swiss current account figures on the left y-axis are shown in millions of Swiss franc (i.e., most recently positive by CHF 18.1 billion in the third quarter of 2019).

The nominal figures are less relevant than the overall trajectory. We can see that both the Swiss current account and the U.S. current account are moving downward. The current account is important for the Swiss franc, as it means that there is a net positive interest in the demand for Swiss francs. Countries with current account deficits (like the U.S., as shown above against the right y-axis) are viewed as riskier (hence why USD/CHF is correlated with other risk assets, and can be viewed as a market-based barometer of risk sentiment).

Provided the U.S. current account does not deteriorate significantly, it is less relevant to the U.S. dollar than the Swiss current account is relevant to the Swiss franc, as the current account surplus of Switzerland can be viewed as one of the central supporters of the Swiss franc's value, especially considering its interest rates which are deeply negative (the lowest in the world, alongside Denmark).

We should continue to monitor the Swiss current account (whose still-positive position is one of the Swiss franc's redeeming qualities), as it appears that it might be setting itself up for another decline. Also, given that we are also seeing deflation in Switzerland most recently, the high interest rate differential (in favor of USD/CHF upside) caused by expansionary monetary policy is unlikely to go away any time soon. Both these factors could be bearish for CHF; potentially bullish for the USD/CHF pair.

There is, however, a downside risk for USD/CHF longer term, which is a turn in risk sentiment, perhaps caused by a significant decline in equity markets. This could reduce carry-trade activity (i.e., reduce USD/CHF demand) and also increase the demand for safe-haven currencies like CHF.

For now, however, we would probably see 0.9716 (as illustrated by the red line in the first chart) as a possible low point, with 0.9660 (the bottom of the USD/CHF trading range since October 2018) being another (but less likely) target. Longer term, the top of the current trading range between 1.0129 and 1.0237 would be a target area on the upside, which is likely to continue to remain in favor.

Note, however, that it is important to avoid initiating any new and significant positions around the beginning of the new year, which is a time that is known for volatility and negative surprises (especially in the currency markets).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.