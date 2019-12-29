Natural Gas: Upside Potential To Remain Limited As Bearish Weather Headwinds Continue

The Polar Vortex looks to remain intact and healthy over the next two weeks (i.e. a highly +AO) keeping the Arctic cold and the northern continents mostly mild.

Overall, the weather pattern remains bearish over the next couple of weeks; colder changes could come Jan. 5-10 time frame, but looks transient and not potent over the East U.S.

Investment Thesis

Bearish weather headwinds will help to keep upside potential limited.

Despite a late session rally, natural gas prices settled lower on Friday

On Friday, the now expired January contract settled down 13.6 cents ($0.136) to $2.158/MMBtu, the new front-month February contract settled down 5.4 cents ($0.054) to $2.231/MMBtu, and the March contract settled down 4 cents ($0.004) to $2.173/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month February contract over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the un-leveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 0.97% to $17.33.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower by 3% and 1.03% at $79.60 and $8.61, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 2.87% and 1.02% at $168.30 and $37.54, respectively.

EIA posted a bullish inventory report on Friday with a hefty draw of -161 Bcf for the week ending Dec. 20; markets largely ignore due to bearish headwinds

The Energy Information Administration released its weekly natural gas storage report on Friday morning. The report revealed a massive/bullish inventory draw of -161. This came within, albeit on the higher end, the trade range of -136 to -164 BCF, and higher than the consensus withdrawal estimate of -148 BCF. The draw of -161 BCF for the week ending December 20 was seen as bullish compared to the -61 BCF withdraw from a year ago and versus the five-year average withdraw of -101 BCF. Stockpiles now stand at 3,250 BCF vs. 2,732 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 3,319 BCF. Stocks are now 518 BCF higher than last year, but 69 BCF below the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of December 16-20.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Despite the potential for colder changes during the second week of January including the potential for a quick cold shot January 6-8 across the East U.S., the pattern overall remains largely bearish; Polar Vortex is expected to remain strong/healthy over next two weeks keeping the cold bottled up in the Arctic

The weather pattern over the next two weeks will largely be on the side of the bears. As far as the important major natural gas consumption regions across the eastern half of the country is concerned, much of the cold will remain well to the north and west over the next two weeks. The next 7 days or so will feature very mild/warmer than normal temperatures spanning over a vast majority of Canada and the Lower 48 as upper level troughing/very cold temperatures remain parked over the southern Arctic Circle (from Alaska to Greenland). As we begin to move into the 7-10 day period or into the Jan. 5-10 time frame, the cold across Alaska and the Arctic Ocean begins to expand and advance southward into Canada and the Lower 48. This will support colder changes and increased heating demand across the country. Now given that we have teleconnections such as a positive NAO and AO in place and expected to persist over the next couple of weeks suggest that the cold may weaken some if not be short-lived/transient across the eastern half of the country in the 7-15 day time period. That said, the bulk of the cold should be confined across western into central Canada, and across the western and north-central U.S. in the 7-15 day time frame despite a potential cold shot across the East U.S. January 6-8. Figure 4 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 2-7 day (December 29-January 3) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 5 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 9-14 day (January 5-10) upper level pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below is a map from the 0z GFS ensemble depicting the 9-14 day (January 5-10) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

While there are signs of colder changes coming to the Lower 48 in the 7-10 day time frame, there still needs to be stronger evidence of support not just from the models, but also teleconnections. Right now there's no support from teleconnections. The Polar Vortex looks to remain intact and healthy/strong over the next couple of weeks, which is the reason why the Arctic Oscillation will be in a highly positive phase. This means that the Arctic will be cold while the northern continents mostly mild. Figure 7 below is a map from the 06z GFS model depicting the forecasted state/orientation of the Polar Vortex (in blue) by Tuesday January 7.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Furthermore, the cold portrayed by the weather models will need to not only be strong, but also sustained (something not seen so far in the models) to flip the market into bullish mode. In terms of the cold, the bulk of it looks to be across western Canada into the western and north-central U.S. in the 7-10 day and beyond outlook. Any cold that does come across the eastern half of the country during the week ending January 10 does not look sustained or convincing in terms of magnitude to sustain a rally. Therefore, upside potential will remain limited with bearish weather headwinds continuing. There may be enough cold in the outlook over the next couple of weeks to keep prices from severely sliding. Lastly, this also means that inventory withdrawals will be bearish over at least the next three reports.

Expect a price range between $2.10 and $2.40 for the February futures contract. UNG will trade between $16.00 and $19.00.

Figure 8 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 8: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 9 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 9: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 10 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 10: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit/surplus.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

