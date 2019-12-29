WestRock: Nothing Rocky About The 4.35% Dividend Yield

The global presence, especially in developing markets, will be key to earnings growth in the next 5 years.

The company is in a good position to benefit from the dynamically changing consumer preferences and the industry outlook is positive.

What stands out is that the company performed well during this period, which leads to the conclusion that the decline came on the back of macro-economic pressure.

Investment thesis

WestRock Company (WRK) is operating in an industry that is dynamically changing due to changing consumer preferences and regulatory involvement around the world. The company, as a result of strategic investments in the last couple of years, is in a good position to benefit from these changes even though some of its peers might find it difficult in the next few years. The strong presence in developing regions of the world will be a catalyst for growth in the next five years as well.

The decline of the share price since 2015, despite a strong financial performance, has pushed the shares into undervalued territory. More importantly, shares yield 4.35% and a dividend cut is highly unlikely. On the contrary, dividend per share has grown in each of the last four years and the management is committed to distributing wealth to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

The story of WestRock

WestRock Company was born in 2015 with the completion of the combination of MeadWestvaco Corporation and Rock-Tenn Company. Today, the combined company is one of the largest providers of paper and packaging solutions in the world, with an estimated headcount of over 50,000 across 30 countries.

The company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in countries across the world, including the U.S. and Canada. The company provides various packaging products and solutions under both these segments.

Corrugated segment Consumer segment Containerboards Folding and beverage cartons Corrugated sheets Express mail packages Corrugated packaging Printed packaging products Preprinted linerboards Structural and graphic design

The company caters to customers representing a variety of industries and business sectors, and the management wants to establish a strong presence in all these business segments to ensure the company would be in a healthy position to tackle a slowdown of one industry.

The global presence of the company has been a key to its success, and as the below illustration exhibits, WestRock operates in all the major regions in the world.

Since the merger in 2015, WestRock has completed a spree of acquisitions with a view of expanding its scale. Most of these transactions have proved to be value accretive, adding various revenue and cost synergies to the company. Throughout the recent earnings calls, the management confirmed that timely acquisitions and business combinations would be at the heart of the growth strategy in the future as well. However, the majority of company resources would be allocated to achieving organic growth metrics in the next 3 years.

A timeline of acquisitions

Investing in improving the technological aspects of the company is also one of the primary business strategies at present. This is due in no small part to the dynamic changes in consumer behavior.

Industry outlook

Smithers projects the global packaging industry to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 3% through 2028. At the center of this expectation is the assumption that the global economy will continue to advance in this period. While there have been several recession-scares in the last year or so, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the Federal Reserve agree that a recession is unlikely to occur in the U.S. for at least another 3 years. While growth might slow down in developed regions of the world, emerging markets look prime to grow for many years along with increased business activities and government spending in these regions. Therefore, developing regions will likely be a driver of the packaging industry in the next decade.

Another driver of the industry would be the high level of convenience expected by consumers today. Because of this expectation, consumers are more likely to embrace e-commerce solutions in the future, even in developing markets, creating a robust demand for packaging solutions. A survey conducted by McKinsey found out that the growth of e-commerce will have the biggest impact on the global packaging industry in the next decade.

Sustainability will also be a key consideration for industry participants in the future. Many regulators around the world are implementing rules to ensure environmental safety and abiding by these regulations would be a must for packaging solutions providers.

Financial performance

The realization of synergies of the merger and the stellar economic growth helped WestRock improve its topline in the last 4 years. Operations in developing countries were also behind the success of the company in this period.

Profit margins, however, did not improve despite this revenue growth. There are several reasons behind this, including market price declines for company products, growth of total operating expenses, and a higher interest expense.

Even though the company has initiated several cost-saving measures and invested in improving the efficiency of the production process, I factored in declining EBITDA margins in my analysis as the impact of market price declines could prove to be too much to offset, in my opinion.

The company has realized over $160 billion in synergies from the KapStone acquisition and the management expects to realize over $200 million in synergies by the end of fiscal 2021. Administrative efficiencies achieved through the integration will likely help the operating margins of the company in the future as well.

WestRock has a leverage target of 2.25 to 2.5 and the management has decided to repay a portion of its debt aggressively to return to this target range. During the last 12 months, there has been a significant hike in debt repayments.

Despite these repayments, the total long-term debt stands at $9.3 billion at present, an increase of around $4 billion from the previous financial year. This was mainly due to debt issued during the year that outpaced repayments. Along with new debt issuance, the debt-to-equity ratio has deteriorated to 0.8 from a long-term average of around 0.5. However, I believe the company is in a good position to honor debt repayments. For instance, approximately 50% of debt maturities, lease obligations, and other purchase obligations occur beyond 2024, which leaves ample room for the company to generate sufficient cash flow to facilitate these payments.

Source: 10-K

The company has consistently generated close to or above $2 billion in adjusted operating cash flow, which can be allocated for debt repayments in the next 5 years as well. This cash-rich nature of the company reduces the risk for investors and the management is already working on improving the balance sheet position further by reducing debt.

The growth story continues

The company is looking at achieving growth from both the business segments. The primary strategy to drive the earnings of the corrugated packaging segment is to target emerging consumer trends such as e-commerce, shelf-ready packaging, and fast and fresh delivery packaging. The demand for packaging solutions for these types of markets is projected to increase in the next few years, especially in developing regions, and WestRock’s strong presence in these high-growth regions presents a good opportunity.

The company has introduced automated packaging systems as well, which I believe would help the company in an increasingly digitizing world. These systems are expected to provide many benefits to their customers, including an increase in manufacturing efficiencies and a decrease in labor costs. These benefits would create a robust demand for automated solutions in the future and WestRock is in a good position to capture growth from such demand.

In the fourth-quarter earnings call, the management confirmed that they have implemented a few strategies to reduce overheads and these are expected to boost annual EBITDA by $240 million. Improving efficiency is at the heart of these initiatives taken by the management to reduce costs.

While WestRock is always on the lookout for value-accretive acquisition opportunities, the company remains focused on meeting organic growth targets as well. Over the last couple of years, the company invested in improving their manufacturing capacity and efficiency to meet the growing demand for its products and services. For instance, in fiscal 2019, the company generated $2.4 billion in adjusted operating cash flow and allocated $1.3 billion for investments. This is an indication of how the management is pumping funds to support its growth operations.

Finally, the company is trying to address sustainability requirements as well. The demand for recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging solutions is on the rise due to various macro-economic developments, including an increased level of regulation and a young generation concerned of environmental safety. WestRock, through its fiber-based packaging solutions, addresses this demand head-on. The CEO of the company, in the fourth-quarter earnings call, had this to say about the progress made so far and the addressable market opportunity:

“Our team at WestRock is enthused about working with our customers to help them meet their sustainability goals by creating customized alternatives using WestRock's differentiated portfolio of Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and machinery solutions. We've been successful doing this. And so far since July of '18 we've increased our annual run rate of sales by $100 million by replacing plastic in a wide variety of use cases. The largest market today has been food and foodservice where we've replaced plastic with our paperboard, clamshell and folding carton solutions, perfect for dine-in, carry out and delivery use. In beverage, we've replaced shrink wrap, our Cluster-Pak paperboard solution, and used our CanCollar paperboard rings to replace plastic rings for dozens of customers. Our machinery makes the transition to paperwork solutions easy and cost-effective for our customers. We're frequently asked what the addressable market is for plastic reprising. While it's difficult to estimate exactly, we believe the addressable market is at least $5 billion. Importantly, the addressable market is expanding as consumers demand more sustainable packaging. We’re working with our customers to innovate to develop more fiber-based packaging opportunities. WestRock’s designed paperboard science and machinery capabilities position us for continued opportunities to work with customers to develop even more sustainable fiber-based packaging application.”

The company plans to incur $1 billion in capital expenditures per annum in the long term, spread equally between maintenance CapEx and growth CapEx. In line with this policy, the company invested $500 million to improve the capacity and efficiency of its plants in fiscal 2019. EBITDA should improve as a result of these investments but the pricing pressure in the market will likely offset any gains in the next few years.

Overall, WestRock is addressing the changing industry dynamics, and this will secure the long-term sustainability of company earnings. The long history of successful acquisitions will prove to be a differentiator as well since the industry is consolidating around large players.

Safe yield of 4.35% and a recent dividend hike

In the fourth quarter (fiscal) earnings call, the management confirmed its decision to hike the annual dividend by 2.2% to $1.86. Steve Voorhees, the CEO, had this to say about the rationale behind this decision.

“The increase demonstrates our confidence in our ongoing ability to generate strong cash flow for the long-term.”

This hike brings the dividend growth streak to 4 years as the company has increased the dividend per share every year since the historic merger in 2015.

The payout ratio reached a high of 74% in 2017 but has since then declined to just over 55%, adding a degree of safety from an earnings coverage perspective. The company continues to cover annual dividends with free cash flow, which is a promising sign for investors. The management, as confirmed in the latest earnings call, pays special attention to maintaining a robust capital allocation framework and generating free cash flow, which is a good sign for income investors.

Valuation

Shares are currently trading with a dividend yield of 4.345% whereas the 4-year average yield is 3.53%. While this, in isolation, is not an indication of the undervalued or overvalued nature of shares, this is a good starting point for investors to dig more into company particulars. What stands out is the stellar performance of WestRock in these 4 years while the share price never really took off. WestRock shares have declined 28.5% since the merger in 2015. The last couple of years has been particularly bad for investors, as illustrated in the below chart.

As evident from the above chart, the performance of WestRock shares is in complete contrast to the financial performance of the company. This mismatch has created an opportunity for investors. Macro-economic pressures had more to do with this price decline rather than company-specific developments.

I used a discounted cash flow model to determine the fair value of shares and like always, used very conservative growth rate assumptions of less than 2% for the next 5 years and a terminal growth rate of just 1%. The idea is to see whether shares would have an upside even under these assumptions. With a cost of capital of 8.5% and an average tax rate of 26.5%, the value of shares comes to $46.47, which indicates an upside of 9% from the current market price of $42.76.

Takeaway for investors

WestRock is navigating the macro-economic challenges commendably and is in a good position to grow in the next 5 years. Developing countries will provide a boost to earnings in this period while the growth of convenience-based concepts such as e-commerce will provide robust opportunities in developed markets as well. Shares are undervalued and the yield of 4.35% makes WRK attractive for income investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.