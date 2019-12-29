Investing In Energy MLPs - Skip The ETFs And Get The Deals

I recommend reconstructing an Energy MLP portfolio using your own assets, and I give an example using $10,000 below.

Energy MLP ETFs have high expense ratios. They range from 0.45% to 0.85%. A 0.85% difference results in a 20% difference in gains after 30 years.

Energy MLPs have been significantly punished by the market. There exist many opportunities, but evaluating each one is difficult.

Midstream MLPs were, until 2014, a fairly proven business model. However, in the time since, they've clearly been out of favor with the market seeing their stock prices drop, increasing their yields. Ordinarily this is a good thing, however, the midstream MLP business model relies on some fundamental stability in the unit price.

Due to growing energy consumption and production in the United States, along with long-term energy needs, investing in the currently out of favor MLPs is a great way to build assets in strong companies and gain long-term income and income growth.

Oil Infrastructure - Oil Price

MLP Overview

What is an MLP?

MLPs are a fairly simple model. They are a partnership that allows groups of people to work together to invest in quality businesses. They are publicly traded and each thing you buy on the exchange is a single "unit".

MLPs take effectively all of the cash they generate and pass it through to unit holders as a dividend. That allows them to avoid paying corporate taxes on their profits. That's much better than energy infrastructure companies that pay dividends. When paying dividends not only is the company taxed, but so too are those who receive the dividends.

However, what sounds like a trade-off to some shareholders is also a negative to others. The main aspect of being an MLP, and being able to avoid the taxes, is the need to distribute all cash flow. So what happens if you want to grow?

Generally, companies grow using one of three methods - leftover profits, equity issuance, or debt.

As discussed already, the fundamental model of an MLP doesn't allow leftover profits to be invested. Almost all the profits have to be paid for the company to avoid paying taxes. The company could go the route of debt, however, there are limits to that route for long-term growth and the MLPs would need to save cash for paying back debt. Given the high payout of profits, the company has less options here. That's why MLPs have traditionally had less option in the debt markets.

And the last option, equity issuance, is where the issue arises. Most MLPs use this strategy, able to earn a return on capital that's higher than their dividend, without any future capital obligations. However, what happens when the company's MLP price drops significantly?

The company can no longer invest in growth so it's forced to either convert to a corporation (and save additional capital by cutting its dividend) or it is forced to stop its growth ambitions. Energy MLPs, as their unit price has fallen, have started to worry about this issue - and it's one of the reasons dividends have shot up - investors are worried about dividends being forced to drop.

Why Midstream MLPs?

So now that we've discussed what MLPs are and the issues that have been faced as a result of them, you're probably wondering why should I even care about investing in midstream MLPs.

U.S. Natural Gas Production Growth - EIA

The above graph shows U.S. natural gas production by source from 1990 to 2040 along with various predictions. As can be seen, as a result of shale discoveries, gas production is expected to increase significantly. Oil, especially with the Permian Basin, is expected to grow a similar amount.

In fact, the United States has turned into a net oil exporter. At the same time, as coal continues to decrease in usage and cities grow, the coasts continue to demand additional natural gas.

All of this requires additional infrastructure. In fact, according to Kinder Morgan, ~$800 billion of investment in North American energy infrastructure is required to meet demands. Any MLP that's sufficiently capitalized can take advantage of these options. Normally these options are a mix of companies expanding their existing assets or adding assets that connect to their existing assets.

All of this together shows the enormous opportunities that could benefit energy infrastructure MLPs.

MLP ETFs and Reconstruction

So what's the best and safest way to invest in these companies? How do MLPs work around the issues they're currently facing.

I recommend reading my EPD article available here to see how largest oil infrastructure companies handle these decisions. However, there are a few considerations here.

1. MLPs can handle their capital requirements by borrowing money and then paying it back while investing at a higher rate. They can work around profit payout requirements by earning higher profits and then writing off depreciating assets against those profits to save them free cash flow.

2. Most investors dislike K-1 forms and MLPs don't want to be the ones stuck as the last one offering their investors MLPs. If some big MLPs begin to convert to c-corporations for better access to the debt markets chances are other corporations will follow.

3. Fundamentally, from an esoteric point of view, MLPs are better. They allow less federal taxes to be paid on revenue, resulting in a net benefit to the company/shareholders regardless of how that money is split between the two at the end.

I believe that MLPs have been oversold in the current environment, and that now is the ideal opportunity and time to invest in them. To avoid being tied to any particular company when money companies are in a difficult environment, my recommended investment strategy is to use an ETF. Unfortunately, something that's quickly noticeable by looking at the largest MLP ETFs are the fees they charge. MLPX has a 0.45% expense ratio and the Alerian MLP (AMLP) has a 0.85% expense ratio.

More so, one of the largest holdings of AMLP (top 5 holding ~10%) is MLPX - meaning that 10% of your assets is paying an extra 0.45% expense ratio. These expense ratios are significant and can eat into your profits.

For example, earning 7.15% annually instead of 8.00% annually (AMLP) difference, over a 30-year time period, starting with $1,000 results in only ending up with $8,000 instead of $10,000 - a 20% difference! As a result, we will create a portfolio that replicates these ETFs (for someone who has $10,000 to invest in a energy infrastructure ETF) to avoid paying $85/year in unnecessary fees. For this exercise we will use two MLP only ETFs (MLPA is 0.45% MLP only unlike MLPX and Alerian is discussed above).

Here's the portfolio:

Stock (Ticker) Investment Size ($10,000 portfolio) AMLP Weighting MLPA Weighting Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) $1000 (~35 shares) 9.9% 10.1% Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) $880 (~14 shares) 9.8% 7.8% Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) $790 (~43 shares) 9.6% 6.1% Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) $970 (~74 shares) 9.5% 10.0% Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) $610 (~31 shares) 6.3% 4.9% Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) $460 (~8 shares) 4.0% 5.1% Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) $400 (~18 shares) 4.0% N/A NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) $380 (~15 shares) 3.5% 4.1% EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) $420 (~15 shares) 3.4% 4.9% Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) $500 (~24 shares) N/A 5.0% MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) N/A 9.9% 7.3% DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) $480 (~20 shares) N/A 4.8% TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) $460 (~11 shares) N/A 4.6% Shell Midstream (NYSE:SHLX) $450 (~23 shares) N/A 4.5% Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) $420 (~7 shares) N/A 4.2% Crestwood Equity (NYSE:CEQP) $400 (~13 shares) N/A 4.0% NGL Energy (NYSE:NGL) $350 (31 shares) N/A 3.5% Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) $270 (12 shares) N/A 2.7% Enable Midstream (NYSE:ENBL) $240 (~24 shares) N/A 2.4% BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) $200 (~13 shares) N/A 2.0% CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) $180 (~11 shares) N/A 1.8%

Total: $9,860

The above table gives a distribution of the number of shares that allows investors to replicate the MLP portfolio and avoid the expense ratios. This portfolio should have a strong dividend yield in the high single digits and should be able to grow dividends and returns for investors going forward.

Investment Recommendation

MLPs have the potential to generate significant income. The MLPs we discussed above can earn more than 10% yield. MLPA has a yield of more than 11% and AMLP has a yield of almost 9%. MLPs have significant long-term opportunity, as we discussed, they operate in a growing field with significant potential and opportunity.

However, picking individual MLPs is difficult - their assets vary greatly and some have more issues than others. Using ETFs is the best way to take advantage of the overall discount, however, the fees on ETFs are expensive. More so, due to their being relatively few MLPs in the ETF, creating your own ETF is fairly simple.

I discuss how to do that above. I recommend putting a percentage of your portfolio (~10%) into creating such an ETF to generate strong income and long-term growth.

Conclusion

Energy MLPs have had a difficult time, and that means there are now a number of bargains to be had. The above portfolio shows how to distribute $10,000 to replicate the portfolio saving almost $100/year in fees. These fees can be reinvested into the portfolio and should help to support significant long-term returns for those who return it.

An estimated $800 billion in energy infrastructure is needed over the next 35 years or $23 billion/year of energy infrastructure. That means numerous opportunities for investments for these companies. That should translate to increased cash flow and dividends.

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMLP, BPMP, CEQP, CNXM, DCP, ENBL, EPD, EQM, ET, GEL, HEP, LNG, MLPX, MMP, MPLX, NGL, NS, PAA, PSXP, SHLX, TCP, TGE, WES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.