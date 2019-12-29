American Airlines: Mr. Market's Christmas Gift To Investors

Last Christmas the market was imploding. Investors were running scared, fearful of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes and the impact they would have on the economy. In a rare performance, the market saw an exceptionally bad December and on Christmas Eve 2018 the market reached a bottom. To anyone who looks back on that time a year ago and regrets that they didn't take advantage of the bargains that were as plentiful on Wall Street as they were in the mall, I'd like to encourage you to remember that there's always a bargain out there, but like last Christmas, you have to be willing to look past the negativity and buy.

American Airlines (AAL) has all the familiar symptoms of a stock that everyone hates. Critics are everywhere. Go on any message board, read Seeking Alpha comments, and look at the stock chart. It's ugly. Put premiums are high as momentum investors and bears pay outsized premiums to bet on further stock price declines. Everyone seems to hate Doug Parker, American's CEO. Everyone thinks he's a total moron. Everyone hates him for buying back stock at higher prices. Everyone hates him for taking on so much debt to upgrade the American fleet. And let's be honest, everyone hates him because the stock is down.

Anyone who knows my investing style knows that this type of situation almost always attracts further investigation from me. It's not that I won't buy stocks that are at 52 week highs, it's just that history tells me that when sentiment gets this bad, it attracts unnatural sellers. Unnatural sellers sell not because they need cash, not because they have a better idea, not because the company is in trouble, but simply because everyone else is selling. These unnatural sellers can create some of the best deals in the market, so long as the underlying company is not in irreversible decline. American Airlines stock has been declining for two years straight, and these sellers have no doubt played a role in its decline.

So what's actually the problem with American Airlines? Well first, it has a lot of debt. Far more debt than other airlines. This debt is primarily a result of two things, a massive fleet upgrade that has been taking place over the past five years, as well as a massive stock buyback that has taken place since the company came out of bankruptcy in 2013. While investors correctly need to build debt into their valuation of American Airlines, they shouldn't lose sight of the reality that AAL now has the youngest fleet in the industry, and that the average life of a new airplane is measured in decades, not years. So while debt is currently bloating AAL's enterprise value and shrinking its market cap, the repayment of debt should have an opposite effect. Everyone should know this, but until free cash flow and debt reduction begins showing up in the quarterly numbers, only those who have faith are going to step up and buy.

The other source of American Airlines’ debt has been the $12 billion of share repurchases implemented since 2014. Considering the stock price is near a 5 year low, much of these share repurchases took place at higher prices. While this draws out the criticism of unhappy shareholders, let's not forget that these aggressive buybacks were made with the idea that investors were valuing American Airlines, as well as the entire airline industry, as if the boom/bust days would continue forever. American's CEO Doug Parker asked investors to take the "leap of faith" with him and said that the company and the industry had reformed itself into an industry capable of consistent profits, and that therefore the industry should be revalued much higher.

As of today, even though some investors believe this, the market still doesn't believe it. In fact, not even Warren Buffett's ownership of 43.7 million American Airlines shares has changed the negative sentiment towards the stock. Perhaps the market needs to see the industry profitably navigate a recession to adjust valuations higher, perhaps the market needs to see Warren Buffett acquire an airline outright. Or perhaps the market simply will never accept the idea that airline stocks can be worth anything more than a single-digit P/E ratio.

Rather than be upset that investors aren't valuing American Airlines appropriately, I'm going to take the Warren Buffett approach and simply enjoy the reality that if the market doesn't wake up and get it right, American Airlines, and most all airlines for that matter, are going to repurchase their entire market caps in a very short period of time. Remember, American Airlines has repurchased almost 50% of its share count in just six years. With the share price lower today, they could repeat that in even less time. Let's take a look at how.

Expected Free Cash Flow

Most investors understand the cash flow statement. For those that don't, it's a crucial piece of the puzzle when analyzing companies. The statement is divided into three parts- operating cash flow, investing cash flow, and financing cash flow. Operating cash flow tells us all the money that a company generates through operating its business. Investing cash flow tells us what they invest back into the business through CapEx. Financing cash flow tells us what the company did with regards to debt issuance/repayment, as well as dividends and share repurchases. In the end, by looking at the cash flow statement an investor can see where each dollar came from, how it was spent, and why balance sheet cash went up or down.

To begin, the most important line is the Cash from Operations line. This number, found in American’s SEC filings tells us that over the last six years, American Airlines has generated around $29 billion of cash. Hardly the sign of a failing business. The entirety of this $29 billion of cash flow plus about $10 billion more, however, was spent on share repurchases and new aircraft during the same time, leading to a $10 billion increase in net debt. And this is the problem for many investors. American has made a massive bet on its future, and investors don't seem to agree that it was the right decision. The increased debt burden now has investors worried about the viability of the business should there be an economic downturn, and the financial impact of 737 Max cancellations which have reduced earnings by well over half a billion dollars this year are compounding these worries.

But these concerns are well priced into the stock. They are exactly why American Airlines trades at 5 times earnings, instead of the relatively higher, yet still very low valuations given to competitors.

One foot hurdles

"I don't try to jump over 7-foot hurdles: I look for 1-foot hurdles that I can step over." -Warren Buffett

Today, with the share price so low, American Airlines' investors have the proverbial "one foot hurdle" squarely in front of them. American’s capital expenditure needs are set to decline by billions annually and remain low for many years into the future, and those massive draws on cash will disappear.

Source: American Airlines

In the next year, American Airlines will reach a free cash flow inflection point and the company will begin generating billions of free cash flow annually.

Source: American Airlines

So investors today should be asking themselves, if the reason they dislike American Airlines so much is because the company has been piling on debt to purchase new planes and to repurchase stock at higher prices, how do they feel knowing that that narrative is played out? The company isn't going to go out and upgrade its fleet again. In fact, 56% of American's fleet is less than ten years old. Free cash flow is set to begin pouring in on investors and American has clearly telegraphed that they have two priorities for this free cash flow, debt reduction and share repurchases.

Debt reduction will come automatically as much of American's debt burden is through enhanced equipment trust certificates, or EETCs. These EETCs amortize themselves much like mortgages do, so American simply needs to make the scheduled payments and debt will decline by more than a billion dollars per year going forward. Share repurchases will likely consume the remainder of American's free cash flow. With the share price at current levels, American could buy back around 10% of its shares each year going forward and still have enough free cash flow to repay debt and pay the dividend. My suspicion is, this is exactly what they will do.

The beauty of 5 times earnings

The beauty of owning a stock that is trading at 5 times earnings is that the company really doesn't even need to do anything other than exist to justify the stock price. For most stocks, some level of growth is necessary to justify a purchase, otherwise, a company trading at 25 times earnings would require 25 years for an investor to earn their investment back, and by the time 25 years passed, the purchasing power of those dollars would be dramatically reduced.

But when valuations fall below ten times earnings, however, companies really don't need any growth at all anymore to support their share price. Ironically, at these valuations, it becomes easier than ever to grow, because all you really need to do is to repurchase stock. So for American Airlines, currently trading in the upper $20s per share means they can grow fast enough to support a doubling of their valuation through nothing more than share repurchases.

This doesn't even consider the fact that as all of these EETCs are amortized the interest expense that accompanies them will vanish, it doesn't take into account the ongoing fleet expansion that comes with the natural growth of the business, and it doesn't take into account any compensation from Boeing (BA) for the $540 million of estimated lost profits due to the 737 Max groundings or the inevitable resumption of 737 Max flights which, had they never been grounded in the first place, American might be earning closer to $7 per share today instead of $5.

The point is, buying American Airlines at 5 times earnings is the closest to a one foot hurdle that may exist in the market today. Everyone hates it. Everyone thinks Doug Parker is an idiot. Everyone thinks they would have done a better job executing American's buyback and not bought so high. Everyone thinks that American's debt levels are too high. Well, American has a clear pathway to reducing debt, buying back stock much cheaper, and growing earnings by double-digits, and you can participate in this investment with an entry price of just 5 times earnings today.

And for those of you who are endlessly skeptical, let’s be honest. What is more likely? American shares rally 20% to a still mediocre six times earnings or American Airlines shares plummet 20% to just four times earnings? In all honesty, American Airlines should be trading far higher than it currently does. Ten times earnings at a minimum. As time goes by, investors will have no choice but to revalue this stock higher, and I am making it one of my larger positions today in anticipation of many years of future price gains.

American Airlines: Mr. Market’s 2019 Christmas gift to you.

I know there are thousands of investors out there who froze during the Christmas 2018 stock market volatility. For all of you who wished you’d bought amazing prices then, Mr. Market is offering you a Christmas gift in 2019 also, with American Airlines. Everyone hates it. Everyone is a skeptic. They have too much debt. They bought back stock too high. They fly the 737 Max and are losing hundreds of millions of dollars of profit because of its grounding. That’s the narrative that brought this stock down to 5 year lows. But isn’t that narrative changing? Isn't it time investors begin pricing in the reality of future years instead of complaining about the past? A future reality that includes large scale debt reduction, share repurchases, a resumption of the 737 Max into flight schedules and compensation from Boeing for lost profits, and earnings per share that are north of $7? Isn't it time investors thank the ever manic Mr. Market for the best Christmas gift of 2019 and buy as much American Airlines as they can?

