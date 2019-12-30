How Tariffs Hurt Us: A New Report From The Fed

This study only measures the short-term effects of tariffs, and only the 2018 tranches.

An industry’s exposure to tariffs was associated with lower employment and higher producer prices.

Fed economists are out with a new empirical study measuring the impacts of the 2018 tariffs.

Finally, Some Answers

There is a lot of debate over the effects of the new tariffs. Not amongst economists, that is. They are not fans. But in Washington, things are different. Mostly, this comes from the White House:

Tariffs are very simple to implement, but very complicated in their effects, which operate over four discreet channels:

Domestic industries import protection. Increased input costs. Retaliatory tariffs. Uncertainty arising from a very fluid trade landscape.

Compounding this complexity is the fact that a major industrial power has not raised tariffs like this in many, many decades. To be frank, putting that all together is way beyond my pay grade.

But did you know there are people smarter than I am? It’s true.

Two of them are economists Aaron Flaaen and Justin Pierce of the Fed, who are out with a new paper with the alluring title of “Disentangling the Effects of the 2018-2019 Tariffs on a Globally Connected U.S. Manufacturing Sector.” This is the good stuff. Their main findings:

"We find that tariff increases enacted in 2018 are associated with relative reductions in manufacturing employment and relative increases in producer prices. In terms of manufacturing employment, rising input costs and retaliatory tariffs each contribute to the negative relationship, and the contribution from these channels more than offsets a small positive effect from import protection. For producer prices, the relative increases associated with tariffs are due solely to the rising input cost channel. We find little evidence for a relationship between industrial production and any of the three tariff channels considered."

So it’s only the 2018 tranches they are looking at, which were concentrated in primary and intermediate goods. The September 2019 tranche, more focused on consumer goods, is too recent to consider, but would change the effects.

Let’s break that down from our list of channels above:

Domestic tariff protected industries saw a small increase in employment. This channel had non-significant effects on producer prices and output. Increased input costs were associated with lower employment and higher producer prices in affected industries. There was a non-significant effect on output. Retaliatory tariffs were associated with lower employment in affected industries. There was a non-significant effect on producer prices and output. They consciously do not consider the uncertainty channel, which I believe to actually be the most important in the grand scheme of things. However, it does not fit into this sort of empirical model, so they rightly left it out.

Adding up the empirical effects of the channels, the authors look at a hypothetical industry that:

got tariff protection for their output;

but also saw tariffed inputs;

and also had their outputs subject to retaliation.

That is, they are exposed to all three channels. The net on their output variables, employment, producer prices, and industrial output:

The modest positive effect on employment from industry protection was swamped by the larger negative effects from increased input costs and retaliatory tariffs. The net is a 1.4% reduction in manufacturing employment in an industry undergoing all three changes at once.

The concentration of 2018 tariffs on primary and intermediate products led to factory-gate prices rising 4.1% for affected industries.

No effect on domestic output.

All of this is exactly what everyone said would happen. Except the guy with the Twitter feed.

A Couple of Things Before We Dig In

Thing One: This is early on and we are only looking at the short-term effects of tariffs, and only the 2018 tranches. The longer-term effects are even more complicated and uncertain. Fun times.

Thing Two: I will not be discussing the Phase One trade deal until I see a text that says the same thing in English and Chinese (I don’t read Chinese, but plenty of good bilingual trade economists do). There have been too many lies by both sides in their public statements, and the lack of public coordination still strikes me as strange this far into it. But in any case, it seems at a minimum, further escalation is off the table through Election Day, which is welcome news.

The Tariff Protection Channel

This channel is the justification for tariffs. Domestic industries face less competition from abroad, and so they face fewer negative pressures on wages and hiring. Additionally, the lack of competition should help output.

This is only a little bit right, but mostly wrong. The authors work from the 311 NAICS 4-digit product classifications that exist across industrial and labor data. These get pretty detailed, and they went to the more detailed 6-digit classifications for aluminum because… well, you’ll see why.

Additionally, the authors employ a couple of de-trending techniques to model the incoming environment pre-tariffs, and control for randomness.

I’m not going to get into the math, but it’s pretty much all arithmetic once you digest the variables, if you like that sort of thing. If things like “Output plus Imports minus Exports” don’t scare you, you’ll be fine.

In any event, for this channel they calculate an “Import Protection” variable where tariffs “absorb” some of the imports that would otherwise be sold. Their finding is that the steel and aluminum tariffs, though not much discussed in the news, are the ones providing the most absorption of imports.

Flaaen and Pierce 2019.

They show us the effect of each channel in three charts over time. First, the effect on employment in affected industries:

Flaaen and Pierce 2019. The vertical lines in all these charts are new tariffs. The shaded areas are the 90% confidence interval, which as you can see, is fairly wide in all of these.

So we see small gains in employment in this channel. These will be offset by much larger losses from the other channels.

Industrial output:

Flaaen and Pierce 2019.

And producer prices:

Flaaen and Pierce 2019.

As you can see, there is very little effect from the first channel on either output or prices, and wide error ranges to boot.

Tariff Protection Channel:

+0.3% manufacturing employment growth in affected industries.

No effects on output or producer prices.

Rising Input Costs Channel

Here the authors look at how the supply chain is reacting to new tariffs. This is especially important since the tariffs are mostly concentrated in primary and intermediate products. The authors calculate the share of industry costs from new tariffs. Once again, the metals tariffs dominate the top ten in terms of each industries’ share of input costs from new tariffs:

Anyone who uses steel or aluminum got screwed. Just as everyone predicted.

Moving on to their effects charts, first employment:

Flaaen and Pierce 2019.

As you can see, any positive effects on employment from import protection are cancelled out here.

Output:

Flaaen and Pierce 2019

It looks like a negative relationship, but not statistically significant, so no conclusions here. Not so with producer prices:

Flaaen and Pierce 2019.

Of the three channels, this is the only one affecting producer prices, and as you can see, it is a large effect.

Rising Input Costs Channel:

-1.1% employment growth in affected industries.

No effect on output

+4.1% increase in producer prices in affected industries.

Retaliatory Tariffs Channel

This channel stands apart, because it looks at a different set of tariffs than the US-imposed ones. It is these:

Flaaen and Pierce 2019.

Again, the authors are only looking at 2018 tariffs, so those last two 2019 tranches from China are not part of the calculations. Since these are from a number of trading partners, and it is more based around US exports than imports, there is less industry overlap than the first two, but still plenty.

Flaaen and Pierce 2019.

Woe unto anyone buying metals.

In any event, we can see that the numbers here are much more modest than the other two channels, but the effects on employment in retaliated industries is large:

Flaaen and Pierce 2019.

No effects here on either output or prices.

Retaliatory Tariffs Channel:

-0.7% employment growth in effected industries

No effects on output and producer prices.

Adding It Up

The first thing is that the real losers here have been anyone who uses steel or aluminum. We spend so much time focused on the China trade war, when those steel and aluminum tariffs have a huge negative effect on the manufacturing economy, and there is zero discussion of rolling them back.

Secondly, the channel with the largest effects is rising input costs. This was also widely predicted.

But back to that hypothetical industry exposed to all three channels. It is no longer hypothetical:

Those three channel losers can expect:

A reduction of manufacturing employment by 1.4%

In increase in producer prices by 4.1%

No effect on output.

So, the policy that was supposed to add output and jobs, did not add output, subtracted jobs, and blew up producer prices as a kicker. Well done.

As I said in the intro, these are only the short-term effects, and the longer-term effects are even more complicated. For example, in 1979, the USSR invaded Afghanistan and, having little leverage otherwise, President Carter slapped a grain embargo on them in January 1980. They were, at the time, one of the largest international customers for US grain and soybeans. So they had to look elsewhere.

But it was not just them. Other countries saw that the US was using food supply as a geopolitical tool, and decided that it was best not to leave all their beans in one basket. You can draw a direct line from that to this:

OECD

I could only find data going back to 1990, but that blue line goes all the way down to near 10% in 1980. Since 1990, the US went from over 60% of global soybean production to an estimated 30% this year. At the same time, Brazil and Argentina went from about a third of global production to half now. As you can see, it looks like the recent tariffs have accelerated that trend.

US wheat production has gone from 18% of global production in 1990 to 7% in 2019. I could go on. This did not happen for economic reasons. US grain and soy farmers remain the most productive in the world. It happened for political reasons.

So the point here is not about soy or wheat, but about how the effects of tariffs are far reaching into the decades, and may outlive the original policy. Reagan ended the Soviet embargo in April 1981, a little over a year after it started, but US soy and wheat farmers are still living with it, almost 30 years later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.