Federal Reserve Watch: A Tough, But Important Year Ahead

In 2020, economic growth is expected to be around 2.0 percent, while the Fed will continue to deal with issues that will help to sustain, although not expand, it further.

Right now, the Fed is dealing with a structural problem in the 'repo" market and working to resolve the issue through market support as well as through restructuring efforts.

The US economy is being driven by supply-side factors and, as a consequence, the Federal Reserve has been able to focus on supporting the financial markets and protecting the dollar.

Economic growth for the United States, I am predicting, will come in around 2.0 percent. The economy will be driven by the supply-side, barring any major shocks.

Inflation will remain below the Fed’s target of 2.0 percent. The US dollar will continue to strengthen during the year. The stock market will also continue along reaching some more new highs in 2020. More on this in my next post.

The Federal Reserve will play a role in this scene, but it won’t be one of driving economic growth to new heights. As mentioned above, the economy is being driven by its supply-side and will continue to expand in this way for the foreseeable future… baring any disruptive downturn.

The Fed will play a big role in this scene, although if it is successful, little recognition will be given for the work it accomplished.

First of all, the Federal Reserve will continue to work to prevent any shocks or disruptions to the financial system that might produce a disturbance that would bring an end to the current expansion.

The Federal Reserve has played a major role in the current economic expansion (at the end of December the current expansion will be ten-and-one-half years old) not only in getting the recovery going but in sustaining it as it aged.

During the last four years or so, the Fed has backed away from the overt stimulus of the economy, to a position where it serves as a “put” in which it will do what is necessary to err on the side of monetary ease to avoid any uncomfortable disruptions to financial markets.

In playing this role, the Federal Reserve has underwritten the US stock market and created an environment for stock prices reaching ever-new historic highs.

In this role, the Federal Reserve has provided a massive service to the financial markets and the economy as economic growth, although modest by historical standards, did not produce any of the excesses of past expansions, excesses that resulted in market imbalances that had to be corrected.

Debt has expanded to historic levels, but this situation reflects as much as anything the role that financial engineering has played in the modern economy. This increase in the use of financial engineering has mirrored the governmental support of credit inflation, a topic that I have spent a lot of time writing about, and seems to be pretty much under control at present.

This credit inflation has resulted in more and more of the Fed’s increase in monetary reserves going into the financial sectors of the economy and not into the industrial or manufacturing sectors of the economy.

Consequently, a lot of this debt creation, therefore, has gone other financial uses and has continued to increase asset prices. For example, debt used for stock buybacks has helped to keep stock prices where they are. Tools like this have kept money circulating within the financial sector and have not resulted in excesses that have needed to be corrected.

The Fed seems to understand the role it is playing in this era of credit inflation and, therefore, will continue to maintain its support of financial markets for the financial circuit to keep functioning as smoothly as possible. Other examples are available. But, in addition to being there to handle market issues, the Fed is also there to handle structural issues.

The situation in the “repo” market this fall is another example of how the Fed has acted to keep markets functioning, without allowing disruptions to divert attention from the economic expansion that has been going on.

The concerns with the market for repurchase agreements accelerated in September of this year. And, as the fall has progressed, the apparent need for some work to restructure this market has grown. An article in the Wall Street Journal carries the sub-title, “Strains in the repo market show a need to update outdated financial plumbing.”

The difficulties that arose during the fall was not due to a lack of liquidity in the system, according to Joshua Younger, head of US interest-rates derivatives strategy at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “There was plenty of cash in the system. Repo rates spiked because it wasn’t where it needed to be when it needed to be there.”

This is the market structure that the Fed and the private sector are going to have to iron out. And, a recent study by the Bank for International Settlements indicates that the center of the problem is the four largest banks in the US banking system.

To combat the market stresses coming from this problem, the Federal Reserve reacted by pushing $235.0 billion into “Repurchase Agreements” since its balance sheet statement of September 11, 2019.

Overall, throughout the year the banking system has seen its “excess reserves” remain relatively constant. The proxy we use for measuring the number of excess reserves in the commercial banking system is the account on the Fed’s balance sheet titled “Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks.” This line item is only $13 billion lower on December 25, 2019, than it was on December 26, 2018. This is pocket change on a balance sheet of over $4 trillion.

The point is that the Federal Reserve has met this market challenge and in doing so has kept its policy rate of interest quite constant during the past four months. The concern has been to make it through the end of the year without experiencing any major disturbances to bank balance sheets or short-term rates of interest.

Hopefully, this problem will be taken care of in the near future. It does show that the Fed is on top of things and is doing to best it can to support the economic expansion and maintain stable financial markets to keep them from disrupting this economic expansion.

The Fed has also had to act this past year to keep the value of the US dollar relatively stable in international markets where other central banks are in the process of further monetary easing. Foreign central banks, especially in Europe, had to loosen monetary policy this year to fight its slowing economies. The Fed, as it reported, lowered its policy rate of interest to not let the US dollar get too strong.

The point is, the Federal Reserve did a very good job in 2019 of balancing many different balls in the air to keep the economic expansion on track. It is my feeling that the Fed will face many of the same issues, if not more, in 2020, as it tries to keep the economy growing into its eleventh year. It is not work that will receive a lot of recognition, but it is work that is vital for things to keep moving in the direction that they are.

Investors in the stock market should appreciate this!

