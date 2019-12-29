2020 Will Be A Great Year For Noble Energy

Wall Street typically likes those oil producers which can generate profits as well as free cash flows while growing production in a weak oil price environment. Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), however, has struggled with losses this year and also outspent cash flows. But the Houston, Texas-based company will turn its business around in 2020 as it starts producing gas from the highly anticipated project in offshore Israel. The company has also improved its US operations which will likely deliver solid earnings and cash flows in 2020. Noble Energy may also receive support from oil prices which have recently improved to $60 a barrel. Therefore, I think 2020 will be a great year for the company.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Amid persistent weakness in oil prices, the shale oil drillers are no longer focusing on aggressively growing production. Instead, the industry has been working on reducing costs, increasing operational efficiencies and well productivity, showing capital discipline, generating profits and free cash flows, and boosting shareholder returns. Oil producers like Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) which were targeting more than 20% increase in volumes have tapered down their plans and can now generate profits as well as free cash flows in a low oil price environment of mid-$50s a barrel. The free cash flow generating companies have lifted shareholder returns by increasing dividends and buying back shares.

Noble Energy, however, booked a loss of $47 million, or $0.10 per share, for the third quarter and a loss of $140 million, or $0.29 per share, for the first nine months after adjusting for one-time items. The company also generated low levels of operating cash flows which couldn't cover its capital expenditures. As a result, the company outspent cash flows by $6 million in the third quarter and $335 million in the first nine months, as per my calculation based on the company's operating cash flows ahead of working capital changes and organic capital expenditure. Noble Energy, therefore, didn't have any cash left to return to shareholders as dividends and buybacks.

However, the primary reason behind Noble Energy's losses and cash flow deficits is that the company has been spending heavily to develop the Leviathan gas field in offshore Israel. Its investment hasn't yielded any returns since Leviathan hasn't come online yet. But this could change by the end of this year or early-2020 as Noble Energy finally brings its flagship natural gas project online.

Leviathan, which holds 33 Tcf of natural gas reserves and is located 75 miles off Israel's coast, is one of the world's largest natural gas finds of the last decade. Noble Energy owns a 39.66% interest in the field which the company is developing by partnering with Israel's Delek Drilling (OTC:DKDRF) which holds a 45.34% stake. Noble Energy is Leviathan's operator. The company, along with its partners, will invest a total of $3.6 billion in this project which will produce up to 1.2 billion cf per day of natural gas. The fuel will be supplied to Israel. Noble Energy has also signed two major agreements to supply Leviathan gas to Egypt and Jordan. In its third-quarter results, Noble Energy said that the Leviathan project is 96% complete and production will begin by the end of this year.

The Leviathan, which is Israel's largest-ever energy project, will transform the country into a major natural gas exporter in the region. It will also further solidify Noble Energy's natural gas portfolio in Israel. The company also owns 25% working interest in the nearby Tamar gas field.

Noble Energy witnessed what seems like a minor setback earlier this month when Noble Energy halted its operations at Leviathan after a temporary injunction was filed which prevented the company from conducting "operations involving gas emissions" due to health and environmental concerns. The court order froze the permit which Noble Energy received from Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection. But a few days later, the injunction got lifted and Israel's Energy Ministry said that gas will begin flowing within days. Then on Tuesday, Israel's Environmental Protection Ministry postponed the start-up, saying they needed to further evaluate some equipment. However, Noble and its partners are working with the government agency and expect to start producing gas within a few days. The gas will initially go to Israel, and within weeks, the company will start exporting the fuel.

Noble Energy has committed to supply 200 million cfpd of gas from Leviathan on a take-or-pay basis to Egypt's Dolphinus Holdings for six months from the start of 2020. In the subsequent two years, the supplies will climb to 350 million cfpd from Leviathan and 100 million cfpd from Tamar. Then, from H2-2022 till the end of 2034, the Leviathan and Tamar supplies will further rise to 450 million and 200 million cfpd respectively.

The start-up is going to push Noble Energy's production meaningfully higher, starting from the first quarter of next year. The company reported 233 million cfpd of gas sales volumes in the third quarter from the Eastern Mediterranean region. I think we can safely assume that its Mediterranean volumes will more than double in the short-term. The output will continue moving higher as Noble Energy gradually ramps up volumes and supplies growing quantities of natural gas to Israel, Egypt, and other customers in the region. That's going to give a boost to the company's earnings and operating cash flows.

At the same time, Noble Energy will continue generating higher levels of production from its shale oil-producing assets in the onshore US. More importantly, these assets will likely deliver higher levels of free cash flows in the coming quarters as the company benefits from successful cost reduction measures.

Noble Energy gets its shale oil production from the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin in Texas. In its most recent quarterly results, Noble Energy posted a 17.7% increase in total production from US onshore business to 293,000 boe per day. Nearly 54% of the output came from the DJ Basin, 24% from the Permian Basin/Delaware Basin, and 22% from Eagle Ford. The growth was driven by the 25% increase in production from the DJ Basin. The oil price environment, however, remained challenging. The company realized crude oil price of $55.13 per barrels for the US onshore business, down from $65.54 a year earlier. But thanks to the successful reduction in well costs which came as a result of shorter cycle times and better execution, Noble Energy's key onshore assets generated free cash flows in the third quarter, even with low oil prices.

At the DJ Basin, Noble Energy posted solid growth in production and also generated strong levels of cash flows which exceeded the capital expenditures. Its total well costs have now dropped by $2 million per well from the end of last year. The company may get even better in the future as it deploys its first electric line power drilling rig and starts using electric powered compressors and tank-less production facilities. This should help the company in capturing operational efficiencies in the future. The company has also reduced Delaware Basin well costs by $2 million per well in the third quarter from Q4-2018. Noble Energy has experienced meaningful gains in the Delaware Basin with shorter cycle time and productivity improvements. The expansion of the row development program will continue helping the company in improving its well performance and capital efficiencies. The Eagle Ford is already a low-cost asset and will remain a key source of free cash flows in the future.

The recent improvement in WTI oil prices, which have been stuck in the $55 to $59 a barrel range to slightly above $60 a barrel at the time of this writing, can also push Noble Energy's earnings and cash flows higher in 2020. The company's earnings and cash flow growth, however, will be driven in large part by the Leviathan start-up. At the same time, the company's capital expenditures will likely decrease in 2020 as Noble Energy capitalizes on the successful cost reduction measures in the US onshore region and possibly lower spending requirements for Leviathan.

Noble Energy hasn't released its detailed spending plans for 2020 yet but it did say that it will spend between $2 billion and $2.2 billion next year on oil and gas projects. This implies that the company's expenditure could come in $200 million lower in 2020 than $2.3 billion budgeted for 2019, based on the midpoint of the guidance. I think its actual CapEx could come in even lower as the company realizes additional cost cuts and efficiency gains. I believe this CapEx reduction, combined with an increase in cash flow from operations, should help the company in generating strong levels of free cash flows next year. I expect Noble Energy to use the free cash flows to reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks.

Therefore, I think Noble Energy's outlook is looking great. The company's shares rose by 26% this year, easily outperforming its exploration and production peers whose shares (XOP) tumbled by 12% in the same period. This outperformance came as the company progressed on the Leviathan project. In my view, the focus will shift to free cash flows in 2020. Noble Energy will enter the "show me the money" phase. If the company delivers robust levels of excess cash, then shares will continue doing well. Due to the solid year-to-date outperformance, the company's shares are looking expensive, currently trading 8.4x EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. That's higher than the large-cap peer average of 6.6x. At this price, I'd rate Noble Energy as a hold and buy on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.