Keurig Dr Pepper: Missing The Market Rally; It May Offer Some Value

Shares have seemingly missed the run by the market to new highs and may offer value at this time given prospects and the overall value of the market.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) has now been trading publicly for well over a year. The company was a combination of brand powerhouses that many of us are familiar with. The shares quickly appreciated due to investor hopes for impressive performance and above average growth in the consumer packaged goods category. As the company has reported several quarters of results now, it is clear that the growth may not be as consistent and great as hoped for. However, the company recently reported results that showed some hope for growth as volume and margins both expanded. One quarter of results does not mean consistency however. As the shares have seemingly missed out on the market rally to new highs, I look for an entry point into the company. I would like to see another quarter of consistent growth before paying more than $26 per share though.

KDP Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper recently reported results that looked pretty strong.

Compared to the prior year period, sales grew 5.1% to $2.87 billion, operating income increased 68% to $580 million and EPS grew 91% to $0.21. However, this is reflective of adjusted earnings due to the newly formed company at the time. Operating income increased 180% to $498 million, and adjusted EPS increased 6.7% to $0.32. Overall, the company seemingly reported great results. But a deeper look warrants caution. The gains were driven by increased volume of 1.5%, however, more was driven by higher net prices of 1.6%. Also benefiting the quarter was a 0.3% impact from an additional shipping day. The growth of sales in every operating division enabled the company to generate strong results, cash flow, and debt reduction. For the first nine months of 2019, free cash flow was $1.6 billion and the company reduced debt by $788 million.

Coffee systems saw sales rise 1.1% to $1.07 billion. This was helped in part by increased volume of over 3% but a decrease in net price realization. There was a 6.1% increase in K-Cup pod volume and a 8% increase in brewer volume. The company attributes the weakness in sales rising due to the impact of significant volume growth of branded partners. This could be due to weaker product offerings or price competitiveness in the market place. This will need to be watched in the future quarters. The company has continued to blame weak sales growth on these reason but seems to be doing little to fight it. Management should be looking at ways to add these branded partners to its portfolio of brands if possible. However, some are rather large brands and not acquirable.

In the packaged beverage systems division, sales increased almost 6%. This was attributed to the merger and when adjusted sales actually decreased 2.2%. While higher price realizations and increased volume alongside the extra shipping day helped boost sales, the changed in the allied brands portfolio was to blame for the overall weak results. This won't be the case in the future quarters and again the reason for wanting to monitor results before initiation a position at these levels.

Beverage concentrates division saw sales for the third quarter increase 14% to reflecting merger. Adjusted net sales increased 8.8%, reflecting higher net price realization of 6.5% and favorable volume of 2.3%.

Lastly, sales for the Latin America beverage division increased 11%, once again these results were attributed to the merger. Adjusted net sales increased 1.5% which was mostly due to higher pricing.

The future quarters should be much clearer and won't hide any weakness the company is able to hide through the merger.

The Company reaffirmed its guidance for EPS growth of 15-17% and $1.20 to $1.22 in earnings. FCF is expected to be $2.3-$2.5 billion for the year and should help the company reach a leverage ratio of 4.4x to 4.5x at year end. Management reiterated its confidence in reaching a 3.0x leverage ratio within the next two years.

The combined company certainly will have some synergies and opportunities for distribution expansion. However, until these benefits become more clear and measurable, we can only value the company based on current known metrics.

Source: KDP Investor Relations

Many of us are familiar with the brands above and even users of them. As an investor, I always enjoy owning a part of a company I can purchase products of. I love seeing other people use them and it gives me great satisfaction knowing their purchase puts money back in my pockets. However, I will not overpay to reserve that feeling. That being said, let's take a look at the combined company's prospects and see how they compare to competitors.

Combined Entity Fundamentals

The newly formed company will be one of the largest in the retail market space. It is still far behind its largest competitors, Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP).

Source: KDP Investor Relations

What differentiates it from its competitors is the coffee segment. As we all know, coffee has been growing its reach to consumers. Often an addicting product, the sales trend will probably continue to grow.

The company slowly is growing in the coffee systems category as expected but it showing uneven growth none the less.

Source: KDP Investor Relations

Moving forward, the company should continue to grow replacement consumables as it goes hand in hand with brewing systems.

Most of as KDP's large competitors do not really have products in this market segment. It also means the company can be less reliant upon sugary beverages and more focused on alternatives.

Innovation should continue to lead to future growth alongside organic growth. Coffee has become more of a habitual drink for many and is becoming the choice for younger consumers. As soft drinks expanded in the '70s and '80s, it created a customer base that to this day still drinks them. Those consumers, however, raised their children differently. Thus, the new generation has become addicted to healthy water alternatives, sports drinks, energy drinks, and coffee. What's interesting is that I believe these consumers will become long-time consumers of the drinks as their parents did with soft drinks. Thus, the stable income stream and organic growth are attractive for investors. The number of time coffee is consumed during the day has steadily risen. As the product became easier to make or store, it has expanded its reach.

KDP saw steady market share gains in most categories which is a positive.

Source: Company

With growth expected in the low-single digits, it really expects to perform the same as its larger competitors. The problem with this is, KDP should be able to grow much faster considering its size. However, its reach is already well expanded and now stands to gain more from synergy than actual unit distribution growth. I'd much rather have seen the company focus on small brand acquisitions. As in the past, the company shows it is greatly able to leverage its distribution network to quickly grow sales with smaller brands. The ROI is much greater in these cases and would prove to be a better value to shareholders.

Furthermore, we see an estimated EPS of $1.20. This gets us a current multiple a bit more than 23x earnings.

This leaves the shares trading at a discount to peers currently.

While this is close to peers, it is still above them. And while a premium might be worthwhile if the company can exceed expectations and grow faster than competitors, it has yet to be seen. The yield is also lower than peers making the stock less attractive to those looking for income.

The synergies are expected to take a few years as well. The financials should be watched by investors closely to ensure these synergies are realized, as much of the synergies are coming from marketing expenses and not distribution savings.

Lastly, we see the dividend is $0.60 annually to begin. While this is attractive, it is not when compared to peers. With Pepsi offering a 3% yield currently and Coca-Cola offering 3.3% yield, KDP is yielding an underwhelming 2%. And while dividend growth can certainly come to the rescue, it will need quite the raise to put it in line with peers. The current payout also puts the payout ratio in line with peers. This means, without significant earnings growth, the company would need to increase its payout ratio to be more competitive.

Conclusion

Investors interested in the consumer beverage space should look elsewhere for an investment. Until more becomes clear about the combined entity's performance, the shares are priced too high. If the company can meet or beat expectations, it might, however, be worth another look. Until then, the stock poses the risk of not meeting expectations and facing a significant decline. With competitors offering a lower forward P/E, larger diversification, and higher yields, the safe bet is not KDP. I would be interested in starting a position in KDP closer to a 2.3% yield or around $26 a share. I will continue to watch how Keurig Dr Pepper performs and update investors from there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.