Macy's Needs A Great Christmas

Macy's is very close to a situation where it won't be able to earn its cost of capital.

Macy's has been implementing several turnaround measures for years, including an optimization of the store fleet, store-in-store initiatives and changes in brand/product mix.

Source: visitmacysusa.com

Turnaround Hopes

If you run any value screener to find potential investment opportunities, then it’s likely that Macy’s (M) pops up from time to time. This iconic American retailer is not in great shape, like the majority of its competitors in the department stores space. It’s trading at depressed multiples that are consistent with the lack of growth and uncertain profitability trends.

For years, Macy’s has been implementing turnaround plans that involve store closures and store fleet optimization, store-in-store solutions, and a change in the mix of its brands and products.

According to the management, turnaround projects such as the Growth100 and the Growth150 have triggered outperformance for the stores involved compared with the other Macy's locations but this is not changing the whole picture. Among the other interesting developments mentioned by the management:

Macy’s Backstage has been expanded to 50 additional locations in fiscal 2019, with a total of 222 stores involved. According to the management, this has driven mid-single-digit sales growth and improved margin and turn.

The vendor direct program has reached 1 million SKUs and added 1,000 vendors.

The mobile channel has experienced significant growth and introduced new features such as updated store maps.

Sales at the Company's destination businesses (six merchandise categories: dresses, fine jewelry, big-ticket, men's tailored, women's shoes and beauty) in the aggregate outpaced the rest of the business.

Despite these apparent improvements, the company’s performance has disappointed on all fronts from revenue growth to profitability metrics and, as I showed in a recent article, involved disappointing trends in inventories as well.

These and several other measures have been implemented for years without much success but from time to time, there seems to be something new that is somehow expected to change the destiny of this troubled retailer. To understand this better, it’s necessary to zoom out and analyze the trends over the last 5-6 years to see what’s really happening.

No store optimization and no financial progress

The problem of overcapacity and margin pressures in the retail space should be clear by now. I remember a few years ago I almost couldn’t open a business news website without having to read the latest headlines on store closures in the United States. I still see some from time to time. Despite being often in the spotlight, Macy’s hasn’t done much in terms of store closures or store fleet optimization. As of the end of 2018, the number of stores was almost at all-time highs after having increased in both 2017 and 2018.

Source: Company's filings

The two times the number of stores actually went down were:

• Between 2013 and 2014, when the number fell from 840 to 823;

• Between 2015 and 2016, when the number fell from 870 to 829.

What needs to be said is that only the reduction experienced in 2014 has been a relatively successful restructuring/optimization of the store fleet. Let’s look at the table below to understand what I mean. Between 2013 and 2014, the reduction of 17 stores didn’t have negative repercussions:

Revenue as a whole still increased from $27.9B to $28.1B;

Operating Income rose from $2,678m to $2,773m;

Author's calculations based on data from filings

Metrics looked great on a per store basis, as revenue per store was up 3% and operating income per store was up 6%.

Author's calculations based on data from filings

A healthy economic environment surely helped and the improvement shouldn’t be necessarily attributed to company-specific factors. However, that was the last time a store reduction worked out well for Macy's. After then, nothing that the management implemented helped right the ship.

2015 saw revenue and operating income fall quite sharply despite a 6% increase in the number of stores;

In 2016, the company started to implement reduction and optimization of the store fleet again, reducing the number of stores by 5%. This didn’t help to avoid a further 4% decline in revenue and a 32% decline in operating income which added to the sharp decline of 2015. The strategy changed soon to focus on measures that could improve stores’ performance rather than cut off the bad-performing ones. Such measures included a push of less troubled models such as Backstage, Bluemercury and a focus on omnichannel experience and better-performing product categories.

2017 gave some relief thanks to the positive boost of the tax reform. The company saw an increase in operating income but could not reach the levels of 2015 again. Despite the favorable environment and a 3% increase in the number of stores, the company posted another 4% decline in revenue. While the performance occurred in the context of turnaround measures, I am confident in attributing the rebound entirely or almost entirely to the positive macroeconomic conditions.

2018 showed that the rebound was short-lived. Revenue and operating income started to decline again on an absolute basis and on a per-store level as well.

2019 is not looking better and confirms again that the troubles Macy’s is facing are quite severe. TTM revenue is already down 1% compared to FY 2018, and operating income is down a whopping 16%, although higher costs from tariffs may have had an impact here.

The choice not to close stores makes sense. As the management correctly pointed out, stores in an omnichannel world are precious points of contact with customers. As it happens in the retail space in general, companies tend to lose online revenue in a region where stores are closed. The problem is that despite the numerous measures to revamp offerings, restructure stores and boast online activity and traffic, revenue per store has been in a consistent decline since 2014. Even if we assume no store openings in 2019 as a whole (there should be a small number of net store openings by year-end), operating income per store of $1.69m is basically at the bottom of 2016. This means no progress for the business in three years despite a quite favorable macroeconomic and consumer spending environment (although helped by debt-driven spending, but that’s another topic).

The only positive is that the decline in revenue and revenue per store has at least softened recently, but it’s difficult to call it a positive if it has come at the expense of profitability.

ROI analysis

Another helpful way of looking at things involves the analysis of return on invested capital. To compute invested capital, I use the operating approach. The formula is Net Working Capital plus Property, Plant and Equipment plus Goodwill and Intangibles.

The results of the computation are shown in the table below:

Author's calculations based on data from filings

However, part of the capital invested hasn’t shown up on the balance sheet since the recent accounting rules stating that operating leases must appear on the balance sheet. For Macy’s, operating leases are listed as “Rights of Use Assets”. While we can take the balance sheet value for the TTM, we need to estimate the value of operating leases for the previous years. To do this, I simply take the ratio of rights of use assets to the rental expense and apply it to the rental expenses of the previous years. The ratio is around 8, consistent with a popular rule-of-thumb approach for this task.

Invested Capital including operating leases becomes:

Author's calculations based on data from filings

Now we need to compute NOPAT to use as a denominator in our calculation. The formula is Operating Income * (1-tax rate). In order to make things comparable over time and have an idea of a reasonable ROIC should the tax reform be changed in the next few years, I use a standard 27% tax rate. The result is in the table below:

Author's calculations based on data from filings

As we can see, ROIC has been in a consistent decline, with just a temporary bump in 2017 helped by the positive macroeconomic environment. The ROIC is now 3/5 what it was in 2014 and is almost at the levels of 2016. Not quite the kind of progress we would like to see in a turnaround.

Let’s compare this to the company’s WACC (Weighted-Average Cost of Capital). To compute WACC, we need:

Market Value of equity, which corresponds to Macy’s current market cap;

Value of Debt, which I take from the most recent balance sheet;

Cost of Debt, which I computed using Macy’s outstanding traded bonds;

Cost of equity, which I assume to be 11% even though the risk profile of the specific company would probably require a higher one.

The result is the following:

Author's calculations

With a WACC of 6.9%, the company would be just 180 bps away from producing economic losses if it was not for the tax reform. For those who don’t know or don’t have this concept fresh in their minds, economic losses are generated when a company can’t earn its cost of capital. Since capital is fungible, investors and companies can use it to invest in whatever they like. If Macy’s could earn the same money (or more) by investing its capital in the stock market and in corporate bonds, it wouldn’t make much sense for the company to continue its activities. Well, considering the current profitability and ROIC, the company is not very far from this scenario. One last thing to consider is that in my computation of invested capital, I used book value for property, plant, and equipment. Since many of Macy’s stores were bought many years ago and booked on the balance sheet at cost, invested capital calculated using the numbers on the balance sheet underestimates invested capital. Therefore, ROIC is overestimated as the denominator should be bigger.

Concluding Thoughts and Technicals

Macy’s has been trying to right the ship for a while. Nonetheless, the analysis of profitability trends and per-store revenue and income show that nothing has generated the desired improvements, with a clear downward trend persisting despite the management’s turnaround efforts.

The analysis of ROIC vs. WACC confirms the negative trends and shows that the company just generates very small economic profits. Should this holiday season confirm the weakness saw in the past few quarters and confirm the negative trends seen in the last 2-3 years, the company could easily fall in a situation where it’s not even able to earn its cost of capital anymore. Macy’s will have to deliver strong numbers and clear signs of meaningful progress in profitability this holiday season to give me some confidence in a turnaround.

From a technical perspective, the stock has recently depicted a potential triangle formation with a significant increase in volume within a much larger downward channel/wedge.

The base the triangle is quite flat which suggests it could be a continuation pattern rather than a reversal one, but the increase in volume might suggest an accumulation. However, more insights from the holiday season will probably determine in which direction the triangle will break out.

