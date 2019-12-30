Retirement Advisor: Retirement Income Planning For Dummies (Podcast)
A quick-and-dirty approach to guesstimating one’s retirement income would be the formula landlords use to qualify a potential tenant, which is gross income three times the rent they are seeking.
If employment income and savings aren’t sufficient to achieve that amount, figure out how to reduce expenses and channel the savings into investments for retirement.
Another possible tool for those with lower portfolio wealth is to purchase a deferred income annuity, whose cost is cheaper because of its late start date.
This podcast (5:46) suggests this yardstick may work because people’s standard of living is related to where they live and the lifestyle of those in their milieu. With this conversation starter, the next steps are to determine a path to reach that goal via saving and investing or by paring that standard of living.