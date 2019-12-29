U.S Jobless Claims - The Jump Was A Seasonal Blip

This is backed up by the other survey and confidence information we've got - just a blip.

Perhaps this was a sign of a change in the economic direction, maybe just a seasonal blip. It was the second.

Back a couple of weeks we had a jump in the jobless claims numbers. The question is, why?

One of our basic problems

There's an awful lot of economic information available to us. From which we have to try and divine what is really happening out there. This isn't made easier by the fact that we've got just simple statistical variation to deal with as well as actual changes in what is taking place.

One example is that the jobless numbers come with a wide error band - 100,000 either way. So, if we've got that number of say 220,000 what we're actually saying is that we're 95% certain that the real number is between 120,000 and 320,000. This isn't a fault in our methods which always biases the figures one way or another. It's just that we're using sampling techniques and that's the level of accuracy that leaves us with.

Thus a single change in that number of 10,000, or 20,000, either way, isn't giving us all that much useful information. This is why we like to use the moving average here, much of that innate inaccuracy will hopefully cancel itself out.

It's also true that the numbers here aren't perfectly adjusted for seasonal factors. Thanksgiving wanders a little around the calendar, just as the one example.

But for all that we do need to take note of this number. For if we are to see a change in economic direction then this is one of the places that we'll do so.

Thus any changes need to be monitored and thought about, supporting information sought elsewhere as well.

Jobless claims

This number is actually the first unemployment insurance claims number for the reference week. Roughly speaking, how many lost their jobs not for cause - you generally can't claim if it's your fault you got fired.

The number was elevated earlier, but it was just that blip:

In the week ending December 21, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 222,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 234,000 to 235,000. The 4-week moving average was 228,000, an increase of 2,250 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 250 from 225,500 to 225,750.

Or:

(Jobless claims from Moody's Analytics)

We do want to know whether such a change is presaging a more basic change in the economy or is just some blip of the statistics. Blip is the answer here. Thanksgiving does move around a week or so and that's the explanation here, that part of it which isn't just random variation for statistical reasons.

But are we sure?

The thing being that if this was the harbinger of something larger then we'd also be seeing something in other numbers. Which we are not.

Durable goods

We have, for example, the durable goods orders.

(Durable goods orders from Census)

Ouch, looks horrible. So maybe - no. This isn't the start of something. The part that really dropped was aircraft:

Orders were hurt by transportation as both defense and nondefense aircraft declined. Vehicles and parts orders rose 1.9%, but this comes on the heels of three consecutive monthly declines. Excluding transportation, durable goods orders were unchanged. Core capital goods orders rose only 0.1% after gaining 1.1% in October.

No, not a stunning result but aircraft - Boeing's been having more than the one problem recently, right? Sure, that is a part of the economy but it's a specific problem all the same, not an indicator of a general slowdown in anything.

National Activity

We've the Chicago Fed's gauge of national activity:

(National activity from Chicago Fed)

An important point here, zero is not growth or non-growth, it's growth at long term trend or not. So this can be negative and still be showing growth, just lower than the long term average.

This is not signalling a contractionary economy now, is it?

Financial stress

We've also the St Louis Fed and their financial stress index:

(Financial stress from St Louis Fed)

Note what I'm not saying.

I'm not examining these different indicators in detail. For that's not the point of what I'm trying to show. Rather, we (or I) are trying to decide about that jobless claims number. Is this recent rise just some blip? Or something important?

At which point, we've got to recall that the economic hip bone really is connected to the economic thigh bone. Something that is happening in one place must leave signs of it happening in numbers from other places. We can't have a significant change in employment without other numbers changing as well. If the other numbers aren't then we're inclined to think that it's just statistics that the jobless numbers are.

My view

We have had that blip in jobless numbers and it was indeed just a blip. Nothing else on our economic radar tells us that there's anything else wrong in the economy.

Sure, we'd like things to be better. Given record lows in unemployment perhaps we'd hope growth - thus real wage rises - would be higher but we are where we are. The US economy is growing at about potential. Which is about the best that macroeconomic policy can ever offer us.

The investor view

The trick we're trying to pull off is to divine when - not if because it will happen at some point - the Fed is going to change monetary policy. Their own statements tell us that we've got to have a significant change in the economy before they will. Either growth falls off or inflation rises significantly. At which point they'll raise or lower rates as appropriate. So, we're looking at all the economic signals we get to see whether either is happening.

As yet, no, neither is happening. Therefore our forecast is that the Fed is stable until the summer. Don't expect any changes in macroeconomic policy until June. This is only going to change if growth, unemployment or inflation do so radically.

