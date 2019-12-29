Pretium Resources: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold

It's been an exceptional year for the majority of gold producers, but Pretium Resources (PVG) has been unable to match the performance of its benchmark, the Gold Miners Index (GDX). This is the second year in a row of under-performance for the stock, and it shouldn't be any surprise given the company's underwhelming results, and Brucejack's underwhelming grades. The fact that more than 2.5 million ounces of inferred resources were shaved from the updated mine plan isn't exactly a confidence booster either, and I continue to see the stock as a trading vehicle vs. other majors that can be relied upon as investments. Pretium has now rallied nearly 35% since its post-earnings lows, and I would view any rallies above $11.90 as an opportunity to lighten up exposure in the stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While none of the gold majors have put up incredible returns compared to their benchmark this year, the majority have at least managed to track near their guidance and beat their benchmark. Barrick Gold (GOLD) is up 35% vs. the Gold Miners Index's 32% return, Agnico Eagle (AEM) is up 51%, and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) is the anomaly, up an outstanding 60%. Meanwhile, the two laggards are Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) and Pretium Resources, with both names underperforming their benchmark by 500 basis points or more. Fortunately, Newmont is at least delivering near its guidance, with a variance of 4.20% vs. its FY-2019 guidance. Meanwhile, Pretium's all-in sustaining costs are expected to come in 12.1% above guidance based on their revised guidance to $925/oz for FY-2019. Therefore, while Newmont and Pretium are both underperforming their benchmark, I believe Pretium's underperformance is more justified given its sub-par operating metrics.

(Source: Author's Chart & Table)

In terms of variance in cost metrics on a peer average basis, the average producer in this peer group saw costs come in 4.52% above their guidance provided in Q1 2019, while Pretium's variance was 12.1%, with all-in sustaining costs expected to come in at $925/oz vs. an $825/oz prior guidance mid-point. This is significantly worse than the peer group, and it's unclear whether this will change for the better heading into FY-2020. As we can see from the below chart of quarterly all-in sustaining costs, they continue to trend up, and there's no reason to believe Brucejack will ever operate anywhere near the projections of $500/oz. Therefore, if one is looking for a predictable producer that under-promises and over-delivers in the sector, Pretium is certainly not the number #1 choice, nor the #4 or #5 for that matter.

(Source: Author's Chart)

In terms of uncertainty around the deposit, the 2019 updated mine plan and mineral reserve added some more of this. While mineral reserves and measured & indicated resources were not affected much, the inferred resource category took a massive hit. The inferred resources for the Valley Of The King [VOK] deposit were the highest grade portion of the deposit and stood at 4.9 million ounces at 25.6 grams per tonne gold as of December 2013. The newly updated mineral resource, however, shows only 2.2 million ounces of gold at 17.7 grams per tonne gold. This is a more than 50% drop-off in resources from the inferred category, as well as a 31% decrease in grades. This is massive and is quite abnormal compared to most updated mine plans. While this significant revision lower does not mean that the reserves of measured & indicated resources may also have to get restated in the future, it does place some uncertainty around the 2013 figures which Brucejack was based on initially.

(Source: Company Documents, Author's Notes)

As the updated mine plan shows below, average grades for 2019 were expected to come in at 10.6 grams per tonne gold, and for the first nine months, we've seen grades come in at 8.9 grams per tonne gold. While the arguments that the mine is not performing according to the initial mine plan done in 2014 are stale by now, these recent results are more disappointing. A new mine plan that reveals much lower grades than the prior grades is once again missing the mark, with grades coming in 15% lower than anticipated for the 2019 figures. This suggests either not conservative enough estimates on the second pass study here, poor execution when it comes to operations, or a mix of both. Looking forward, it will be imperative that Pretium come in near the 2020 anticipated grades of 12.0 grams per tonne gold, or this will be the second year of significant variance in grades, despite massively re-stated and more conservative grades in the new mine plan.

(Source: Company Documents)

Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

As we can see below, looking at Pretium's earnings trend, the company is expected to see annual earnings per share [EPS] of $0.44 for FY-2019. This represents a more than 17% drop-off in annual EPS from the FY-2018 figure of $0.54, despite a 20% higher gold (GLD) price. This lackluster growth is not ideal at all, especially considering that most large producers have seen a 30% bump in annual EPS this year. If we look forward to FY-2020, tremendous growth in annual EPS is expected, with current forecasts of $1.09. This is undoubtedly impressive growth, with projections for 140% growth in EPS next year. However, it's worth pointing out that these estimates were sitting at $1.41 before the disappointing guidance revision in Q3, and the FY-2019 estimates were sitting at $0.64. Therefore, while the 140% growth in EPS may look impressive, much of it is due to FY-2019 EPS likely to come in at (-) 18% vs. prior estimates of (+) 20%.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While it's good news that Pretium's annual EPS is expected to bounce back considerably in FY-2020, and to a new all-time high, I would take the estimates with a grain of salt as the company has not been one to under-promise and over-deliver. Based on this, while $1.00 in EPS is certainly doable for FY-2020, which would translate to 100% growth, I believe that the variance from the mine plan is just as significant going forward. It's one thing to beat negatively revised earnings estimates, but another to deliver in line with the mine plan. One has short-term positive effects; the latter has long-term ramifications. Until now, the company has shown it can't beat either consistently, adding to the unpredictability of Pretium as an investment.

Based on expectations of $1.09 in EPS for FY-2020, and $0.94 in EPS in the next four quarters, Pretium is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10.7x and 12.0x, respectively. This is quite cheap when compared to other gold majors at forward earnings multiples of over 20x, but I believe Pretium's valuation is discounted for a reason. Worse, if we compare Pretium Resources to sector leader Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), Kirkland Lake Gold is only trading at a slight premium. As of current prices, Kirkland Lake Gold is trading at a 13.7x forward earnings multiple, with Pretium Resources trading at 10.7x. If one was hoping to bet on a turnaround story, with Detour Lake being a potential turnaround for Kirkland Lake, and Brucejack being a possible turnaround for Pretium, the former makes much more sense. While a slight premium is present, Kirkland Lake Gold does not have all of its eggs in one basket with one mine. Besides, Kirkland Lake Gold is proven they can turn around assets, while Pretium has not.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

While Pretium Resources may look cheap on a forward earnings multiple to other intermediate and major gold producers, I believe the valuation discount is justified due to serial underperformance in operating metrics, and massive deviations from the mine plan. Therefore, I think a fair valuation for Pretium is between a 9.0x and 12.0x forward earnings multiple at this time and the stock is currently sitting in the middle of this range based on expectations for $1.09 in EPS. Given that the stock has gapped down twice by 30% unexpectedly due to severely revised guidance in the past two years, I continue to see the stock as a trading vehicle only. The risk of an investment that can sideswipe you at any moment due to an unpredictable deposit is not worth the potential reward.

Many investors might be cheering the 35% rally, but I don't see any real improvement in the technical picture here. Pretium Resources remains in an intermediate downtrend for now, with resistance at $11.65 on a weekly close, and strong resistance at $13.00 on a weekly close. Until the stock can get through $13.00 on a weekly closing basis, the stock is merely trading in a volatile range that is best suited for traders. Based on this, I would view any rallies above the $11.65 resistance to $11.90 as profit-taking opportunities. The stock has bounced strongly off the $8.90 support I highlighted two months ago, but the reward to risk at current levels is now mediocre at best.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Pretium Resources has an exceptional deposit with world-class grades, but mines don't always perform how they're expected to. Some outperform massively like Fosterville, some underperform massively like Guyana Goldfield's (OTCPK:GUYFF) Aurora Mine, and some consistently underperform like Pretium's Brucejack. While the valuation here may seem cheap, I believe Pretium to be cheap for a reason given its risks. Therefore, I would view any rallies to $11.90 as opportunities for investors to take profits, and I continue to see Pretium as a trading-stock only, given its high volatility, and lack of predictability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.