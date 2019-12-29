iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF: Long Term Growth Outlook Remains Favorable Despite Recent Share Price Appreciation

ETF Overview

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) owns a portfolio of large-cap healthcare stocks. The ETF tracks the investment results of the Dow Jones U.S. health Care Index. Stocks in IYH’s portfolio will benefit from an aging population in the world. In addition, these stocks will also benefit from the advancement of technology and the implementation of artificial intelligence. While IYH’s stocks are fairly valued against its historical average, given its strong long-term growth outlook, we believe the fund is suitable for investors willing to hold for the long-term.

Fund Analysis

The fund should benefit from an aging population

Stocks in IYH’s portfolio should benefit from an aging population in the world. According to U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to more than double from 46 million today to over 98 million by 2060. The 65 and older age group’s share of the total population will increase to nearly 24% from 15% today.

Besides an aging population in the U.S. the world’s population is also aging. According to a report by the United Nation, the number of people aged 60 years or older will double by 2050 from the current level today (see chart below). This presents tremendous opportunities for these healthcare stocks in IYH’s portfolio to grow their businesses both in the United States and in the rest of the world. As can be seen from the chart below, most of the growth in 60 years or older population is expected to come from less developed countries.

Stocks in IYH’s portfolio are wide-moat stocks with competitive advantages

Healthcare industry is a good defensive choice especially during an economic downturn because demand for healthcare services will not diminish. Therefore, IYH’s portfolio of healthcare stocks is a nice investment choice especially during periods of economic uncertainties because these companies generally do not need to lower prices for its products and services. Besides the defensive nature of stocks in IYH’s portfolio, most of its top stocks are stocks with competitive positions. As can be seen from the chart below, all of the top-10 holdings in IYH’s portfolio receive narrow or wide moat status according to Morningstar’s research. In fact, 7 out of 10 stocks receive wide moat status. These top 10 stocks represent nearly 48% of IYH’s total portfolio.

as of 12/24/2019 Morningstar Moat Status % of ETF Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Wide 9.27% UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Wide 6.73% Merck & Co (MRK) Wide 5.62% Pfizer (PFE) Wide 5.25% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Narrow 3.72% Medtronic (MDT) Wide 3.68% Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Wide 3.57% Amgen (AMGN) Wide 3.47% AbbVie (ABBV) Narrow 3.21% Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Narrow 3.16% Total: 47.68%

Stocks in IYH’s portfolio should benefit from several technology trends

The advancement of technology will continue to bring transformation to the entire healthcare industry in the next few decades. Medical equipment stocks such as Medtronic in IYH’s portfolio will benefit from the popularity of Internet of Things and 5G. In fact, Markets and Markets anticipate that the healthcare IoT market will be worth $158.07 billion by 2022. This represents an annual growth rate of 30.8% in the next 3 years. Besides the growth in healthcare IoT market, artificial intelligence is also poised to lead to significant growth in the healthcare industry. Healthcare providers can use AI to help detect many diseases quickly. In addition, AI coupled with big data can also speed up the development of new drugs. According to Research and Markets, this market (AI in Healthcare) is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 28% between 2019 and 2023. We expect stocks in IYH’s portfolio to benefit from these trends we highlighted. Therefore, there is a long runway of growth in the healthcare industry.

IYH is fairly valued right now

Let us now take a look at the valuation of the top-10 holdings of IYH’s portfolio. Thanks to the recent rally of healthcare stocks (IYH’s fund price increased by nearly 15% since October 1, 2019), the weighted-average forward P/E ratio of IYH’s top-10 holdings has risen to 16.57x. This is only slightly higher than its 5-year weighted-average P/E ratio of 16.29x. Therefore, we think IYH is fairly valued.

as of 12/24/2019 Forward P/E 5-year Average P/E % of ETF Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 15.82 16.28 9.27% UnitedHealth Group (UNH) 17.92 17.25 6.73% Merck & Co (MRK) 15.85 15.42 5.62% Pfizer (PFE) 13.66 13.46 5.25% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 24.1 20.3 3.72% Medtronic (MDT) 20.58 17.35 3.68% Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) 11.14 19.66 3.57% Amgen (AMGN) 15.22 13.72 3.47% AbbVie (ABBV) 8.98 11.42 3.21% Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) 23.81 18.52 3.16% Total: 16.57 16.29 47.68%

Despite its fair valuation against its own historical average, IYH’s P/E ratio of 17.39x is still 2 multiples below the average of the S&P 500 Index (see table below). Keep in mind that IYH has higher sales growth rate of 8.46% than S&P 500 Index’s 7.06%. Therefore, IYH is relatively cheap against the broader market.

IYH S&P 500 Index P/E Ratio 17.39x 19.34x Dividend Yield (%) 1.76% 1.71% Sales Growth (%) 8.46% 7.06%

Risks and Challenges

Currency risks

Since many stocks in IYH’s portfolio have sizable businesses internationally, these stocks’ revenues and profits can also be impacted by foreign exchange rates. A strong USD can hurt these companies’ profits.

Regulatory Risks

Government regulations may limit the amount of profit in many of the stocks in IYH's portfolio, as governments may impose restrictions on drug prices.

Technology Risks

While technology has the potential to bring advancement in the healthcare industry, there is always the risk of overpromise and under-deliverance. An example of this is IBM's Watson where development was not as smooth as many would have liked.

Investor Takeaway

Although IYH’s fund price is fairly valued against its historical average, we still think the stock is a good long-term core holding for investors. The fund should continue to benefit from an aging demographic trend in the world in the next few decades. In addition, the advancement of technology such as AI, IoT and 5G will lead to new treatment options, healthcare services, and new drug discoveries. For investors with a long-term investment horizon, we believe IYH is a good investment choice.

