El Pollo Loco Has Run Too Far

Shares of Tex-Mex purveyor El Pollo Loco (LOCO) tend to be quite volatile. That has led to overvaluation and undervaluation at times in the past, and as a result, I’ve been bullish and bearish on the stock. Most recently, I was bullish because shares had fallen to just $11, but have rallied strongly since then. With the stock back up to $15, I’m moving back to neutral on the stock, with a bias towards being bearish.

Strong growth gives way to… not-so-strong growth

El Pollo Loco has seen some really strong growth in recent years, fueled mostly by new store openings. The company has nearly 500 units in the system, including franchised units, but growth in the footprint has slowed of late. El Pollo Loco is relying upon comparable sales for revenue growth, which is a marked departure from the below.

Above, we can see El Pollo Loco’s revenue in millions of dollars for the past few years. Growth has been in excess of 6% annually with the exception of 2015 thanks to new stores, mostly. However, for this year, through three quarters, the company has essentially a flat store count, with franchised unit growth offsetting company-owned store count declines. On the plus side, comparable sales are up 1.6% so far this year against a -0.6% showing in 2018. That’s not blistering by any means, but it is progress.

For the full year, analysts expect 1% total growth, which makes sense given a higher concentration of franchised units plus a small measure of comparable sales growth. For next year, analysts are slightly more bullish, but only just; revenue is set to be up in the area of 2.5% for 2020. That’s fine, and whether or not the company hits 1% or 2% revenue growth next year doesn’t really change anything. The point is that El Pollo Loco’s strong top line growth of the past is no more.

Second, margins have been deteriorating for years. The company used to have world-beating operating margins but now it is with the rest of the pack, as we can see below.

Gross margin declines have led the way as the spread between gross margins and operating margins has remained the same at ~12% for years. Thus, as gross margins have fallen, so have operating margins. Margins this year haven’t improved, and are about flat to last year. That means this lever for profit growth cannot be used, and so far, we have a fairly grim picture of the EPS growth outlook.

The final piece of the puzzle is the share count, as companies can reduce the float to spread earnings over fewer shares, thereby increasing the amount each share receives. We can see El Pollo Loco’s share count in millions below annually since 2014.

After a lot of dilution in 2014 and 2015, the share count has been essentially flat. El Pollo Loco doesn’t buy back stock in any sort of meaningful quantities, so the float is yet another useless lever the company cannot pull to boost EPS.

On the plus side, El Pollo Loco, presumably in lieu of buying back stock, has substantially reduced the debt it has on its balance sheet, as we can see below with its net debt position in millions of dollars.

The company had over $150 million of net debt five years ago, but reduced that down to $67 million by the end of last year. The company has leveraged up a bit this year, as net debt stands at nearly $90 million today. But the debt has been cheap to add, and interest expense is up only fractionally through the first nine months of the year.

As we can see below, El Pollo Loco’s interest coverage is excellent despite a bit of recent deterioration.

EBIT coverage of interest expense should be at least 10X for this year, even accounting for the additional debt, so the company still has lots of financial flexibility. This should help support R&D, new stores, or anything else the company can think of.

A bit too rich

Given that it is quite apparent that El Pollo Loco isn’t the growth machine it once was, I think paying the current valuation is a bit silly. I was good with the stock at $11 with almost no growth, but at $15+, I think the rally has run its course.

Investors are paying 21 times this year EPS, and 19 times next year’s at the current price. By my reckoning, I’m not sure El Pollo Loco can reasonably be expected to hit the projected growth rates of 8% for the next two years, and even if it can, I still think it is expensive at a forward PE of 19.

There are three basic ways a company can boost EPS. It can grow revenue, it can expand profit margins, and it can reduce the float. Unfortunately for El Pollo Loco, it isn’t really doing any of those things in meaningful ways today, so I’m honestly not exactly sure where the bullishness from analysts is coming from.

I expect comparable sales can drive perhaps 2% revenue growth next year, assuming another year of a flattish store count. Margins appear to have arrested their decline, but there are hardly any catalysts for growth that I can see. Finally, El Pollo Loco doesn’t buy back stock so there is no reason to think the float will be reduced, either. Putting all of this together, we get an EPS growth rate of 2%, more or less, depending upon what happens with margins. Either way, assuming 8% EPS growth is a mistake, I believe, because the fundamentals simply don’t support it right now.

Let’s assume I’m being too bearish and that I’m wrong, and El Pollo Loco produces 8% EPS growth for the next two years. Even still, the stock is too pricey. At 8% annual growth, I could see 15 to 17 times earnings, which would be a price-to-earnings-growth ratio, or PEG, of ~2. That’s steep for any stock and in particular, a restaurant that is trying to right the ship. Thus, if I’m wrong and the company can grow earnings at 8%, the stock is a bit too expensive. If I’m right and it cannot, the stock is very expensive. Either way, do yourself a favor and take profits before it is too late.

