Dividend Increases: December 23-27, 2019
This weekly article series covers dividend increase announcements.
One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases.
As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.
Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only increase their dividends regularly and sustainably if earnings grow sufficiently.
I monitor dividend increases in the Dividend Champions List [CCC list].
In the past week, one company in the CCC list decided to increase its dividend. The following table provides a summary.
Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.
Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.
Summary of Dividend Increases: December 23-27, 2019
Companies with market caps below $1B and stocks with yields below 1% are colored red. Dividend increases of at least 10% are colored green.
Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
Founded in 1923 and based in Vancouver, Washington, RVSB operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington and Oregon. RVSB provides a range of deposit and loan products, as wells as mortgage brokerage and asset management services.
- On Dec 24, RVSB declared a quarterly dividend of 5¢ per share.
- This is an increase of 11.1% from the prior dividend of 4.50¢.
- Payable Jan 21, to shareholders of record on Jan 9; ex-div: Jan 8.
Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates
As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.
The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.
Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: December 31, 2019-January 13, 2020
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Yield
|
RecentPrice
|
Yrs
|
5-YrDGR
|
NextDiv.
|
Ex-DivDate
|
Pay- ableDate
|
ABM Industries
|
1.92%
|
$38.50
|
52
|
3.10%
|
0.185
|
12/31
|
02/03
|
Acme United
|
2.03%
|
$23.65
|
16
|
8.00%
|
0.12
|
01/07
|
01/29
|
Andersons
|
2.83%
|
$24.74
|
17
|
9.10%
|
0.175
|
12/31
|
01/23
|
Air Products and Chemicals
|
1.97%
|
$235.49
|
37
|
8.90%
|
1.16
|
12/31
|
02/10
|
American Express
|
1.37%
|
$125.19
|
8
|
10.90%
|
0.43
|
01/02
|
02/10
|
Banner
|
2.91%
|
$56.34
|
7
|
27.20%
|
0.41
|
01/08
|
01/21
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb
|
2.81%
|
$64.14
|
10
|
2.70%
|
0.45
|
01/02
|
02/03
|
Brady
|
1.51%
|
$57.49
|
34
|
1.70%
|
0.2175
|
01/09
|
01/31
|
Brixmor Property
|
5.30%
|
$21.50
|
7
|
N/A
|
0.285
|
01/03
|
01/15
|
Cardinal Health
|
3.74%
|
$51.50
|
23
|
10.20%
|
0.4811
|
12/31
|
01/15
|
Comcast
|
1.86%
|
$45.10
|
12
|
14.20%
|
0.21
|
01/07
|
01/29
|
CyrusOne
|
3.09%
|
$64.79
|
7
|
30.30%
|
0.5
|
12/31
|
01/10
|
Cisco Systems
|
2.93%
|
$47.77
|
9
|
14.50%
|
0.35
|
01/02
|
01/22
|
CubeSmart
|
4.20%
|
$31.42
|
9
|
22.20%
|
0.33
|
12/31
|
01/15
|
Culp
|
2.97%
|
$14.16
|
8
|
20.80%
|
0.105
|
01/07
|
01/17
|
Dollar General
|
0.82%
|
$156.65
|
5
|
N/A
|
0.32
|
01/06
|
01/21
|
Quest Diagnostics
|
1.98%
|
$106.85
|
8
|
10.20%
|
0.53
|
01/13
|
01/29
|
Encompass Health
|
4.82%
|
$69.75
|
7
|
42.00%
|
0.28
|
12/31
|
01/15
|
Erie Indemnity
|
2.32%
|
$166.44
|
29
|
7.20%
|
0.965
|
01/06
|
01/22
|
Essex Property Trust
|
2.60%
|
$299.73
|
25
|
9.20%
|
1.95
|
12/31
|
01/15
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
3.28%
|
$128.15
|
52
|
6.20%
|
1.05
|
12/31
|
01/15
|
Fulton Financial
|
2.97%
|
$17.51
|
5
|
8.00%
|
0.13
|
12/31
|
01/15
|
Gentex
|
1.59%
|
$29.00
|
9
|
9.40%
|
0.115
|
01/07
|
01/22
|
HEICO
|
0.14%
|
$115.09
|
12
|
14.50%
|
0.08
|
01/08
|
01/23
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
0.78%
|
$209.90
|
12
|
5.80%
|
0.41
|
01/03
|
01/15
|
Hormel Foods
|
2.05%
|
$45.26
|
53
|
17.10%
|
0.2325
|
01/10
|
02/18
|
Healthcare Trust of America
|
0.21%
|
$152.85
|
8
|
1.30%
|
0.315
|
12/31
|
01/09
|
Hurco
|
1.24%
|
$38.73
|
7
|
33.90%
|
0.12
|
12/31
|
01/16
|
Independence
|
0.94%
|
$42.33
|
6
|
48.20%
|
0.2
|
12/31
|
01/16
|
Intuit
|
0.79%
|
$267.06
|
9
|
18.60%
|
0.53
|
01/09
|
01/21
|
Johnson Outdoors
|
0.90%
|
$75.95
|
7
|
45.00%
|
0.17
|
01/08
|
01/23
|
JPMorgan Chase
|
2.59%
|
$139.14
|
9
|
12.80%
|
0.9
|
01/03
|
01/31
|
Kadant
|
0.87%
|
$105.76
|
7
|
28.30%
|
0.23
|
01/08
|
02/06
|
Lincoln National
|
2.72%
|
$58.74
|
10
|
22.40%
|
0.4
|
01/09
|
02/01
|
Mastercard
|
0.53%
|
$300.74
|
8
|
36.60%
|
0.4
|
01/08
|
02/07
|
Masco
|
1.12%
|
$48.13
|
6
|
7.70%
|
0.135
|
01/09
|
02/10
|
Morningstar
|
0.79%
|
$152.02
|
9
|
14.90%
|
0.3
|
01/02
|
01/31
|
NetApp
|
3.13%
|
$61.43
|
7
|
32.00%
|
0.48
|
01/02
|
01/22
|
Realty Income
|
3.73%
|
$73.25
|
26
|
4.10%
|
0.2275
|
12/31
|
01/15
|
Owens Corning
|
1.47%
|
$65.21
|
6
|
N/A
|
0.24
|
01/02
|
01/17
|
OGE Energy
|
3.52%
|
$44.03
|
13
|
10.30%
|
0.3875
|
01/09
|
01/30
|
Oracle
|
1.80%
|
$53.46
|
11
|
12.60%
|
0.24
|
01/08
|
01/23
|
Preferred Bank of Los Angeles
|
2.01%
|
$59.82
|
6
|
N/A
|
0.3
|
01/06
|
01/21
|
Parke Bancorp
|
2.54%
|
$25.15
|
6
|
N/A
|
0.16
|
01/09
|
01/24
|
Royal Gold
|
0.92%
|
$121.41
|
19
|
4.60%
|
0.28
|
01/02
|
01/17
|
Raymond James Financial
|
1.64%
|
$90.30
|
7
|
14.50%
|
0.37
|
12/31
|
01/16
|
Roper Technologies
|
0.57%
|
$357.30
|
27
|
20.10%
|
0.5125
|
01/08
|
01/23
|
Republic Services
|
1.80%
|
$90.20
|
17
|
7.90%
|
0.405
|
12/31
|
01/15
|
Raytheon
|
1.71%
|
$220.96
|
15
|
9.60%
|
0.9425
|
01/07
|
01/30
|
Shoe Carnival
|
0.92%
|
$36.86
|
8
|
6.20%
|
0.085
|
01/10
|
01/27
|
ServisFirst Bancshares
|
1.85%
|
$37.74
|
7
|
N/A
|
0.175
|
12/31
|
01/10
|
SL Green Realty
|
3.83%
|
$92.45
|
8
|
19.70%
|
0.885
|
12/31
|
01/15
|
Simpson Manufacturing
|
1.14%
|
$80.48
|
6
|
11.50%
|
0.23
|
12/31
|
01/23
|
Sysco
|
2.10%
|
$85.74
|
50
|
5.20%
|
0.45
|
01/02
|
01/24
|
AT&T
|
5.30%
|
$39.24
|
35
|
2.10%
|
0.52
|
01/09
|
02/03
|
First Financial
|
2.27%
|
$45.89
|
31
|
1.20%
|
0.52
|
01/07
|
01/15
|
Urstadt Biddle Properties
|
4.58%
|
$24.47
|
25
|
1.60%
|
0.28
|
01/02
|
01/17
|
UDR
|
2.96%
|
$46.34
|
9
|
6.70%
|
0.3425
|
01/09
|
01/31
|
Domtar
|
4.74%
|
$38.42
|
10
|
10.60%
|
0.455
|
12/31
|
01/15
|
Universal
|
5.37%
|
$56.61
|
48
|
5.40%
|
0.76
|
01/10
|
02/03
|
Ventas
|
5.48%
|
$57.83
|
9
|
5.80%
|
0.7925
|
12/31
|
01/13
