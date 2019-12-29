Seeking Alpha
Dividend Increases: December 23-27, 2019

by: FerdiS
Summary

This weekly article series covers dividend increase announcements.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases.

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only increase their dividends regularly and sustainably if earnings grow sufficiently.

I monitor dividend increases in the Dividend Champions List [CCC list].

In the past week, one company in the CCC list decided to increase its dividend. The following table provides a summary.

Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Summary of Dividend Increases: December 23-27, 2019

Previous Post: Dividend Increases: December 16-20, 2019

Companies with market caps below $1B and stocks with yields below 1% are colored red. Dividend increases of at least 10% are colored green.

Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

Founded in 1923 and based in Vancouver, Washington, RVSB operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington and Oregon. RVSB provides a range of deposit and loan products, as wells as mortgage brokerage and asset management services.

  • On Dec 24, RVSB declared a quarterly dividend of 5¢ per share.
  • This is an increase of 11.1% from the prior dividend of 4.50¢.
  • Payable Jan 21, to shareholders of record on Jan 9; ex-div: Jan 8.

Please note that I'm not recommending this stock. Readers should do their own research before buying shares.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: December 31, 2019-January 13, 2020

Company

Ticker

Yield

RecentPrice

Yrs

5-YrDGR

NextDiv.

Ex-DivDate

Pay- ableDate

ABM Industries

ABM

1.92%

$38.50

52

3.10%

0.185

12/31

02/03

Acme United

ACU

2.03%

$23.65

16

8.00%

0.12

01/07

01/29

Andersons

ANDE

2.83%

$24.74

17

9.10%

0.175

12/31

01/23

Air Products and Chemicals

APD

1.97%

$235.49

37

8.90%

1.16

12/31

02/10

American Express

AXP

1.37%

$125.19

8

10.90%

0.43

01/02

02/10

Banner

BANR

2.91%

$56.34

7

27.20%

0.41

01/08

01/21

Bristol-Myers Squibb

BMY

2.81%

$64.14

10

2.70%

0.45

01/02

02/03

Brady

BRC

1.51%

$57.49

34

1.70%

0.2175

01/09

01/31

Brixmor Property

BRX

5.30%

$21.50

7

N/A

0.285

01/03

01/15

Cardinal Health

CAH

3.74%

$51.50

23

10.20%

0.4811

12/31

01/15

Comcast

CMCSA

1.86%

$45.10

12

14.20%

0.21

01/07

01/29

CyrusOne

CONE

3.09%

$64.79

7

30.30%

0.5

12/31

01/10

Cisco Systems

CSCO

2.93%

$47.77

9

14.50%

0.35

01/02

01/22

CubeSmart

CUBE

4.20%

$31.42

9

22.20%

0.33

12/31

01/15

Culp

CULP

2.97%

$14.16

8

20.80%

0.105

01/07

01/17

Dollar General

DG

0.82%

$156.65

5

N/A

0.32

01/06

01/21

Quest Diagnostics

DGX

1.98%

$106.85

8

10.20%

0.53

01/13

01/29

Encompass Health

EHC

4.82%

$69.75

7

42.00%

0.28

12/31

01/15

Erie Indemnity

ERIE

2.32%

$166.44

29

7.20%

0.965

01/06

01/22

Essex Property Trust

ESS

2.60%

$299.73

25

9.20%

1.95

12/31

01/15

Federal Realty Investment Trust

FRT

3.28%

$128.15

52

6.20%

1.05

12/31

01/15

Fulton Financial

FULT

2.97%

$17.51

5

8.00%

0.13

12/31

01/15

Gentex

GNTX

1.59%

$29.00

9

9.40%

0.115

01/07

01/22

HEICO

HEI

0.14%

$115.09

12

14.50%

0.08

01/08

01/23

Hingham Institution for Savings

HIFS

0.78%

$209.90

12

5.80%

0.41

01/03

01/15

Hormel Foods

HRL

2.05%

$45.26

53

17.10%

0.2325

01/10

02/18

Healthcare Trust of America

HTA

0.21%

$152.85

8

1.30%

0.315

12/31

01/09

Hurco

HURC

1.24%

$38.73

7

33.90%

0.12

12/31

01/16

Independence

IHC

0.94%

$42.33

6

48.20%

0.2

12/31

01/16

Intuit

INTU

0.79%

$267.06

9

18.60%

0.53

01/09

01/21

Johnson Outdoors

JOUT

0.90%

$75.95

7

45.00%

0.17

01/08

01/23

JPMorgan Chase

JPM

2.59%

$139.14

9

12.80%

0.9

01/03

01/31

Kadant

KAI

0.87%

$105.76

7

28.30%

0.23

01/08

02/06

Lincoln National

LNC

2.72%

$58.74

10

22.40%

0.4

01/09

02/01

Mastercard

MA

0.53%

$300.74

8

36.60%

0.4

01/08

02/07

Masco

MAS

1.12%

$48.13

6

7.70%

0.135

01/09

02/10

Morningstar

MORN

0.79%

$152.02

9

14.90%

0.3

01/02

01/31

NetApp

NTAP

3.13%

$61.43

7

32.00%

0.48

01/02

01/22

Realty Income

O

3.73%

$73.25

26

4.10%

0.2275

12/31

01/15

Owens Corning

OC

1.47%

$65.21

6

N/A

0.24

01/02

01/17

OGE Energy

OGE

3.52%

$44.03

13

10.30%

0.3875

01/09

01/30

Oracle

ORCL

1.80%

$53.46

11

12.60%

0.24

01/08

01/23

Preferred Bank of Los Angeles

PFBC

2.01%

$59.82

6

N/A

0.3

01/06

01/21

Parke Bancorp

PKBK

2.54%

$25.15

6

N/A

0.16

01/09

01/24

Royal Gold

RGLD

0.92%

$121.41

19

4.60%

0.28

01/02

01/17

Raymond James Financial

RJF

1.64%

$90.30

7

14.50%

0.37

12/31

01/16

Roper Technologies

ROP

0.57%

$357.30

27

20.10%

0.5125

01/08

01/23

Republic Services

RSG

1.80%

$90.20

17

7.90%

0.405

12/31

01/15

Raytheon

RTN

1.71%

$220.96

15

9.60%

0.9425

01/07

01/30

Shoe Carnival

SCVL

0.92%

$36.86

8

6.20%

0.085

01/10

01/27

ServisFirst Bancshares

SFBS

1.85%

$37.74

7

N/A

0.175

12/31

01/10

SL Green Realty

SLG

3.83%

$92.45

8

19.70%

0.885

12/31

01/15

Simpson Manufacturing

SSD

1.14%

$80.48

6

11.50%

0.23

12/31

01/23

Sysco

SYY

2.10%

$85.74

50

5.20%

0.45

01/02

01/24

AT&T

T

5.30%

$39.24

35

2.10%

0.52

01/09

02/03

First Financial

THFF

2.27%

$45.89

31

1.20%

0.52

01/07

01/15

Urstadt Biddle Properties

UBA

4.58%

$24.47

25

1.60%

0.28

01/02

01/17

UDR

UDR

2.96%

$46.34

9

6.70%

0.3425

01/09

01/31

Domtar

UFS

4.74%

$38.42

10

10.60%

0.455

12/31

01/15

Universal

UVV

5.37%

$56.61

48

5.40%

0.76

01/10

02/03

Ventas

VTR

5.48%

$57.83

9

5.80%

0.7925

12/31

01/13

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.