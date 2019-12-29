Dividend Increases: December 23-27, 2019

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only increase their dividends regularly and sustainably if earnings grow sufficiently.

I monitor dividend increases in the Dividend Champions List [CCC list].

In the past week, one company in the CCC list decided to increase its dividend. The following table provides a summary.

Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Companies with market caps below $1B and stocks with yields below 1% are colored red. Dividend increases of at least 10% are colored green.

Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

Founded in 1923 and based in Vancouver, Washington, RVSB operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington and Oregon. RVSB provides a range of deposit and loan products, as wells as mortgage brokerage and asset management services.

On Dec 24, RVSB declared a quarterly dividend of 5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.1% from the prior dividend of 4.50¢.

Payable Jan 21, to shareholders of record on Jan 9; ex-div: Jan 8.

Please note that I'm not recommending this stock. Readers should do their own research before buying shares.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: December 31, 2019-January 13, 2020

Company Ticker Yield RecentPrice Yrs 5-YrDGR NextDiv. Ex-DivDate Pay- ableDate ABM Industries ABM 1.92% $38.50 52 3.10% 0.185 12/31 02/03 Acme United ACU 2.03% $23.65 16 8.00% 0.12 01/07 01/29 Andersons ANDE 2.83% $24.74 17 9.10% 0.175 12/31 01/23 Air Products and Chemicals APD 1.97% $235.49 37 8.90% 1.16 12/31 02/10 American Express AXP 1.37% $125.19 8 10.90% 0.43 01/02 02/10 Banner BANR 2.91% $56.34 7 27.20% 0.41 01/08 01/21 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 2.81% $64.14 10 2.70% 0.45 01/02 02/03 Brady BRC 1.51% $57.49 34 1.70% 0.2175 01/09 01/31 Brixmor Property BRX 5.30% $21.50 7 N/A 0.285 01/03 01/15 Cardinal Health CAH 3.74% $51.50 23 10.20% 0.4811 12/31 01/15 Comcast CMCSA 1.86% $45.10 12 14.20% 0.21 01/07 01/29 CyrusOne CONE 3.09% $64.79 7 30.30% 0.5 12/31 01/10 Cisco Systems CSCO 2.93% $47.77 9 14.50% 0.35 01/02 01/22 CubeSmart CUBE 4.20% $31.42 9 22.20% 0.33 12/31 01/15 Culp CULP 2.97% $14.16 8 20.80% 0.105 01/07 01/17 Dollar General DG 0.82% $156.65 5 N/A 0.32 01/06 01/21 Quest Diagnostics DGX 1.98% $106.85 8 10.20% 0.53 01/13 01/29 Encompass Health EHC 4.82% $69.75 7 42.00% 0.28 12/31 01/15 Erie Indemnity ERIE 2.32% $166.44 29 7.20% 0.965 01/06 01/22 Essex Property Trust ESS 2.60% $299.73 25 9.20% 1.95 12/31 01/15 Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT 3.28% $128.15 52 6.20% 1.05 12/31 01/15 Fulton Financial FULT 2.97% $17.51 5 8.00% 0.13 12/31 01/15 Gentex GNTX 1.59% $29.00 9 9.40% 0.115 01/07 01/22 HEICO HEI 0.14% $115.09 12 14.50% 0.08 01/08 01/23 Hingham Institution for Savings HIFS 0.78% $209.90 12 5.80% 0.41 01/03 01/15 Hormel Foods HRL 2.05% $45.26 53 17.10% 0.2325 01/10 02/18 Healthcare Trust of America HTA 0.21% $152.85 8 1.30% 0.315 12/31 01/09 Hurco HURC 1.24% $38.73 7 33.90% 0.12 12/31 01/16 Independence IHC 0.94% $42.33 6 48.20% 0.2 12/31 01/16 Intuit INTU 0.79% $267.06 9 18.60% 0.53 01/09 01/21 Johnson Outdoors JOUT 0.90% $75.95 7 45.00% 0.17 01/08 01/23 JPMorgan Chase JPM 2.59% $139.14 9 12.80% 0.9 01/03 01/31 Kadant KAI 0.87% $105.76 7 28.30% 0.23 01/08 02/06 Lincoln National LNC 2.72% $58.74 10 22.40% 0.4 01/09 02/01 Mastercard MA 0.53% $300.74 8 36.60% 0.4 01/08 02/07 Masco MAS 1.12% $48.13 6 7.70% 0.135 01/09 02/10 Morningstar MORN 0.79% $152.02 9 14.90% 0.3 01/02 01/31 NetApp NTAP 3.13% $61.43 7 32.00% 0.48 01/02 01/22 Realty Income O 3.73% $73.25 26 4.10% 0.2275 12/31 01/15 Owens Corning OC 1.47% $65.21 6 N/A 0.24 01/02 01/17 OGE Energy OGE 3.52% $44.03 13 10.30% 0.3875 01/09 01/30 Oracle ORCL 1.80% $53.46 11 12.60% 0.24 01/08 01/23 Preferred Bank of Los Angeles PFBC 2.01% $59.82 6 N/A 0.3 01/06 01/21 Parke Bancorp PKBK 2.54% $25.15 6 N/A 0.16 01/09 01/24 Royal Gold RGLD 0.92% $121.41 19 4.60% 0.28 01/02 01/17 Raymond James Financial RJF 1.64% $90.30 7 14.50% 0.37 12/31 01/16 Roper Technologies ROP 0.57% $357.30 27 20.10% 0.5125 01/08 01/23 Republic Services RSG 1.80% $90.20 17 7.90% 0.405 12/31 01/15 Raytheon RTN 1.71% $220.96 15 9.60% 0.9425 01/07 01/30 Shoe Carnival SCVL 0.92% $36.86 8 6.20% 0.085 01/10 01/27 ServisFirst Bancshares SFBS 1.85% $37.74 7 N/A 0.175 12/31 01/10 SL Green Realty SLG 3.83% $92.45 8 19.70% 0.885 12/31 01/15 Simpson Manufacturing SSD 1.14% $80.48 6 11.50% 0.23 12/31 01/23 Sysco SYY 2.10% $85.74 50 5.20% 0.45 01/02 01/24 AT&T T 5.30% $39.24 35 2.10% 0.52 01/09 02/03 First Financial THFF 2.27% $45.89 31 1.20% 0.52 01/07 01/15 Urstadt Biddle Properties UBA 4.58% $24.47 25 1.60% 0.28 01/02 01/17 UDR UDR 2.96% $46.34 9 6.70% 0.3425 01/09 01/31 Domtar UFS 4.74% $38.42 10 10.60% 0.455 12/31 01/15 Universal UVV 5.37% $56.61 48 5.40% 0.76 01/10 02/03 Ventas VTR 5.48% $57.83 9 5.80% 0.7925 12/31 01/13

