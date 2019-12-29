Diamond S Shipping: Cheap On Every Metric

The investor overhang (investors exiting the stock) is a temporary problem that fundamentally does not affect the company but provides downward pressure that allows us to buy at a discount.

Investment thesis

Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) is a very interesting company to be in for 2020. Its middle-aged fleet (8.7 years average), exposure to both crude and products and current discount to NAV make it a compelling candidate if one believes the tanker markets will see a strong 2020.

Company overview

Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) is a tanker company with crude and products exposure. They own 16 crude tankers and 50 products vessels with an average age of 8.7 years.

Regarding IMO 2020, the company has taken a balanced approach, having equipped 5 Suezmaxes already (2 on TCs) and getting two more Suezmaxes equipped between the end of Q1 and the start of Q2. The company has not equipped any product tanker (MR nor Handysize) as it is a way more aggressive move since these ships use less fuel than bigger ones (the economics are not as good as with VLCCs/Suezmaxes).

The company has about 20% of the ships in TC with the rest trading in the spot market. Management states they are comfortable with their time charter position, but if time charter rates were to rise they would consider locking some of them in (this information comes from an interview J Mintzmyer hosted for VIE subscribers on December 5th which went public December 19th).

Source: Diamond S Shipping Q3 earnings presentation, slide 24

In the above image we can see the time charters the company has and their respective rates. The company has its only Aframax, 2 Suezmaxes (both equipped with scrubbers), 3 Handysizes and 9 MRs chartered out. One of their MRs came off charter this November, but most of their chartered out products fleet will come off charter next year (3 in the first half and 9 in the second half).

Balance sheet and debt

DSSI is not on a stretched financial position. They have increased cash balances since Q2, and with current cash flows I expect them to finish Q4 with about $124M in cash if they don't institute a dividend or buyback some shares Calculation: $81.1M in current cash balances-$30.7 quarterly repayment + $74M in Q4 FCF (which is calculated in the Q4 Earnings section).

Source: Diamond S Shipping Q3 earnings presentation, slide 11

Even though the sector has experienced difficulties to access capital for the last several years DSSI has decent margins on their debt, ranging from 220 to 325 points above LIBOR.

Source: Q3 form 10-Q page 18

Last Friday DSSI announced the closing of a $375 million term loan and a $150 million Credit revolving facility. This debt will have a LIBOR + 2.5% cost.

The blended cost of the debt that will be repaid with this financing is LIBOR + 283 basis points, 33 points higher. Therefore, the company will save about $1.6M in yearly costs (0.0033 * $495M in facilities maturing in 2021).

The refinancing was not a concern, and the company had guided for getting it done in the first half of 2020, but getting it done before sends a good message. Furthermore, a 2.5% margin above LIBOR is a competitive price.

The only caveat is what can be understood from this statement from the CFO Kevin Kilcullen:

“We have also accomplished a number of other objectives including increasing our available liquidity, lowering our average interest rate margin and improving our financial flexibility to support the growth of Diamond S.”

Is DSSI planning on expanding its fleet? If so, I do hope thay wait until they are at NAV or above, because doing it now would not be an optimal capital allocation since they can buy their own fleet at ~$0.77 on the dollar.

Upside NAV potential

The net asset value of a shipping company comes from deducting debt from their assets (ships). In DSSI's case, NAV is higher than its current market cap, with the company trading at roughly 0.77x NAV, which means that if they were liquidated today shareholders would receive a nice premium.

The best part of DSSI's fleet (and NAV) is its upside potential due to its age. When a shipping segment enters a bull market, the most benefitted portion is usually the middle-aged tonnage. Someone might ask ¿why does this happen? To calculate the value of a vessel you must calculate the net present value of its cashflows + the cash you get when you sell the ship for scrapping; the higher the net present value of the combined cashflows, the higher a buyer will be willing to pay. Therefore, middle-aged tonnage value increases the most as there is "visibility" on the cash-flows they will generate on most of their remaining useful life.

Source: Diamond S Shipping Q3 earnings presentation, slide 7

DSSI's Suezmax fleet is about 6.9 years old. As we can see in the 10-year ranges for several ages valuations still have room to run. If rates keep being strong for 2020 (albeit lower than current levels due to seasonality) we could easily see a 10-15% rerate on DSSI's Suezmax valuations.

Source: Diamond S Shipping Q3 earnings presentation, slide 8

DSSI's MR fleet is about 10.5 years old. Looking at the 10-year range it looks like rates valuations have started running (mainly in the 5 year old segment) but from my point of view, they still have room to run. They could run another 10% easily if rates for the MR fleet hover around the $20,000 mark.

Any potential increase in fleet values is insanely accretive to NAV, as it goes straight into the "bottom line" (asset values increase while debt is kept at the same level, resulting in a NAV increase equal to the asset value increase).

Q4 earnings

For the Suezmax segment the company reported 62% of days fixed at $43,000, which compares very favorably to peers like EURN or TNK. It looks like they got it perfectly timed. For calculations I've assumed they'll get $50,000 on their open days. This would take the quarterly crude segment TCE to about $45,660.

For the Products segment the company reported 63% of Q4 days fixed at $13,500. This compares unfavorably to peers and is partly justified by the fact that DSSI does a lot of long-time voyages and therefore they were "late to the party". I expect DSSI to fix the open days left at about $19,000, which would bring up the quarterly products TCE to $15,500.

Source: author's own work

I've adjusted the products open days for one drydocking and one ballast water treatment installation reducing the products spot days by 60.

After getting total TCE revenues, we should deduce operating expenses of ~$47,000M (calculation: (16 crude carriers*$7,500 opex per day+50 products carriers*$7,000 opex per day)*92 calendar days-60*$7,000).

After that, we deduce cash G&A of $1,100 per day per ship which totals $6.7M (1100*66*92).

We get an EBITDA of $90 million.

Then, we deduce $29.25M as depreciation and amortization, which comes from dividing the midpoint of 2020 guidance for investors ($105M/4) and adding $3M as quarterly drydock amortization.

Subsequently we deduce $13,000M as interest expense (keeping constant the expense paid in Q3).

From this amount we have to subtract $4.1M as a write-off of deferred financing costs, which is a non-cash charge.

Net income would then come in at ~$44,000,000 with free cash flow of $74M (we need to subtract $2.6M in BWST and drydocking). Earnings per share would come in at about $1.09.

Valuation and earnings potential

DSSI currently has an enterprise value of ~$1,437M (market capitalization of $634M + $803M in net debt).

Total yearly costs for their 66 vessels fleet would amount to $365M (($7,500 opex per day in the crude fleet * 16 crude carriers + $7,000 opex per day in the products fleet * 50 products carriers + $1,100 in cash G&A * 66) * 365 + $4M in stock compensation + $105M in depreciation expense + $12M as drydock amortization expense + $46M in interest expense)

To calculate EBITDA, I add back the $105M in depreciation expense, the $12M in drydock amortization expense and the $46M in interest expense.

To calculate free cash flow, I add back the $105 in depreciation expense and the $12M in drydock amortization expense.

Blended TCE $15,000 $20,000 $25,000 $30,000 TCE Revenue $361M $482M $602M $723M Net earnings -$4M $117M $237M $358M EBITDA $159M $280M $400M $521M EV/EBITDA 9x 5.1x 3.6x 2.76x FCF yield 8% 16% 24.6% 33%

A blended TCE of $30,000 sure seems very high (and I don't think it's going to happen) but it is possible if they get $23,500 on products and $50,000 in the crude segment.

Investor overhang

There are several factors weighing on DSSI's current valuation with the most relevant one seeming to be the fact that First Reserve and WL Ross are selling (investor overhang). Half of the lockup came off in the end of September with the other half coming off in the end of March.

On November 21 (news) it was announced that 4,021,604 shares owned by First Reserve and 660,870 shares owned by WL Ross & Co. LLC would be sold at a price of $13.75. First Reserve is a private equity fund and WL Ross is also a private equity fund backed by Wilbur Ross, current United States Secretary of Commerce.

I fully expect First Reserve to continue selling; though, the sell by WL Ross & Co was very small when considering their holdings, and therefore I don't think they will continue selling, at least at current prices.

Conclusion

DSSI is a well-run company, with good management with skin in the game. Additionally, the bonus component for management comes from opex, a time charter equivalency metric and a discretionary metric, so increasing the fleet size should not increase their bonuses.

Management is aware of the gap between their current valuation and NAV and their ideas to close it are a mix between instituting a small dividend (they stated it's a long-term goal of the company) and buybacks.

Buybacks should be the way to go for management; they would be buying their own ships at $0.77 on the dollar. Even though, management stated that they view them as a double-edged sword, as daily volumes are "low" which makes some investors wary; as legacy shareholders sell their positions volumes should increase and this would no longer be a problem.

In the private interview Value Investor's Edge hosted with the CEO and the CFO of DSSI they stated that product performance would come in above the $13,000 they had fixed but not into the $20,000 (even though they also said their latest fixes have been hovering above the $20,000). This demonstrates that even though DSSI's fleet is not precisely young they achieve market-level TCE, which was one of the concerns I had with this company.

DSSI will have 11 time charters finishing their contract next year, with ships coming into a strong market, which will help boost earnings.

The discount DSSI trades at make it a compelling candidate to be acquired by another company. Though, I view this as a free "option" since there is no clear suitor. DSSI has a mixed fleet which makes it difficult for a crude (Euronav) or products (Torm, Scorpio Tankers) only company to buy it. The most "obvious" option is selling just the crude fleet (as most crude players trade above NAV).

DSSI is a well-run company trading at a discount to NAV. The investor overhang can provide downward pressure for some time, but if the products market really strengthens ¿will investors keep waiting until the overhang is gone?

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for educational and informational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I am not a financial advisor.