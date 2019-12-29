Look Beyond The Apparent At Noble Energy And Delek Group

Share prices of both companies are moving up but if you get in go for the long term.

Newspapers across the Middle East are running a plethora of positive stories about the huge offshore Israeli gas field Leviathan and its midwife, Noble Energy (NBL). Delek Group Ltd (OTCPK:DGRLY) is an Israel-based firm partnering in the work. Retail investors ought to approach NBL and Delek cautiously and not let the excitement of this gas find nor their sympathies for Israel’s newfound energy prosperity color their thinking. The financial impact of Leviathan is likely to improve the financial condition of the two firms but success depends on management’s ability to control costs and extrinsic conditions.

Noble is a Houston, Texas-based company specializing in hydrocarbon exploration focusing on delivering gas to the marketplace. NBL stands 583rd on the Fortune 1000. Delek is also an independent exploration and production company with a home office in Tel Aviv. DGRLY owns a smattering of companies in other industries in Israel. NBL primarily operates onshore in the US, in the Eastern Mediterranean, and the west coast of Africa.

Positives

The project has the potential to enhance the fortunes of NBL and DGRLY in ways more rewarding than appear at first glance. On the positive side, Israel and NBL are signing huge contracts to sell gas to Egypt, Cyprus, Jordan, Greece. It will expand revenues and profits if selling prices permit. They expect to eventually contract sales to other European countries and Asia. Israel Electric Corporation signed a $700M contract to buy natural gas over two years from the Leviathan site. The Electric Corporation is expecting to realize a savings of $175M over two years by not having to purchase natural gas from other energy sources.

Downsides

The oil and gas sector is beset by vagaries oftentimes beyond the control of well-managed companies and their plans. NBL reported a loss in Q3 ‘19 and a 12% drop in revenues Y/Y due to lower market oil and gas prices and world surpluses; extrinsic factors beyond the company’s control. Deloitte cautions the industry is “walking the tightrope—vigilance required to keep moving forward in 2020.” For instance, falling demand and prices remain weak stifling NBL’s ability to generate positive free cash flow for almost three years. The near horizon does not look sunny since economists are talking about slowing international economic growth. Concomitantly, California and countries like China and the UK set deadlines for the elimination of combustible engine autos replacing them with EVs.

Just this month, Israel’s Minister of Environmental Protection put the brakes on a Leviathan gas platform test operation over pollution concerns. Israeli scientists warn NBL grossly underestimates “the quantity of emissions that will pollute Israel’s air.” The Jerusalem District Court on December 19th canceled an injunction against NBL declaring Leviathan's benefits to the State “outweigh the definite damage that would result from shuttering it.” That wording it seems to me leaves the door open for follow-up lawsuits by environmentalists.

The Lebanese complain Israel is encroaching on their territory. Jordanian nationalists want the King to reject any normalization with Israel by canceling contracts to purchase gas from the Noble-Delek operations. Finally, in the Middle East, there seems to always be the talk of war and Leviathan makes a high-profile target.

Developments

Two developments in the last quarter ’19 caused NBL share price to claw up despite a weak year. First, NBL is voluntarily moving its listing from NYSE to the Nasdaq Global Select Market in December. According to the NBL CEO cost savings is a priority to turn around financial shortcomings:

Our stock exchange move will allow us to leverage Nasdaq’s cutting-edge technology and information in serving our shareholders while furthering our focus on cost efficiencies throughout the organization. We are excited to be joining many of the world’s largest and most innovative companies on Nasdaq.

A second noteworthy development might account for the jump in the NBL share price from ~$19 in October to +$25 at the end of December. This, despite Q3 disappointing financial news (loss of 10 cents per share, revenues declined Y/Y, operating expense up +45%, interest expenses up over four percent, cash and equivalents down to $473M from $716M at end of ’18). The Lead Independent Director at NBL started buying most recently in the $20.4 range per share.

Other insiders are buying shares again too. They now own 1.2% of the company. As Charlie Munger says, this is an incentive for company growth. No doubt, this inspires confidence among investors.

Couple this development with a report from gas producer Energean that research suggests gas findings off Israel’s shore are significantly greater than originally estimated. NBL has not yet factored in estimates for 2020 sales from Israel’s off-shore gas fields. Perhaps NBL is able to turn the corner and become profitable on revenues expected to grow 9.3% annually.

First Impressions Might Be Short-Sighted

One final observation and wisp of speculation. NBL recently sold its onshore midstream interests and assets for $1.6B. NBL retains ownership in the new operation valued at $930M or 63% of the outstanding shares of Noble Midstream.

NBL is partnering in the Eastern Mediterranean project with Delek Drilling, a subsidiary of the Delek Group. DGRLY has a market cap of $1.62B. DGRLY also owns interests in Delek Logistics Partners, PL (DKL) that has a market cap of nearly $800M, and Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) with a $2.55B market cap. Overall, DGRLY revenues were flat in nine months of 2019. It too is selling- off assets. Delek Group wants to move forward “transforming itself into a pure-play international energy firm.” 95% of Group assets are now linked to energy. Near the close of 2019, Delek and Noble Energy announced a $520M joint deal to acquire an Eastern Mediterranean Gas Co gas pipeline.

The relationships are a complicated tenacious web of corporate commerce too complicated to explain here (and I am not sure I understand it all). Suffice to say that Delek and Nobel are growing their partnership. Besides Leviathan, they are partners in the Israeli Tamar gas field since 2008. Delek is said to be pursuing the buy of Chevron’s (CVX) oil and gas fields and satellites in the British North Sea, eyes a London Stock Exchange listing, and has acquired Shell’s (RDS.A) stake in a field in the Gulf of Mexico.

Global Platts reported in mid-2019, that Noble and Delek Drilling are considering a joint venture for a floating LNG export terminal. In response to the report, a Delek executive is quoted as saying, “Liquefying the natural gas from Leviathan will enable us to transport it worldwide, thus reaching new export markets, mainly in Europe and Asia.” China is the world’s fastest-growing importer of LNG. If China continues boycotting imports from America, Delek and NBL may be an alternative supplier to China, since China already enjoys extensive trade with Israel.

The Ploy of Instinct

Perhaps there is more behind the recent price rise of NBL shares than previous suppositions about cost-cutting measures and insider buying? On November 15, 2019, an insider at DK bought $1M in new shares, according to The Insiders Forum on Seeking Alpha. “This is the first insider buying I can find in this stock since March of 2017.” Coincidence? Perhaps there is a planned continuation between Delek and Noble that will lead to an enduring relationship?

