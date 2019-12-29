Flexion Therapeutics Is Flexing Its Muscles

We update the investment thesis on this biopharma concern with the 'Big Mo' in the paragraphs below.

"I have a cat, the pet that ranks just above a throw pillow in terms of required responsibility.”― Anna Quindlen, Rise and Shine

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) has really rewarded its shareholders in recent months as its stock has doubled off its lows this summer. We were approximately two months early in calling the bottom in this name in mid-May, but the company has significantly rewarded investors who bought the dip in its shares earlier this year.

The key to the stock's rally has been a spate of good news on the Zilretta front. This is the company's primary asset and its ramp up is gaining serious traction of late. We take a look at recent events and revisited the investment case on Flexion in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Boston-based Flexion Therapeutics' primary compound as noted above is Zilretta. Zilretta received FDA approval to treat the pain associated with osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee in October of 2017. Osteoarthritis affects some 30 million Americans annually with the knee being the most common joint impacted.

Not surprisingly like in most 'Tier 3' concerns, the initial ramp up of Zilretta post initial FDA approval was slower than most investors would have liked. The company has made significant progress on that front in recent months, which is the primary trigger behind the recent big rally in the stock. Currently, shares trade right at the $21.00 level and have a market cap of approximately $800 million.

Recent News:

After the bell on Thursday, the FDA approved Zilretta for multiple injections for OA of the knee. This should create a compelling recurring revenue stream as afflicted individuals will now easily be on scheduled injections to help alleviate this chronic condition.

Source: Company Presentation

This followed second and third quarter earnings reports where Zilretta revenues already easily exceeded the consensus (which is why stock was rising even before Thursday's FDA approval).

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The FDA approval triggered a rash of positive analyst activity on Flexion Friday. Raymond James (price target $28, up from $25), BMO Capital ($29 price target), Benchmark ($25 price target, up from $19), Northland Securities ($35 price target, up from $28), Craig-Hallum ($29 price target, up from $24) and Needham ($36 price target) all reiterated Buy ratings on FLXN to close out the trading week. BTIG's analyst 'sees the approval as a "best-case" outcome for the company and should boost sales to $500M or more by 2025.'

Wells Fargo also reissued its Buy rating on Flexion on Friday with the following commentary around the additional FDA approval for Zilretta.

This is "very encouraging news" from both a sentiment and longer-term peak sales perspective, Hughes tells investors in a research note. The analyst reminds investors that a recent Wells Fargo physician showed that 67% of those surveyed said the removal of the not intended for repeat administration language would have an impact on their prescribing behavior for Zilretta.

The company ended the third quarter of 2019 with just over $175 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. Management stated on its third quarter conference call: 'We believe that our current cash balance and the expected proceeds from our new debt financing with the expected future sales of ZILRETTA and the ongoing prudent management of our expenses will bring us to profitability'.

Cash burn should ebb significantly in 2020 as sales rise. Zilretta should do approximately $70 million in revenue in FY2019. Current analyst expectations range approximately for $125 million to $140 million worth of revenue in FY2020. One of the encouraging signs about the dip in the stock this summer was several insiders stepped up and added to their core holdings. While there hasn't been any insider buying since August, there also hasn't been insider selling in this name despite the big rally in the stock in recent months.

Verdict:

Flexion is basically a one-trick pony at this point and almost entirely dependent on rolling out Zilretta to treat OA of the knee, which is a big market. The company should disclosed Phase 2 data from a couple of trials to extend Zilretta to treat the same affliction of the shoulders in the first half of 2021. Approximately one million injections a year of other compounds are given to alleviate shoulder OA pain. Just under eight million injections annually are given for OA of the knee in comparison.

The company also in-licensed another compound for potential management of postoperative pain via peripheral nerve blockade from Xenon (XENE) in September. However, that pipeline asset is in the early stages of development.

Obviously, I don't expect Flexion to double again like it has over the past few months in 2020. However, if the company continues to execute well, I could see 25% upside to the stock in 2020. This would get the shares to approximately two times BTIG's baseline peak sales estimate for Zilretta. Flexion Therapeutics could also make a good 'bolt on' acquisition for a larger player. In that sort of scenario, I could see the stock being valued at 2.5 to 3.0 times peak sales projections.

"The cat does not offer services. The cat offers itself. Of course he wants care and shelter. You don't buy love for nothing.”― William S. Burroughs

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

To celebrate the holidays, The Insiders Forum has a special offer for all new members. Just send us a message with the title '40 off' and we will send you a special discount link entitling you to a 14 day risk-free trial into The Insider Forum and 40% off your first year of membership. Since our launch in the summer of 2016, our model portfolio has crushed the Russell 2000 in overall return (68.76% versus 37.59% as of Friday's market close).

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.