Microsoft: 2-In-1 Growth And Value Opportunity

Having said this, we have made a DCF analysis and determined the company offers both fair value and growth potential.

The growth outlook is attractive, and it is possible MSFT could continue to grow at a double-digit rate.

Microsoft has grown at a rate of 14% in the last two years thanks to the growth of its Cloud operations.

Thesis Summary

Microsoft (MSFT) has outperformed itself in the last couple of years, with revenue growth of 14%. This has been possible in great part due to the growth of its cloud-related operations.

With this in mind, we have evaluated the company using trend lines and reached a target price based on the expected rate of return through a DCF analysis.

Having reviewed the strengths and opportunities as well as the weaknesses and threats, we believe the company offers steady fairly priced value and potential for above and beyond growth which is why we are bullish Microsoft.

Company Overview

Microsoft can be credited with revolutionizing personal computing and software back in the mid-70s when the company was first started by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in an Albuquerque garage. Windows 95 was their first major success, empowering PC users all around the world. To date, estimates suggest up to 1 billion PCs are powered by Windows. In terms of market share, around 78% of laptops and desktop computers use Windows. On top of owning the world’s most successful OS, Windows also provides Cloud services, through Windows Azure, Office 365, and is responsible for the Xbox gaming system.

Microsoft’s arms spread far and wide, with increasing emphasis being put recently on AI technology and cloud services. However, we can simplify Window’s operations into three main segments:

Productivity and Business process: This includes Office, LinkedIn, and Dynamics, which is an ERP and CRM.

Intelligent Cloud: This segment includes all revenues related to cloud storage and other services at both commercial enterprise level. The segment is driven by Microsoft Azure, an all-encompassing cloud computing platform.

More personal computing: This segment relates to the Windows OS, hardware, and other revenues such as search advertising.

As far as recent performance goes, since Microsoft closes the year in June, we have data available for the close of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

Source: 10-K Form

As we can see, top-line growth has been quite steady during the last 3 years at 14%. This represents superior growth to the 10-year CAGR of 8.71%. Microsoft has stepped up its game in this regard. A lot of this success can be attributed to three factors:

The success of its Cloud business and overall growth of the segment. The switch to a subscription model payment for its services. A series of successful acquisitions including Linkedin and GitHub.

Strength and Opportunities

Microsoft is an established tech giant, and as such, it enjoys the benefits and strengths that come with it. Its financial position is incredibly solid, with a D/E ratio of 0.69 and a debt interest coverage ratio of 17 and practically no short-term debt.

Unlike other tech companies, which are susceptible to changes in technology, fads, and more overall earnings volatility, Microsoft enjoys the reliability of earnings from Windows and Office subscriptions. Furthermore, Microsoft’s earnings are doubly secure thanks to the nature of SaaS, which usually has high client life cycles.

Lastly, in terms of earning, Microsoft boasts a balanced portfolio of products across its three segments. The following graph shows this quite concisely.

Source: 2020 Q1 Results

The above results from the first quarter of 2020 reveal that out of $33 million, a little over ⅔ can be attributed to the Microsoft “core”, (Cloud, Office, and Windows). But there is a significant and in many cases growing revenue coming from its other operations. Search Advertising and LinkedIn stand out.

The above is a statement of the strength and reliability of Microsoft, but this is only half the story of what warrants a 30x earnings valuation. The company has shown that it is ready to step up to the plate and compete with the rest of the big boys for a slice of the ever-growing tech pie. The growth outlook for Microsoft looks good, and here are a few reasons we believe Microsoft could continue to grow above and beyond its historical average.

M&A, R&D and strategic alliances

Microsoft has been on an acquisition rampage, and while some of these have hurt the bottom line, most of them have helped contribute to the company’s growth, especially Linkedin and Github. In 2019, Microsoft acquired 19 companies, putting special emphasis on the software/AI business. Microsoft has been expanding aggressively and it has paid off. We must understand, this company is essentially the father of modern computing. They understand the industry better than most and are in a privileged position to acquire and leverage other companies both because of their knowledge as well as valuation.

In terms of new technologies, as mentioned above, the company is investing heavily in AI. Recently, the company announced its partnership with Ericsson on connected cars. The company is also investing heavily to make sure it has not only the largest cloud capabilities but also the best. In this regard, it recently reached an agreement with KKBOX, to shift its music streaming services to Azure.

Cloud

Of course, despite all the above, the leading growth engine behind Microsoft is currently its Cloud services, so if we want to forecast the future of Microsoft, we must understand how this segment will evolve in the next few years.

The industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2018-2022 according to Statista.

Source: Statista

The above shows revenue growth based on the segment. Infrastructure and Cloud platforms will lead to the growth of the segment, and this is exactly where Microsoft shines. After all, the company runs the most successful PaaS and SaaS, Windows, and Office. And this is not different when we look at Azure’s capabilities versus that of its peers. Comparing Azure and Amazon Web Services, AWS, the service seems superior on all fronts. It is cheaper, safer and has more capabilities. Furthermore, as the company captures more cloud business, this will surely positively impact the demand and use of their other products and services.

Weaknesses and Threats

Microsoft seems to be winning the cloud war, right now. But this may change. Their biggest threat? Google.

Source: Statista

As we can see, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) does have the most market share, but as mentioned in the previous section, we believe Microsoft has a superior product. However, Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is in a very good position to come to dominate the market in the next few years. It has the deepest pockets and already reaches billions of clients worldwide. The results of this cloud war will be dependent on who has the best and most secure tech. In this regard, Microsoft has an advantage, as Google has a bad name for data collection practices. Microsoft, however, has a more “wholesome” face, and this puts it at a clear advantage, especially in terms of enterprise/government contracts.

Finally, the other problem we could point out about Microsoft is its currently high valuation, trading at a P/E of around 30.

Source: Morningstar

The data from Morningstar shows Microsoft is trading below its 5-year average. However, a valuation of 30 times earning is still lofty by market standards. Investors are factoring in substantial growth moving forward. In the next section, we will make our forecasts and see if there is still a value buying opportunity in Microsoft.

Valuation

Due to the nature and predictability of Microsoft’s revenues, and the fact that the company does pay a small dividend, we have considered a discounted free cash-flow analysis most appropriate to reach a target price based on the expected return.

To forecast revenues and balance sheet, we have used trend lines. Using trend line analysis based on the performance of the last 5 years, we have come up with ratios for each line in the income statement and balance sheet which are as follows:

Forecasted Ratios 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Revenue growth 7,1% 7,2% 7,4% 7,6% 7,8% Operating income/Revenue 38,6% 38,8% 37,9% 35,3% 32,1% Current Assets / Revenue 39,6% 39,5% 39,4% 39,3% 39,3% Long Term Assets / Operating Profit 247,1% 247,1% 247,1% 247,1% 247,1% Current Liabilities / Operating Expenses 74,9% 74,9% 74,9% 74,9% 74,9% Long-Term Liabilities/ Operating Expenses 58,1% 58,1% 58,1% 58,1% 58,1%

Source: Author’s work

These ratios have then been applied to the last available figures to come up with a forecasted balance sheet and income statement. Furthermore, for the sake of the DCF analysis, we have “assumed” that the company maximizes cash-flow by reducing financial investments and obligations to 0.

Other assumptions are an interest income and interest expense calculated based on the debt and investment positions outstanding at the last FY closing, using the same percentage as in 2019 (3.5% cost of debt and 2.2% investment income). Income tax is 21% of EBT, and the assumed perpetual growth rate of cash flows is 3.4% after 2024.

Revenue growth has been calculated separately for each relevant segment. The results could be considered somewhat conservative given Microsoft’s most recent performance. Cloud has been estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9%. Productivity and Business at 9.4% and more personal computing at around 1%.

Income Statement 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Revenues 134.749 144.517 155.260 167.098 180.160 Operating Profit 43.393 46.487 49.812 53.402 57.293 Net Interest Expenses 254 0 0 0 0 Currency Exchange gain-loss -359 -359 -359 -359 -359 Income Tax Expense 9.090 9.687 10.385 11.139 11.956 Net Income 34.197 36.441 39.068 41.904 44.978

Balance Sheet 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Current Assets (operations) 56.832 60.952 65.483 70.476 75.985 Long term assets (operations) 107.227 114.872 123.088 131.960 141.576 Investment (financial) 0 0 0 0 0 Current Liabilities (operations) 68.417 73.415 78.971 85.147 92.015 Long-Term Liabilities (operations) 53.065 56.942 61.251 66.042 71.368 Debt (financial) 0 0 0 0 0 Equity 42.578 45.467 48.350 51.247 54.178 Balance Sheet 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Need for Financing (operations) -64.649 -69.405 -74.739 -80.713 -87.398 Long term assets (operations) 107.227 114.872 123.088 131.960 141.576 Net debt (financial) 0 0 0 0 0 Equity 42.578 45.467 48.350 51.247 54.178

Cash Flow 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Net income 34.197 36.441 39.068 41.904 44.978 Change in NFO 7.509 4.756 5.334 5.974 6.685 Net investment (operations) -1.072 -7.645 -8.216 -8.872 -9.616 Change in net debt (financial) 52.947 0 0 0 0 Free cash flow (levered) 93.581 33.551 36.185 39.007 42.047

Valuation (JUN '19 Discounted FCF) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Total Shares Price 5,0% 93.581 31.954 32.821 33.695 3.493.822 3.685.873 7753 475 5,5% 93.581 31.802 32.511 33.218 1.650.187 1.841.300 7753 237 6,0% 93.581 31.652 32.205 32.751 1.314.278 1.504.467 7753 194 6,5% 93.581 31.504 31.903 32.291 1.087.014 1.276.293 7753 165 6,65% 93.581 31.459 31.813 32.155 1.032.523 1.221.533 7753 158 7,0% 93.581 31.356 31.605 31.841 923.121 1.111.505 7753 143 7,5% 93.581 31.211 31.312 31.399 799.410 986.913 7753 127 8,0% 93.581 31.066 31.023 30.965 702.774 889.408 7753 115 8,5% 93.581 30.923 30.738 30.539 625.245 811.025 7753 105 9,0% 93.581 30.781 30.456 30.120 561.703 746.642 7753 96 9,5% 93.581 30.641 30.179 29.709 508.705 692.815 7753 89 10,0% 93.581 30.501 29.905 29.306 463.852 647.145 7753 83

Source: Author’s work

Takeaway

Based on our DCF valuation, we can see Microsoft is fairly valued at an expected rate of return of about 6.65% for the current price of 158$. This is in and of itself a reasonably good investment, especially given Microsoft’s reliability and resilience. We would consider Microsoft to be a somewhat “recession-proof” stock.

Furthermore, as mentioned above, this valuation is quite conservative, given that Microsoft’s revenue has grown at a rate of 14% in the last two years. While it is hard to know how the Cloud wars will pan out, we believe that there is also some potential for Microsoft to grow at a higher rate than forecast, which does not seem to be factored into today’s price.

All in all, at today’s price, Microsoft offers a good investment opportunity for both value and growth investors. The company has a proven track record, superior-tech, and products to many of its peers and is well managed. With much potential upside and little downside, we consider this stock to be a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written in collaboration with fellow SA contributor Jack Foord.