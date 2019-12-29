IRobot: Major Headwinds Threaten Dominance

Robotics have become an increasingly integral part of everyday life. Advancements in robotic technologies and artificial intelligence have increasingly made robots viable in everyday settings. iRobot is playing a major role in popularizing the consumer robot and continues to spearhead innovation in the space. Despite such promising technological trends, iRobot has seen its shares plummet over the past year.

iRobot (IRBT) has been greatly impacted by the unpredictable US-China trade war. Moreover, a growing number of companies are starting to compete for market share in the consumer robotics segment. Unfortunately for iRobot, a hostile US-China trade relationship and an increasingly competitive consumer robotics landscape will likely be the norm moving forward. While iRobot is certainly facing more headwinds than ever before, the company is doing a good job of adapting to new industry conditions.

Troublesome Tariffs

The increasingly tense relationship between the US and China is undoubtedly taking its toll on iRobot. Much of iRobot's year-long decline can be attributed to onerous tariffs resulting from the trade war. iRobot's share price plummeted from $130 just a few quarters ago to its present day share price of $52. Given the current geopolitical environment, US-China trade relations could very well remain strained for the long-term despite the occasional temporary reprieve.

This new trade environment is putting major pressure on the company's margins. The recent 25% tariff has had a particularly negative effect on iRobot's sales. However, the company is making positive moves to mitigate the effects of this trade war. In fact, iRobot has already started to move production out of China in order to reduce its exposure to tariffs. The company is notably starting manufacturing operations in Malaysia as an attempt to diversify its supply chain.

Source: iRobot

iRobot initially responded to tariffs by raising its product prices. This price rise resulted in "sub optimal sellthrough" as a result of greater than expected demand elasticity. This is not surprising given that consumer robotics like robotic vacuum cleaners are currently more of a luxury than a necessity. While such products certainly make cleaning easier, they are not vital for home maintenance.

Even in the presence of tariffs, iRobot should be able to stabilize sales as it adapts to the new environment. The company even managed to grow its revenue 9.4% Y/Y to $289.4 million in Q3. iRobot also managed to grow its operating income Y/Y to $42.6 million in Q3. Despite harsh industry conditions and pricing missteps, iRobot is still doing a good job defending its leadership position in consumer robotics.

Promising Product Diversification

iRobot is mainly known for its Roomba robotic vacuums. In fact, iRobot's Roomba product line still accounts for more than 90% of the company's revenues. Despite iRobot's currents overreliance on robotic vacuum cleaners, the company is putting in more effort to diversify its offerings. Given the advances being made in artificial intelligence, iRobot is smart to invest more resources in other robotic products.

There are many untapped markets for iRobot to move into. With more sophisticated AI, iRobot should be able to profitably move into markets requiring more complex robotic solutions. iRobot's recent Braava jet M6 should help the company stake a greater claim to the robotic mopping segment. In fact, the company expects its Braava line to "surpass $100 million in annual revenue" and become one of its most important lines moving forward.

iRobot is also making an ambitious attempt to penetrate the lawnmower market. If iRobot is able to popularize the robotic lawnmower in the same way it popularized the robotic vacuum cleaner, the company could see tremendous growth given how large the lawnmower market is. While many of the new markets that iRobot is moving into involve increasingly complex robotics and artificial intelligence, these markets also offer huge upside.

Growing Competition

Given iRobot's track record of success as an innovator and industry leader in consumer robotics, the company has a good chance of dominating these new markets. However, competition is also very clearly ramping up even from industrial giants such as Honda (HMC), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and John Deere (DE). As a result of this competition, iRobot has seen its robotic vacuum cleaner market share decline over the past few years.

The company's robotic vacuum cleaner market share declined from 63% in 2014 to 52% in 2018. With the consumer robotic market becoming even more attractive, iRobot will likely see its market share continue to decline. Moreover, iRobot is increasingly battling what it sees as cheap imitations of its products. Recently, iRobot has engaged in a patent infringement battle with SharkNinja. Unfortunately for iRobot investors, the company was unable to stop SharkNinja robotic vacuum (see image below) sales in their recent legal skirmish. Source: SharkNinja

Conclusion

iRobot will certainly face many challenges in the coming quarters. While much of the risk surrounding iRobot has been priced in at a valuation of $1.5 billion and forward P/E ratio of 15, it may be a better idea to stay on the sidelines for now. Until a clearer picture of the trade and competitive landscape emerges, investors would be wise to stay neutral on iRobot. If iRobot can maintain its leadership position in consumer robotics amidst escalating trade tensions and competition, the company could see its valuation rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.