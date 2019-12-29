Anixter: Bidding War Might Not Be Over

I see room for another move higher here, although this is a very speculative stance of course.

A real bidding war has emerged around Anixter (AXE) with private equity and a competitor looking to acquire the distributor in a deal which leaves room for further bidding speculation as valuations were quite modest from the get go. The emergence of WESCO (WCC) as a suitor makes sense as it can really generate synergies unlike private equity, although the still reasonable valuation and cheap financing means that another round of offers might arrive in the new year.

The Business

Anixter is best known from its distribution of a range of products in what is a high volume, yet low margin business. The company generates over $8 billion in annual sales of which roughly half is generated from Network & Security Solutions, nearly 30% from Electrical & Electronic Solutions and the remaining 20% from Utility Power Solutions.

The company is largely a play on North America from which it generates 80% of sales, with the remainder split roughly half-in-half between the EMEA and emerging markets region.

The company has made a few acquisitions in recent years which for the majority have been responsible for the reported sales growth, with organic growth typically coming in at low single digits.

While this is a low margin business with EBITDA margins seen around 5%, there is a big advantage to the business and that is the fact free cash flows actually see a boost during tough economic conditions when the business faces adversity. Nonetheless, targeted leverage ratios of 2.5-3.0 times EBITDA are on the high side. Otherwise, a non-leveraged business could not generate sufficient returns on equity in a business in which gross margins of 20% are common.

The Appeal

With the company reporting organic sales growth numbers in the mid-single digits and adjusted earnings totaling $5.30 per share in the first nine months of the year alone, it is no surprise that the company was attracting takeover interest. The company could easily earn around $7 per share this year, which makes the $70 valuation in October look extremely compelling. Remember that this was a +$100 stock in 2014 already.

A 10 times earnings multiple looks quite compelling given the mid-single-digit organic growth rates as leverage of 2.4 times is below target as well. Hence, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice offered $81 per share in cash to acquire the firm, as shares immediately jumped to $83 in anticipation of a bidding war. After all, even at this price, a 12 times multiple meant that private equity firms could offer a steeper valuation for the firm as financial engineering should allow for higher offers.

While the initial offer came in late October, the revision to $82.50 per share late November was not convincing either, with shares trading around $86 at the time. The offer was raised towards $86 and a contingency value right potentially worth $2.50 per share late December as the real surprise came late December. On the 27th, it became apparent that WESCO is joining the race and is offering $93.50 per share. This deal is comprised out of a $63 per share cash component, $13.85 WESCO common shares and $16.65 WESCO preferred shares. This offered prompted share to rise further towards $93, just a touch below the offer price.

Unlike Clayton, WESCO could actually offer a greater valuation on the back of synergies which it projects at $200 million a year. All in all, this seems the best outcome for investors in Anixter, as WESCO is offering a valuation which is about 15% higher than the initial offer by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. The question, however, is if this is the best and final outcome as the company is still valued at just little over 13 times earnings. Not only is WESCO acquiring a solid earnings yield, it can funnel a substantial portion of synergies to its investors as well.

The question is if Clayton can be forced by WESCO to offer a higher price, lacking the operational business and thus synergies potential, needed to squeeze out a very compelling offer. For now it seems that WESCO still has some firepower left. WESCO's shares gained nearly $4 per share to $59 and change over the past week on the back of the deal which boils down to about a $150 million increase in value. Note that this value accretion is still equivalent to about $5 per share in terms of Anixter's stock.

What Now?

Quite frankly it feels that there could be another leg to this bidding war if you ask me, with a $4.2 billion enterprise value at $93 representing about 0.5 times sales and just below 14 times earnings. In comparison, WESCO has a $2.5 billion market value and $3.7 billion enterprise value, while its sales are similar, and it does trades at just around 12 times earnings. These multiples were more or less in line with the valuation of Anixter before the bidding war broke lose.

With a combined market value of about $5.5 billion, the potential for $200 million in synergies looks outright compelling. This is probably the reason why WESCO has the ability to pay a higher price than Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, although one can never rule out another offer with debt being so cheap.

While we have certainly reached the latest innings, or are perhaps already in the last inning of this bidding war, there might be some room left, given that WESCO's shares have reacted positively to the deal announcement as well. With implied volatility having dropped significantly in the aftermath of the current events, the $95 or $100 calls which expire in the coming months look reasonably interesting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AXE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.